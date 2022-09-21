As Time Goes By is researched and written for the Journal-Republican by the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.
100 Years Ago
The annual reunion of Piatt County Old Settlers was held in Mansfield. The DeLand band furnished music throughout the day and evening.
Six young men of Mansfield and vicinity flirted with death Thursday night of last week when the big Studebaker car turned over at the Delaney corner near Osman. The car was driven by Melvin Howe, son of Mr. and Mrs. Bert Howe north of town, and his companions were Willard and Elbert Hays, Clifford and Don Wack and Clifford Bean. The occupants of the car were caught beneath the car, but none were seriously hurt, and were able to free themselves from the wreck.
F. R. McLaughlin and Francis Carroll Went to Piqua, Ohio, last Friday, to drive back the new motor hearse which the former had built at the factory there, Mr. McLaughlin was called home Saturday night to take charge of the Nancy Long funeral, at Cisco, and Mr. Carroll drove the new hearse home, arriving here Monday afternoon. The new car is a beauty and a credit to Mr. McLaughlin and the community.
Compiled by Deanna O’Reilly
75 Years Ago
Nearly a third of the $104,874 increase in taxes for Piatt County in 1946 was due to the fact that three new fire protection districts were created and asked for tax money for the first time. The school tax was larger than any other increase amounting to 40% of the total increase.
Leaders of the Monticello Girl Scout troops were honored at a chicken fry in the home of Mr. & Mrs. B.E. Morgan. Following the supper, plans for the various troops were discussed with the scout work to get underway in the next few days.
Two new business concerns will open this weekend. Burgin Brothers clothing and furniture store ran by Jim & Delmar Burgin, and Ruth Kaufman’s new dress salon. Kaufman’s will occupy the mezzanine of the Burgin’s store.
The Monticello Sages will meet Normal University High after they were shut out in their season opener 20-0 by Rantoul. Atwood, Sullivan, Newman, and Oakland all had victories in their first games. Bement plays their opener this week against Shelbyville.
Lightning struck a large cattle barn on the William McCann farm in Willow Branch township, burning it to the ground.
Mr. & Mrs. Dan Drais of Monticello celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary Sept. 9. They live on the Maier farm at the end of High St.
Compiled by Tim Maier
50 Years Ago
The Piatt County Board for some time has been studying the problems connected with the construction of a county nursing home. The present county home does not meet state standards and it would not be economical to modify the present home as required to meet state standards. In its studies, the county board has obtained preliminary plans for a proposed nursing home, which would meet state standards and has obtained estimates of the cost of construction. The county board has also studied operating costs of a new nursing home. The estimates indicate that if the county home were to be operated in conjunction with the John and Mary Kirby Hospital, the cost would be approximately $500,000 less.
Two dances will be held Friday, September 29 in celebration of Monticello High School’s homecoming for 1972. The dance for alumni will be in the old high school gym and will feature Al Pierson and his band. The students will have their dance in the Washington gym with music provided by “Plush”.
The sixth day official enrollment numbers for Deland-Weldon School District No. 57 have been reported. The enrollments are as follows for the 1972-1973 school year. K-5th grade 302 students, 6th-8th grade 119 students, 9th-12th grade 152 students. This gives the district a total of 473 students. Compared with 1971-1972 the numbers show a decrease of 53 students.
WVLJ will broadcast live from Montgomery’s Western Auto the next two Saturdays. Compiled by Jack Stiverson
25 Years Ago
The Homecoming Court at Monticello High School includes king candidates Joel Camacho, Bob Brown, Nathan Beccue, Ryan Baxter; and queen candidates Megan Boze, Kate Hill, Megan Myrick and Annie Parsons. The King and Queen will be crowned at 10 p.m. Saturday, during the Homecoming dance.
Mabel Mills, formerly of Cisco, will celebrate her 97th birthday on Sept. 21. She has four children: Robert Mills of Manteno, Gene Mills of Decatur, Anita Cook of Chillicothe and Carol Padgett of Monticello. Friends and relatives are invited to send birthday greetings to her at the Piatt County-Nursing Home in Monticello.
Army Reserve Pvt. Nancy M. Neira has graduated from the cargo specialist course at Fort Eustis, Newport News, Va. During the course, students received instructions in terminal operations safety, rigging and stowage of cargo, winch operations, and the loading, securing, and discharging of cargo and heavy lifts. Pvt. Neira is a 1984 graduate of Atwood-Hammond High School. She is the daughter of Bertha and Tom Zemmal of Atwood.
Compiled by Deanna O’Reilly
