100 years ago
Reports are coming in every day that more soybeans are being planted.
“It will be one of the greatest assets for encouraging greater diversification of farming in Piatt County,” states C. A. Tatman of Monticello.
However, local people had become quite concerned in regard to where, how, and at what price those beans will be marketed if a local plant is not established.
The Men’s Glee Club of Millikin University, under the direction of W. B. Olds, gave a concert at the Methodist Episcopalian church in Cisco.
Radio has taken the country literally by the ears. Receiving sets are being placed in city homes, farmhouses, businesses, theaters, trains and even in limousines. It is estimated that 100,000 new radios a month are being turned on. The DeLand Tribune will be starting its own radio column to keep readers apprised of some of the history of radio, its mechanics, broadcasting and utilization.
Two buildings in DeLand have changed ownership from Wyatt Holcom to Peter Holler, both of Weldon. One building is occupied by Fonner & Trigg Grocery and the other building by the Motherspaw Confectionery.
The DeLand Township School track team were winners of the annual Piatt County track and field meet in Monticello. The local boys romped away with the win with a total of 97 points. The pole vault record was raised one foot by Steele who vaulted 11 feet, 6 inches.
75 years ago
The Monticello city council voted unanimously not to have daylight saving time.
Chamber of Commerce announced four new committees by Emil Fox, president of the board of directors. Committees were for a secretary, trade, payroll, and finance.
Four stores were robbed in DeLand. The stores were looted and cash and merchandise taken. They were Trigg’s, Harris Food Market, Jim & Neil’s Appliance Store, and Dick Lynn Café.
There was a break-in at Monticello High School. The thief came through a window, broke eight doors, and escaped with about $75 to $100.
Paul Timmons of Cisco has passed away at home. He was 33 and is survived by his wife Evelyn, and children Carol, Shirley, and Roger.
Cephas Welch, a pioneer Piatt County resident, died at home. He was 91 and one of Piatt County’s oldest residents.
Senior Day was observed by Monticello High School with a trip to Turkey Run Park in Indiana. They stopped in Danville for supper.
Playing at Bement Theatre was “Till the Clouds Roll By” with June Allyson and Judy Garland. Meanwhile, the Lyric was “The Bachelor’s Daughters” with Claire Trevor.
AD: Oehmke’s Kash & Karry had lean sliced Bacon 59¢ a pound, pork roast and chuck roast both at 39¢ a pound.
April 26th, a daughter was born to Mr. & Mrs. Harford Remmers of Monticello. They named her Lynn.
50 years ago
A contingent of approximately 30 residents from the Lone Beech area were on hand when the Monticello City Council officially opened its meeting last Tuesday evening. Prior to going into the business session, Mayor Richard O’Dell questioned the group as to what the individuals had on their minds and if they had a spokesman. Clyde Foster, a resident of the area, first took the floor and commented that the council was well aware of the sanitary sewer problem in the area as he had attended a meeting last winter when this same sewer back-up problem had occurred. “Since then,” he stated, “we have heard no news as to what is going to be done in the area.”
Monticello’s annual cleanup, paintup, fixup campaign will be climaxed this Saturday, with free trash pickup for residents of the community. The project is sponsored jointly by the city of Monticello and the Chamber of Commerce. Ron Wolfe, chairman of the project has announced that the trash pickup will get underway at 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Residents are asked to place their trash, rubbish or what have you along the side of the street in front of their home by that time.
Atwood-Hammond Grade School scored 47 points to win the class A district title held at Monticello last week. Monticello scored 32 points and finished in a tie for fourth. Cisco had 19 points but White Heath did not score. Cisco edged Monticello 49-47 for the class B title.
The Monticello High School art department will present its 18th annual student exhibit on honors night, May 8, and continue through Thursday, May 11. The opening will be a special treat for student-parent-teacher night, May 8, in the high school auditorium.
25 years ago
Band and chorus students at Monticello High School will present “Use Your Imagination,” the 1997 Stage Show, at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 9 and 10, in the gymnasium at Washington School. Serving as master and mistress of ceremonies are Kevin Garron and Kara Benson.
Strong winds associated with a fast moving storm system broke tree limbs, downed power lines and lifted off part of the roof at the DeLand-Weldon Elementary School gymnasium on Wednesday, April 30. The partially blown off roof allowed water to seep into the gymnasium causing damage to the floor.
Local Karate Kids Talk Trash, but win! Shorin-Ryu-Karate Academy’s annual trash pick up held on April 22 netted over 25 pounds of trash. This doubled last year’s total. Picking up trash were; Matthew Finet, Joey Delavan, Travis Christman, Caleb Bargon and Sensei Young. To make picking up the trash fun, the kids made a game of it. Delavan guessed how much the trash picked would weigh.
Amie Miller, a Junior member of the Cerro Gordo American Legion Auxiliary Unit 117, was elected Department (State) Honorary Junior President at the 43rd annual Department Junior Conference held in Springfield last weekend.
