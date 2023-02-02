As Time Goes By is researched and written for the Journal-Republican by the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.
100 Years Ago
There were three lucky winners of a picture puzzle contest published by 12 business firms of Monticello in connection with their advertisements. The winners were: first prize, Mrs. F. A. Holterman, second prize, Miss Elizabeth Smith, and third prize, Mrs. J. O. Lubbers.
A new chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution was organized last Friday with a membership of 13. The chapter was named “Remember Allerton Chapter.”
Bertram Lehman a wealthy farmer from near LaPlace was arrested last Tuesday for violation of the federal prohibition law. Bail was set in Danville of $1,000 which Mr. Lehman paid and then returned home.
The old McIntosh brick barn is being razed this week to make room for the Piatt County Deep Rock Oil Co. at the corner of West Livingston and North Market Streets.
Mrs. Loren Perkins of near Lodge was arrested on a warrant sworn out by States Attorney Edie, Tuesday, on a charge of bigamy. She and Loren Perkins were married the first part of August and had been living together up until about a week ago when Perkins disappeared. Prior to her marriage she went under the name of Brock, but it is said she was married to a man in Kentucky named Scivinger. She had obtained no divorce before marrying Perkins.
Compiled by Mike Nolan
75 Years Ago
Friendship Train Car is planned, Rev. Krumpe to head Piatt County drive for aid. County church and civic leaders pledged to solicit enough corn to fill a Piatt County car for the train by Feb. 7. An estimated 1,500 to 2,000 bushels of corn is needed. Cars from Nebraska, Illinois, and Indiana will be sending corn to help starving people in Europe.
The annual Community Chest drive will get underway Feb. 2 and throughout the month. This year the goal is greater than $3,200 garnered last year. The revenue helps the Scouts, Kirby Hospital, Girls 4-H, and Vacation Bible School.
Piatt County primary race lineup is completed. Joe Faith of Monticello is the only newcomer, running for County Coroner on the Republican ticket. This position was vacated by Dr. Bushee. GOP candidates for the other two offices are Carl Glasgow for State’s Attorney and Scott Johnson of Cerro Gordo for Circuit Clerk.
In Okaw Valley basketball, Newman beat Tuscola to force a tie for first place, both with 7-1 records. Monticello beat Bement, but both are under .500 for the year.
“Crossfire” is playing at the Lyric, while “The Man I Love” is at Bement.
AD: Carpenter’s in Bement has red delicious apples 29¢ a lb., lettuce 25¢ a head, and grapes 35¢ a lb. Kintner’s is featuring fruit cocktail 39¢, olives 25¢, and Bartlett pears 28¢.
Hank Dyson has been elected president of the Piatt County Coonhunters for the new year.
Sheriff and Mrs. T.C. Bennett attended the annual Sheriff’s Convention in Jacksonville.
St. Joseph Church in Ivesdale will be sponsoring a country store bazaar in February.
Compiled by Tim Maier
50 Years Ago
Mayor Richard O’Dell has announced the employment of J French Wetmore to fill the position of City Administrator for the City of Monticello effective February 12, 1973.
Deland-Weldon Betty Crocker award winner for 1973 is Sheldon Neal, son of Mr. and Mrs. Mort Neal, Weldon. Seniors who have at some time been enrolled in a home economics class wrote the examination. Sheldon was enrolled in a class his junior year. This is the first time the test was given to boys as well as girls. It is felt by the sponsors of the test that homemaking is a partnership undertaking by both husband and wife.
Maria Jo Kingston, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Franklin Kingston of Weldon and Leanne Floyd, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Floyd have been accepted to attend the United Nations Seminar for Youth in New York City the weekend of February 12-16.
Armsworth Appliance in Monticello advertises a solid state color television with remote control for $699.95.
Compiled by Cassie Kenton
25 Years Ago
H.L. Forbes, District Engineer of the District 5 Illinois Department of Transportation announces a change in route marking in Piatt County. The roadway formerly known as the Cerro Gordo to Cisco Road is now marked as Illinois Route 32. The signing for the route designation is complete and future issues of the Official Route Highway Map will include the new route marking from Illinois Route 105 east of Decatur to Illinois Route 48 west of Cisco.
The Monticello Theater Association will present “Spoon River Anthology” as a play with music at Camp Creek Playhouse. Cast members include Beki Pineda, Jim Singleton, Marty Williams, Curt Klowers, Lana Rush, Cindy King and Carl Sebens. Robert and Dorothy Miller of Monticello will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with an open house on Feb. 15 in the fellowship hall at the First Presbyterian Church, Monticello. They were married Feb. 19, 1938, in Oakley.
Mr. Miller retired as owner of the Country Charm Dairy and Dairy Bar in 1989. He now manages the family farm, Charming Acres. Mrs. Miller is a homemaker.
Compiled by Deanna O’Reilly
