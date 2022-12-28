Editor's Note: Due to an editing error, "As Time Goes By" did not appear in the Dec. 28 edition of the Piatt County Journal-Republican. This week's segment - which is of the final week of December - will appear in the Jan. 4 edition.
As Time Goes By is researched and written for the Journal-Republican by the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.
100 Years Ago
Dr. C. S. Caldwell, the State School Head in Lincoln, died Friday evening. He was the son of Dr. W. B. Caldwell of Monticello, who passed away Oct. 11, 1922.
AD - Fonner & Trigg Grocery of DeLand now offering the following specials for only $1.00: 12 pounds of sugar, seven packages of Corn Flakes, 16 bars of Procter & Gamble soap, 15 boxes of matches, 7 cans of Lewis’ Lye, 3 pounds of English walnuts, 4 pounds of Crisco or 5 pounds of peanut butter.
The Mansfield Nazarene church will be holding a series of meetings featuring the Rev. James Miller of Indianapolis who is the Home Mission evangelist of Indiana. The public is cordially invited to attend.
AD - A few days ago 100 people in this locality received checks amounting to almost $3000 because they joined the State Bank of Cerro Gordo’s Christmas club last year. Your weekly investment now will earn 3% interest.
AD - Toys for the children, perfume and gift boxes and correspondence gifts sets are all now available at Baumann’s Drugstore in DeLand. Phone 55.
Compiled by Roger Wisegarver
75 Years Ago
The merchants of Piatt County all gave a thanks to the shoppers this Christmas shopping season.
The Bement Legion Auxiliary held its regular meeting and Christmas party in the Legion Hall. Members brought homemade candies that will be taken to the Veterans’ Hospital in Danville on Christmas Day.
Rev. and Mrs. Wilbur F. Powell of Bethany will speak on their travels along the Pan-American highway in the family fellowship program at the Methodist church on Dec. 28. His family traveled 14 countries in Central and South America. They collected many articles and took hundreds of photographs.
The Centerville home bureau met at Mrs. Clint Harper’s on Dec. 18 for lessons and a Christmas gift exchange. Secretary Twilia Mackey reported taking nine gallons of canned apples to Kirby Hospital. Darlene Jordan gave some good suggestions for keeping old members and securing new ones. Genevieve Perry gave lessons on guest meals.
The Lyric has “Copacabana” with Groucho Marx. The Bement Theatre is showing “The Perils of Pauline” starring Betty Hutton.
AD: Mitchell’s grocery in Atwood has perch 45¢/lb. T-bone steaks 69¢/lb. and aged cheddar cheese 65¢/lb.
Craig’s in Bement has celery 19¢, Pet milk 2 for 21¢, and apple butter 29¢.
Mackey home wins lighting contest. Mrs. Ethel Mackey and son Dwight won the grand prize in this year’s contest with a Nativity scene.
DeLand Girl Scouts are sending clothes to foreign countries.
In Bement this month, Mr. & Mrs. Marshall Don Trigg and Mr. & Mrs. L. D. Pitts both celebrated their 50th wedding anniversaries.
Compiled by Tim Maier
50 Years Ago
Monticello scouts have announced that they will be unable to help local families dispose of their Christmas trees this year. With the boys returning to school the day after New Year’s and trucks being unavailable on New Year’s Day, scout officials have been unable to find a time to schedule this event.
“Christmas mail volume reached a record high in Monticello”, Postmaster Gene Dixon said today. The fact that local media cooperated in advising the public on our suggested mail early date and that our customers heeded our request to mail early made it possible for postal workers to get through this record mailing season.
An early Christmas morning break-in at Ray Craft Drugs in Monticello netted a thief a quantity of merchandise and drugs and $120 in cash, according to a report from the Monticello Police Department. The break-in was discovered by Joe Raycraft at 1 pm Monday afternoon.
After failing to score in the first 8 minutes, Monticello Little Sages avoided an upset at the hands of host Cisco. Monticello came from behind and scored in the closing minutes for a 26-24 victory. The seventh grade game was almost as close as Monticello won 47-44. In this game, Cisco fought back from an early lead and almost pulled the game out.
Compiled by Jack Stiverson
25 Years Ago
Richard Ayers of Central Illinois Manufacturing Company had extended an offer to the Village of Bement of a gift of property located on East Wilson between the laundromat and hardware store. "He would love to see us build a building, and perhaps work with the township," said mayor David Cox, "but there are no strings attached to the gift. He is giving it to us for our beneficial use." The property is approximately 100 feet by 170 feet. The First Presbyterian Church in Monticello is now handicapped accessible. The church recently installed a lift which provides access from the street level. The lift travels to the sanctuary level of the church, and also to the lower level where a handicapped accessible bathroom is located. Cerro Gordo Middle School and High School students participated in the District Music Festival at Illinois State University. Participants included Tim Skelley, high school band; Krista Home and Anna Gentry, middle school choir; Yoko Kunieda, high school choir and jazz choir; and Natalie Barr, middle school band.
Compiled by Deanna O’Reilly
As Time Goes By is researched and written for the Journal-Republican by the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.