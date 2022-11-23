As Time Goes By is researched and written for the Journal-Republican by the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.
100 Years Ago
Mrs. D. H. Mothersbaugh and Mrs. W. A. Hammond entertained the members of the Rocking Chair Club and their husbands with a turkey dinner in the home of Mr. and Mrs. Mothersbaugh of Bement Monday evening.
A meeting of the Piatt County bankers will be held in the Arlington Hotel this Thursday evening. It is expected that 85 men will be served. John A. Cathcart, chairman of the committee on agricultural relations of the Illinois Bankers Association will be the speaker of the evening.
It is estimated by the Piatt County Farm Bureau that 10,000 acres of soybeans were grown in the county in 1922. More than half of this acreage was grown by farmers who had never grown soybeans before. It was a new crop to many in the yields and results of their first years experience has left both favorable and unfavorable opinions regarding this new crop.
At the DeLand High School, copies of the newly revised Illinois State Constitution have been secured and plans are being made to study it and some of the regular classes. At the close of the study a vote will be taken.
Classified – Straight Salary Job: $35 per week and expenses to man or woman with horse and wagon rig to introduce the Eureka Egg Producer, Eureka Mfg. Co., East St. Louis, IL.
Compiled by Roger Wisegarver
75 Years Ago
James D. Leiper, prominent businessman and civic leader for the past 40 years, was killed instantly when he crashed into a gasoline pump at a service station in Bondville after striking the rear of a lumber truck. He had tried to pass the truck and pulled back, and was deflected into the gas pump on the north side of the road.
The annual Union Thanksgiving Service for Monticello and community will be held in the Christian church on Wednesday, Nov. 26. The Monticello Ministerial Association is sponsoring the inter-denominational service.
Mrs. Dan Pembroke and Mrs. William Lodge will be co-chairmen for the 1948 Piatt Co. March of Dimes. An extensive campaign is planned for 1948 due to depleted funds to care for six Piatt Co. polio cases.
A Cerro Gordo man was killed as he stepped in front of the Wabash train in Bement. William Middleton, 86, was hit at the Lincoln Street crossing.
Mr. & Mrs. Oscar Curry are parents of a daughter named Bonnie born Nov. 16. Mr. & Mrs. Stan Duvall had a son born Nov. 16. Also on Nov. 16, Mr. & Mrs. Charles Finson had a new son named William Hugh.
AD: Bowen Motor Co. in Bement are having their annual jamboree.
The Lyric is showing “Living in a Big Way” with Gene Kelly, while the Bement Theatre has “It Happened on Fifth Avenue”.
Dwight B. Wilkey, director of youth activities since 1944, has resigned. The popular Wilkey hands off his program to Mr. and Mrs. Paul Riley.
Compiled by Tim Maier
50 Years Ago
The Saturday choir of the First Presbyterian Church, under the direction of John Rickets, will present a choral service directed to the late George Bachman. George Bachman directed the choir of the church for the past thirteen years until his death this fall. The public is cordially invited to the service.
An open house honoring Father Ambrose Cunningham, pastor of St. Philomena’s in Monticello will be held Sunday, Nov. 28 from 2 to 4:30 p.m. in the Parish Hall. The public is invited. Before serving Monticello, Father Cunningham served St. Marks in Peoria, and St. Paul in Danville. Father Cunningham is being transferred to St. Patrick’s Parish in Ottawa, IL effective November 30.
A non-credit course in small engine repair covering both 2 and 4 cycle engines will be offered by Parkland College beginning in December. The class will meet one night a week from 6:30 to 9 p.m. for 11 consecutive weeks in the Ag department of Monticello High School. A tuition fee of $15.00 will be charged.
The annual meeting of stockholders of the Bement Grain Company will be held in the High School Cafeteria on Saturday, December 3. At 6:30, a dinner, catered by Swartz Restaurant of Decatur will be served. Each are to be elected for a term of one year and other business will be transacted. Mr. Roberts of WCIA will be the guest speaker.
Compiled by Jack Stiverson
25 Years Ago
Another pep rally, another caravan, another tailgate, and another chance to show Sages spirit are all in store for Monticello football fans as the Sages advance to the state semifinals after beating Sullivan last Saturday. The Sages will battle the Raiders of Central A&M in Moweaqua on Saturday for the right to compete in the finals of the state 2A championship. Fans traveling to the game are urged to decorate their vehicles and “follow the team to their dream” by lining up this Saturday at the high school parking lot. When the fans arrive at the field in Moweaqua, they will be treated to a tailgate lunch donated by Bill & Sandy’s IGA.
A trip to Maine this October was a dream come true for Ramona Henricks of Cerro Gordo. Maine was the last of 50 states that she has been in, and she was able to see two former WAVE friends that she had not seen since they were discharged 52 years ago.
“The Company” drama club of Cerro Gordo High School, will present the comedy/drama “Flyin”’ on Friday. Participants include Maggie Griswold, Mark Hillman, Phelisitie Mills, Jeremy Brunner, Director Linda Hoover, Rachel Gillespie, Gary Miller, Sandy Hodge, Kim Walker, Nikki Bowlby, Lindsey Bratton, Amanda Lamb, Levi Simpson, Justin Brunner, Toby Schmidt, Kara Horne, Nathan Buckley, Kevin Clark.
Compiled by Deanna O’Reilly
