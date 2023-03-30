As Time Goes By is researched and written for the Journal-Republican by the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.
100 years ago:
Notice to Rural Postal Patrons: All mailboxes and posts must be painted white. Names on both sides to be painted in black letters one inch high. Posted: H. P. Harris Postmaster
No Chautauqua at Weldon Springs this year was decided at a meeting of the board of directors.
The Monticello Women’s Club will hold a mock trial at the Court House on April 4th.
J. M. Donahue is installing a new soda fountain in his drug store.
Morain: most of the roads are dragged and in fair shape. Farmers are starting in their oats fields and their wives are thinking of working in the garden.
Mr. and Mrs. J. C. Weaver left Wednesday for Toronto, Canada, where Mr. Weaver will have charge of the Pepsin Manufacturing Plant.
70 attended a community luncheon at the I. O. O. F. hall where Professor Baker of the University of Illinois gave a presentation on Cahokia Mounds along with many relics from the site.
- Compiled by Mike Nolan
75 Years Ago
Annual Good Friday and Easter sunrise services for the community of Monticello were announced. Good Friday service will be held at the Presbyterian Church and the Easter sunrise service will be Sunday, 6:30 AM at the Monticello Golf Course.
Monticello and Atwood school units were approved by both districts. A petition to establish a sixth district in the Mansfield area has been filed with Charles McIntosh, Piatt County Schools Superintendent.
Russ Morgan, creator of the famed “Music in the Morgan Manner”, will play for the Spring Opener dance April 15 at the Monticello high school gym.
R.E. Wilson and E.M. Johnson have been named principals of DeLand-Weldon. Wilson will be at DeLand and Johnson at Weldon. A new “6-6” plan will be installed at both schools with seventh and eighth grade students going to class at their respective high schools.
Bement Theatre is showing “Variety Girl” with Bing Crosby. The Lyric is showing “The Plainsman” with Gary Cooper.
AD: Fox’s Department Store in Monticello is having an Anniversary Sale, featuring all shoes $2, belts 79¢, men’s leather jackets $8.95-$16.95, satin gowns $2.98, and large size towels 3 for $1.03.
Mr. & Mrs. J.B. Kelley have a new son named David, born March 16.
Naomi Sprinkle of Mansfield and Beecher Norfleet of Mansfield were married March 21.
Daniel Pembroke has been appointed Postmaster in Monticello by President Harry Truman.
- Compiled by Tim Maier
