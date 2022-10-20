As Time Goes By is researched and written for the Journal-Republican by the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.
100 Years Ago
At a meeting of the girls’ basketball teams of the Bement Township High School last week, a girls’ athletic association was organized with the following officials. President – Mary Wilkinson; Vice President – Ruchiel Murphy; Secretary and Treasurer – Ida Cannon. The captains of the class basketball teams are: Senior – Lulu Lux, Dorothy Kearney; Junior – Ruchiel Murphy; Sophomore – Marguerite Cannon; Freshman – Martha Davies.
Loren Ball entertained 20 boys at a wiener and marshmallow roast at the home of his parents, Mr. and Mrs. C. H. Ball, Wednesday evening in honor of his eleventh birthday anniversary.
On Monday of this week, Bert L. Chapman and Robert R. Peck dissolved partnership in the motion picture Lyric Theater. Mr. Chapman purchased Mr. Peck’s interest and will continue to operate the theater as formerly, except that beginning next week, there will be shows on Tuesday evenings also, making five nights a week.
75 Years Ago
Monticello Rotarians are sponsoring a gigantic Halloween celebration to be held here Oct. 31. A costume parade around the public square, prize awards, refreshments, and other entertainment will be held. Parade entries will assemble on East Washington St. where they will be judged, then go around the square and south on Charter St. to the football field where the winners will be announced.
Mansfield has had a lot of action lately. Their six-man football team defeated Seymour 33-21, sparked by Jim Manuel and Harold McKee.
Margadene Howe, president of the Mansfield FHA, took over her duties at the high school. Eleven prospective members and 24 regulars were at the meeting.
The new Mansfield Boy Scout Troop No. 90 held a ceremony where 15 youths took their oaths and were given their Tenderfoot badges.
Bement homecoming is slated for this Friday after the Bement-Oakland football game. There will be a banquet and dance featuring the Ted Dickerson Orchestra. The four queen candidates are Barbara Hampton, Peggy Bradley, Joan Ford, and Helen McCall.
A tax anticipation warrant of $5,000 was issued by the Monticello City Council because the city does not have enough finances for the balance of the fiscal year.
Oakland nipped Newman 13-12, seen by an estimated crowd of 3,000. Newman had the state’s longest unbeaten string at 24. Monticello got its first win of the season by beating Cerro Gordo 18-2. Tuscola and Atwood also won.
The opening of another new business in Monticello is the Linsner Studio. They will be located inside Doty’s Jewelry on the west side of the square.
The Lyric is showing “The Hucksters” with Sidney Greenstreet. At Bement is “Heldorado” with Roy Rogers and Gabby Hayes.
Mr. & Mrs. Paul McConnell are parents of a daughter born Oct. 12.
Roger Funk, son of Mr. & Mrs. H. Ray Funk, celebrated his 3rd birthday Oct. 16.
50 Years Ago
Monticello and area building contractors were on hand last Tuesday evening when members of the city council met to discuss the adoption of a building code. The proposed code recommended adopting the national building code, national electric code and state plumbing code for all building permits. Tom Sullivan, a member of the original committee to study the city code, spoke in opposition to the adoption of the national building code, stating that he felt this code was too stringent for this area.
Motions concerning suspension of students, early kindergarten entrance, and a softball diamond highlighted the regular meeting of the Monticello School Board. The school board and Monticello City Council have agreed to construct a new diamond on the school’s 20 acres south of Kratz Road. Terms accepted by both are as follows:
1. A ten-year lease for the land will be drawn up between City of Monticello and Board of Education Unit District 25.
2. The General Cable Corporation will provide lighting consisting of eight 50-foot pole and 108 light and underground wiring.
3. The city will provide bleachers, concrete bleacher pads, brick concession stand with restrooms, tiling of the infield, fencing and construction of the infield.
4. The school will mow all grass throughout the year and maintain infield during the spring and fall.
5. The city will provide all maintenance to bleachers, fencing, and concession stand and maintain infield during the summer.
6. The city will pay the utilities during the year.
25 Years Ago
Piatt County got its first traffic light on Friday, Oct. 10, when officials activated the switch at the intersection of Rt. 105 and Center St. in Monticello. Participating were Jim Ayers, mayor of Monticello and Floyd Allsop, superintendent of city services. Before the activation, Piatt and Cumberland were the only two counties in the 12- county area of IDOT District 5 with no stoplights.
Bement second graders, including Jeannie Simmons, Dylan Trott, Timmy Burke, and Alysa Wiley, want to collect one million pop tabs. Members of Jill Lawson’s second grade class count all the pop tabs and use them to group, add, subtract, multiply, and divide during math class. Elaine Day, Bement Elementary School Principal, said the class welcomes any and all donations. Students have currently collected about 600,000 pop tabs.
Volunteers have been working weekends for the past four weeks to prepare the Spook House for visitors during Halloween. Started during Halloween of 1982 by Troy Arney, this year’s version will be held at the Monticello swimming pool. Proceeds will go to the Piatt County Toy and Gift program.
As Time Goes By is researched and written for the Journal-Republican by the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.