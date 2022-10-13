As Time Goes By is researched and written for the Journal-Republican by the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.
100 Years Ago
Jno. R. A. Crawford, of Bement, was sent as a delegate to the district convention of the Knights of Pythias in Clinton. The evening train due in DeLand at 5:08 did not arrive until eight o’clock Tuesday evening. The engine broke down near Weldon and a new engine from Clinton was sent out to pull the train.
M. F. Crowe, of Cerro Gordo, had an exhibit of his Big Type Poland-China hogs at the Farm Bureau Picnic held in Monticello, and captured a number of good awards for his animals.
Weldon seems to the about the driest place in Central Illinois. For many months, they have been puncturing holes in the earth in a vain effort to locate a sufficient supply of water to supply the needs of the inhabitants ,but so far they have been unsuccessful.
Dr. William B. Caldwell, aged 83, credited with being one of the originators of a medicine which bears his name, died in his home in Monticello on Wednesday afternoon. It was while practicing at Monticello that Dr. Caldwell originated a prescription “Syrup of Pepsin” which has been widely marketed and his name is well known in most every household.
Compiled by Deanna O’Reilly
75 Years Ago
Health fund hikes Piatt Co. tax levy. The board of supervisors passed a tax levy of $85,425 for the year 1947. The increase of the health fund was $13,125. Multiple county health department salaries went up as well as supplies and equipment. The tax levy increase was also due to other county functions.
A Monticello man was electrocuted when his right arm came in contact with a 33,000 volt power line on the Illinois Power Co. sub-station transformer tower here. Gurne Cafin was working on the tower with a painting crew when the accident occurred. They think he slipped and his arm came in contact with the power line.
The Piatt Co. grand jury has indicted four men of various crimes. One man was sentenced to 1 to 3 years for arson. The three other men were given various terms for robbing a gas station in Bement.
Homecoming activities at Monticello High School are being laid out by Mrs. Martha Hamand, student council sponsor. The P.T.A. will serve 400 dinners and Ralph Yancey’s orchestra will play for the dance. At 10 o’clock will be the crowning of the homecoming queen. The candidates this year are Virginia Miner, Ilene Gadbury, Shirley Pattengill, and Carolyn Bruhn.
The Newman-Oakland game is the top grid clash so far this season. Both teams are undefeated in conference play. In play last week Monticello was shut out for the 3rd time this season. Bement lost to Atwood, and Arthur was shut out by Villa Grove. This makes for an interesting game as the Sages host Arthur at their homecoming.
AD: Pierson Grain and Supply has hard coal and rock phosphate; they say order now. Law’s Café in Bement has taken over Gallagher’s Café. They will be open seven days a week.
The Lyric has “Fiesta” with Esther Williams, while Bement Theatre is showing “Lady Luck”.
Miss Elfrie Coe of Bement announces her engagement to Emmett Dean Shepherd of Bement.
Mr. & Mrs. Clark Plummer are parents of a son born Oct. 5. They have named him Newton Ray.
Compiled by Tim Maier
50 Years Ago
More than $1,040 was raised in the Midstate counties unit of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society’s 1972 MS Hope Chest appeal. Funds raised from the campaign will be used to support activities for MS victims and their families and the society’s research programs to find the cause, prevention, and cure for MS.
The Kirby Hospital auxiliary approved to make purchase of a unique machine which is a combination of hydrodynamic (water in motion) and aerodynamic (air in motion) to assume a more sanitary and mechanical means of cleaning with many optional uses. This machine freshens the air while one is cleaning by drawing the dust and dirt in water, washing the air just as one would in washing clothing.
The Monticello Sages remained undefeated in Okaw Conference Grid Action this part week as they roared to an easy 42-0 victory over Arcola. The victory gave the Sages an Okaw Slate of two wins, one tie, no losses and an overall record of 3-0-1.
This week at Kaiser’s Department Store: Men’s flannel shirts $3.74, decorator candles $1.00, candy corn 1lb bag 17¢, candle holder 17¢, men’s polyester knit slacks $10.88, men’s knit dress shirts $6.74, famous brand shoes $3.33 to $12.00, dish cloths 9¢, brown jersey work gloves 53¢, bath towels $1.44, sweatshirt $1.66.
Compiled by Jack Stiverson
25 Years Ago
Five Bement homes will be included on the Holiday Homes tour. Included are the homes of John and Amy Fair, Barney and Ayleen Camden, Ed and Teri Pfau, Scott and Denise Docherty, and Pat and Tracy Tieman. The Tiemans’ home is known as the “Marilyn Monroe house.” Marilyn Barnett is already thinking Christmas. Barnett is the owner of Creative Crafts in Monticello and the creator of a papier mache Santa Claus wall hanging about to be displayed on national television. She has shipped all over the states and to nine foreign countries. She has sold a couple thousand Santa Clauses. About a month ago, Barnett also began selling a pattern pack, which gives instructions on how to make your own Santa Claus. “Jolly Old St. Nick” will be featured on Aleene’s Craft Show on The Nashville Network (TNN) in November. Serving breakfast at the DeLand Post Home during Marty Conatser’s homecoming, are volunteers Arvilla Simpson, Farmer City; Dolores Wisegarver, DeLand; Pat Swarts, Cisco; JoAnn Shafer, Cisco; Cynda Dick, Bement; and Elaine Westjohn, Urbana. Conatser is a 1970 graduate of DeLand High School and recently retired as a Sgt. Major after serving 27 years in the National Guard.
Compiled by Deanna O’Reilly
As Time Goes By is researched and written for the Journal-Republican by the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.