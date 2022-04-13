100 YEARS AGO
Statistics in the Livestock Department of the Champaign County Farm Bureau show the farm demand for horses is on the rise. Gildings sold for $200 and over. Several teams sold on the Chicago market at $800 and better.
Mansfield’s village election on Tuesday was a very quiet election, with only 174 votes being cast. Offices being elected were village clerk and three trustees. Mr. L. H. Wessler was elected as clerk.
The Ritter Motor Bus Company of Bloomington today announced their intent to operate motor buses between Urbana, Champaign, and Bloomington, which will have stops and Mansfield, Farmer City and LeRoy.
Mansfield Community High School will be presenting the play “Tommy’s Wife” at the town hall on April 24.
U. S. Mail was delayed to Mansfield due to the Big Four train wreck near Foster, Indiana. It was brought from Foster by a visitor and had to be dried out as it was water soaked from the fire fighters at the wreck.
Compiled by Roger Wisegarver
75 YEARS AGO
Republican nominees win city election. The candidates, three being World War II veterans, and one incumbent, made a clean sweep of the four Aldermanic posts. The citizens also gave approval for daylight saving time. Ray Albert was the incumbent; the others were Don Timmons, Harold Dawson, and William Burgess.
Emil Fox was elected President of the Board of Directors of the new Monticello Chamber of Commerce. Other officers elected were J. W. McKinley, Vice President, C. Russell Brown, Treasurer, and Owen Montgomery, Secretary Pro Tem.
Five families were left homeless after two fires here Sunday. The interior of a brick home in the north part of Monticello was owned by Chelsea Marx. Occupants of the upstairs were the L. W. Gregory family, who lost all their furniture and clothing. The other fire was north of town in a house owned by Mrs. W. F. Lodge. Three families lived in the structure.
Monticello High School has been chosen by the IHSA to hold the 1947 district track meet here on May 17.
Edward Kanitz was re-elected President of the Bement Village Board of Trustees. Of the 246 votes cast, he received 220.
The Bement Theatre featured Robert Mitchum in “West of the Pecos”. The Lyric had “Till the Clouds Roll By” with an all-star cast.
AD: Kroger’s has an eight-pound bag of oranges for 49¢, Texas grapefruit 10 pounds for 49¢. Sugared donuts are 23¢ a dozen and Kroger coffee is 47¢ a pound.
A daughter was born to Mr. and Mrs. Floyd Zindars of White Heath. She has been named Patricia Lois.
Mr. and Mrs. Ed Jordan and sons called at Paul Jordan’s on Thursday evening.
Last rites are held for Sam Parsons, 62, retired tinsmith. He had been ill for the last two years with a heart ailment. He leaves his wife and two sons.
Compiled by Tim Maier
50 YEARS AGO
County Clerk Mary Shaw and Supervisor of Assessments Wayne O. Dobson have been notified of the tax equalization multiplier for the assessment in Piatt County. The assessed valuation established by township assessors and the board of review will be increased by 7.53 percent to reach the valuation level decreed by the state department of governmental affairs.
The home visitation program to be conducted by the Monticello High School Guidance Department is now underway. The two counselors, Glenn Fisher and John Nation plan to visit in the home of each member of the graduation class of 1973, the present junior class.
A contract for curb and gutter work were on the agenda as members of the city council met Tuesday evening in the municipal building. Bids from L.F. Ponter and Whetzel Construction were opened Tuesday afternoon for construction of curb and gutter work in six locations in Monticello. The contract was awarded to Porter subject to audition of calculations, whose bid was $123,285. Whetzel’s bid was $136,119. The winning bid was 5% over the city’s estimate.
The proposed pay schedule for Monticello city employees was adopted at a recent city council meeting. In the administrative department, the Supervisor of Public Works and Services salary remained the same while hourly wages of the secretary was increased by 15¢. The four members of the police department received salary increases of $30 per month. Members of the street department were granted increases of $40 per month. The three employees of the water department received raises of $20 per month.
Compiled by Jack Stiverson
25 YEARS AGO
The 4-H Memorial Camp donated by Robert H. Allerton in the 1940s is getting a facelift. Two new cabins will be built this spring to accommodate larger groups and more camping. Also a formal fundraising campaign to assist in revitalizing, rebuilding and refurbishing in general has begun.
Monticello’s Superintendent of City Services Floyd Allsop presented a proposal to the City Council concerning the swimming pool at the soon to be built Best Western Motel that the City may be able to partner in use with. It is hoped that a 30 x 50’ pool will be constructed and suitable for cool weather use.
DeLand-Weldon high school students will present Charlotte’s Web as the school’s first attempt at children’s theater on April 18. It will be presented in the high school gymnasium.
The DeLand United Methodist Church will host its annual Mother-Daughter Banquet on May 7. The theme is “The Gospel According to Mom.” The Cotton Patch Bluegrass & Gospel Group will be the evening entertainment.
The Piatt County Chapter of Pheasants Forever meets on the second Thursday of each month at the Piatt County Cooperative Extension Building.
Players are needed to play women slow-pitch softball in the Country Women’s Softball League. Women over 18 years of age are welcomed.
Compiled by Roger Wisegarver
As Time Goes By is researchd and written for the Journal-Republican by the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.