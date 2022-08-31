As Time Goes By is researched and written for the Journal-Republican by the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.
100 Years Ago
C. S.Dewees, of DeLand, has opened a melon stand at the township hall and is selling fresh cantaloupes and watermelons taken direct from his patch just north across the creek.
Thirty-three persons attended the dime social in the parlors of the Presbyterian Church Wednesday afternoon. The offering amounted to $9.15. A short program consisting of two voice numbers by Miss Bryson Byerline, a piano solo and an organ solo by Mrs. C. J. Tinkham was given.
The Clark Construction Company finished laying the concrete road up to the edge of the village of Cerro Gordo on the east and equipment is being moved to the far end of the mile and one-half strip still to be built. This leaves the strip through town to be in which will complete this section of Route 10.
The members of the dancing club in DeLand were invited to a pavilion dance at the fairgrounds in Monticello last Friday. There were about 35 couples present. Those who attended are well pleased with the platform which is kept in excellent condition. Walker orchestra from Argenta furnished the music.
Compiled by Deanna O’Reilly
75 Years Ago
Robert L. Carlock, executive secretary of the Chamber of Commerce, announced a special committee was formed to study the parking situation in Monticello. The members are Cliff Allen, Ralph McGinnes, Joe Raycraft, Floyd Bowman Jr., and E.S. Nichols. The Chamber also is looking into lighting around the square, taxes, and holiday decorating.
An estimated crowd of 1,000 persons attended the soil conservation program on a 50-acre tract on the Still farm west of Bement. The purpose of the program was to boost soil conservation in Piatt County. Spectators saw the show lay out of terraces, gulley control, pasture improvements, and post hole digging.
Livestock producers of Piatt County will get together for their fall livestock outlook meeting in September in Bement. The purpose of the meeting is to give livestock producers up to date information on upcoming price trends.
The Piatt Co. Farm Bureau has organized several teams for the annual state sports festival at the University of Illinois. The events include softball, skeet shooting, horseshoes, archery, checkers, darts, and many other activities.
A youth from DeLand was at the University of Kansas hospital in Kansas City having a heart operation. Dr. Paul Schafer performed the surgery on the 13-year old who was called a “blue baby” because he had a leakage which denied his body oxygen and his skin would turn a bluish color. Now he has the opportunity to fulfill his dream of playing basketball with his classmates.
AD: Country Charm Dairy has all the ice cream you want since rationing is over. A&P has a 15 lb. bag of potatoes for 59¢.
The Lyric is showing “Cynthia” with Elizabeth Taylor, while the Bement Theatre has “Stairway To Heaven” with David Niven.
Two White Heath youths, Porter Heath, and Roscoe Vermillion, sustained fractured legs in a motorcycle accident.
Mr. & Mrs. Cliff Ahlrich are parents of a son born in Urbana. He was named Phillip.
Mr. & Mrs. Ecus Vaughn were in Jacksonville to attend the state softball tournament.
Compiled by Tim Maier
50 Years Ago
In what turned out to be a relatively short meeting last Tuesday evening, members of the City Council voted to continue blowing the city’s fire whistle at regular intervals as in the past, hired Tom Young as the city recreation director for the coming year, and approved an ordinance creating a city administrator’s position.
The Monticello Rotary Club will sponsor the second annual Monticello High School fall athletic “stag” next Thursday evening, September 7 at the Forest Preserve Park Pavilion. The event will get underway at 6:30 pm.
The Monticello Tennis Club has announced its annual tournament to be held over this coming three-day weekend. Any resident of the Monticello Unit School District No. 25 or any non-resident club member may enter. All games will be on the high school tennis courts.
Jim Clark, Monticello Commercial Manager, announced that General Telephone has completed its ten-party elimination program in the Bement Interchange. According to Clark, 33 miles of buried cable at a cost of $94,000 was required to provide the new suburban four-party service to the remaining 40 customers.
Compiled by Jack Stiverson
25 Years Ago
Monticello High School is set to field their first boys soccer team. After guiding the Lady Sages soccer team to a successful inaugural spring campaign, Coaches Lois Cryder and Tim Marty are once again leading a new program. Interest in boy’s soccer is certainly high as 28 candidates reported for practice on Aug. 18. Although this is the first year for interscholastic soccer, the players do not lack experience. A successful junior soccer program and the club soccer program at the high school level are paying dividends as the Sages enter the first year of competition.
The Monticello Theatre Association at Camp Creek Playhouse will present the musical I Do! I Do! starring Jim Mayer and Maureen Hart.
The local pool team “Stroke O’ Luck” traveled to Las Vegas, Nevada to participate in the National American Pool Association Eight Ball Tournament. The team qualified for the national tourney by winning the sectional competition held at Pockets in Bement in May.
The local team placed 17th out of 480 teams in Las Vegas. Team members are Thone Phane of Champaign, Bob Murrell of Bement, Jason Lake, White Heath, Dave Parker of Monticello, Scott Tureskis of Monticello, Tom Ensley of Monticello; Jim “Opie” Owen of Champaign; and Roger Salmon of Monticello.
Compiled by Deanna O’Reilly