As Time Goes By is researched and written for the Journal-Republican by the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.
100 Years Ago
Work is now progressing in the different grades of the schools for the annual May Fete which will be held at the football field on Thursday May 10. Orma Ashby was voted May Queen. It is hoped the weather man will be with us that day.
The house on the Peck farm in Willow Branch Township was completely destroyed by fire late Saturday afternoon. It is thought the fire was caused by a defective flue. The house was occupied by the Elsworth Brown family.
John Fulk of Cerro Gordo met with a very painful accident Friday while at school. He was playing in a trapeze apparatus and fell, breaking both arms. He had just recovered from a wound after being accidently shot while hunting.
Robert H. Allerton is ill in a Chicago Hospital with a severe cold.
J. H. Brill has been re-employed as superintendent of schools in Bement at a salary of $3,000.
Cisco: Professor Ducey and a number of scholars took a nature study hike Friday afternoon securing specimens for botany.
Ridge: The farmers held a threshing meeting at the school house Tuesday evening.
Quite a number attended the banquet and entertainment given Friday evening at the Atwood High School gym honoring Coach Hamilton and the football and basketball teams. An excellent program was enjoyed by all. The speakers were Craig Ruby basketball coach, and George Huff Director of Athletics at the U of I and Howard Millard sports editor of the Decatur Review.
Monticello gun club will hold their next regular registered shoot at Fair Grounds Park next Thursday at 10 a. m.
Governor Len Small granted Opal Arthur a reprieve so his lawyers could present his case regarding inaccuracies. Opal Arthur was to be hanged on May 4 for the murder of Charles Martin.
The following pupils of second grade have a perfect phonics record: Jack Hoskins, Harry Combes, Howard Bruhn, Darrell Summers, Mary Dighton, Lois Marquis, Everett Strohl, Lucille Roberson, Martin Maier and Mary Workman.
Compiled by Mike Nolan
75 Years Ago
Robert Carlock, executive secretary of the Monticello Chamber of Commerce, has resigned his position effective May 8. Carlock came here June 9, 1947. He has taken a position as executive secretary of the Shelbyville Chamber of Commerce.
Jack Morris of Monticello was elected president of the new 12-grade unit school district board of education. He will take over duties on July 1.
The Davies Circus will make its first appearance here under the canvas. The Davies Circus from Dixon promises to present one of the cleanest and most entertaining programs.
Wm. J. Henebry, manager of the Voorhies Co-operative Grain Co. for the past three years, has resigned to become manager of Monticello Grain Co. effective May 1.
Showing at the Lyric is “Gunfighters” and Bement Theatre has “Welcome Stranger”.
AD: Carpenter’s in Bement has Folgers coffee for 53¢, head lettuce 2 for 25¢, and 3 cans of PET milk for 41¢. Kintner’s is featuring Cheerios 16¢, catsup 21¢, and bacon 57¢ a lb.
PCHGS Library hours vary month-to-month based on volunteer availability. Please check their Facebook page for current hours.
Six year old Ronda Morris of Ivesdale, daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Everett Morris, fell and broke her right arm.
Mrs. Howard Bruhn will be installed as president of the Lincoln school P.T.A.
Tamzin Kratz celebrated her fourth birthday April 21 at the J.P. Kratz country home.
Compiled by Tim Maier
50 Years Ago
Monticello won its first golf match of the season with a 236-243 win over visiting SJO. Kevin Wait fired a 41 to edge teammate Greg Swango by one stroke for medalist honors.
The prices of food continue to be of unusual concern to many family food buyers. Some believe that farmers are getting too much for their products. Others think that supermarkets or some other “middlemen” are taking too much. Typical families now spend $500 - $700 per person each year for food.
Students in the E.M.H. program at Lincoln School, under the direction of instructor John Heider, have begun a Pre-Vocational Development Work Program called Lincoln Lawn Service. The program will provide summer lawn services to the community.
Compiled by Cassie Kenton
25 Years Ago
Skin & Nail Specialties is opening in Monticello. Terri Eades of Monticello and Jackie Young of Farmer City have scheduled the grand opening for May 2. The shop is located at 119B E. Washington, in the building known as The Brick. Both women are recent honor graduates from Mr. John’s School of Cosmetology in Decatur.
Eades, a nail technician, will offer manicures, pedicures, artificial nails of all types including acrylic, gels, back scratchers, silk wraps and fiberglass. Young, an esthetician (licensed skin specialist), will offer facials, waxing and massage.
DeLand Unit 102, American Legion Auxiliary, has chosen two delegates to attend American Legion Auxiliary Illini Girls State held in Charleston. Kathy Nichols, 17, is a junior at DeLand-Weldon High School. Her parents are Ted and Patty Nichols of DeLand and Rebecca Bennett, 17, is a junior at DeLand-Weldon High School. Her mother is Veronica Lester of DeLand. Both girls are on high honor roll.
Monticello Recreation Department is sponsoring “Rollerblading on the Square” from 2 to 5 p.m. Sundays beginning May 3. Participants will skate in the same direction as the cars travel on the square. Skateboards are welcome to participate.
Compiled by Deanna O’Reilly
