As Time Goes By is researched and written for the Journal-Republican by the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.
100 Years Ago
If the good weather holds, farmers should take advantage of this opportunity to burn fence rows, hedges, ditch banks, and so on to help eliminate chinch bugs. County Agents J. W. Watson states that chinch bugs are prevalent enough to do serious damage to crops next year.
Gilbert. A. Burgess, age 74, one of Monticello and Piatt counties best-known citizens recently died at his home in Monticello. Mr. Burgess was for many years editor of the Piatt County Republican and for two years was County Superintendent of schools.
AD - Travelers appreciate the continued frequent train service to points served by this modern, fully electric railway that makes up the Illinois Traction Company of McKinley Lines. There are frequent trains, also known as the Interurban, between Peoria, St. Louis, Springfield, Decatur, Bloomington, Champaign, Urbana, Danville, Clinton, Lincoln and intermediate points - all in the comfort of no engine smoke or cinders to mar the trip.
The Ritter Bus Company of Bloomington has decided to extended service from Farmer City through Mansfield to Champaign starting next week. This will provide a valuable service for these towns.
AD - Why not give a subscription to the Cerro Gordo News as a Christmas present? Inside Piatt and Macon Counties this gift will be received 52 times a year at the expense of only $1.00. ($1.50 per year elsewhere) There is no other present you can give that will do this!
Compiled by Roger Wisegarver
75 Years Ago
The sale of Christmas Seals sponsored by the Piatt Co. Tuberculosis Association started Nov. 24 with the mailing of 3,575 letters to the residents of the county. Receipts at the close of the day Dec. 13 were $2,275 according to Mrs. Louise Munson, county seal sale director.
Grand jurors for the February term of the Piatt County circuit court were chosen by the Piatt board of supervisors.
A total of $4,813 was paid for three vacated Piatt County school properties and buildings in sales held on the school sites. The schools were New York $2,137, sold to A. M. Piatt. Piatt School $1,405 was sold to the Deland Legion then to Mrs. Ollie Miner. Dillow School sold for $1,270 to M. L. Coffman of Cerro Gordo.
Announcement was made that three new nurses have joined the Kirby Hospital staff. They are Olga Filler of Pitman, N.J., Miss Pauline Slagle of Bement, and Miss Velma Eaton of DuQuoin.
Tuscola is in first place in the Okaw Valley basketball conference with a 3-0 mark. Monticello is 0-2, off to a slow start.
The Lyric has “Ramrod” with Joel McCrea, while Bement is showing “Love and Learn” starring Jack Carson.
AD: Burgin Bros. on the east side of the square has quality clothing for men.
Howards on South Charter St. is featuring small kitchen appliances and electric train sets.
Virginia Miner wins local D.A.R. citizenship award. She is the daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Roy Miner of Cisco.
Mr. C. G. Holforty was elected president of the First State Bank of Monticello, replacing J. D. Leiper.
The stores will be open till 9 p.m. thru Dec. 23 for Christmas.
Compiled by Tim Maier
50 Years Ago
Lawrence Eaton, States Attorney of Piatt County, announced the appointment of Hugh Finson as Assistant States Attorney. Finson, who was born and reared in Monticello, is the son of Mr. and Mrs. C.N. Finson of Monticello. He graduated from Monticello Community High School in 1965 and from DePauw Law School at the University of Illinois and in August passed the Bar Exam.
Eighth grade students in Monticello schools are part of a rather unique social studies program. The present basic curriculum was adopted by Washington Junior High in 1970-1971 school year and added to Cisco and White Heath schools in this current school year. During the seventh grade, students are allowed to select six 6-week units selected from a list of eleven social studies areas.
As of January 2, 1973, Lass Leasing Corporation will begin business in Monticello. The corporation will consist of Art Skelton and Larry McClure. Skelton will serve as President and active manager while McClure will serve as Vice President.
Coach Brad Miller wrestlers moved their team record to 4-2 with wins over Gibson City and Cumberland. The Sages topped the Greyhounds 39-19 and rolled over Cumberland 45-9. Mark McClure, Kim Benson, Eric Benson and Kim Baker were winners in both meets.
Compiled by Jack Stiverson
25 Years Ago
Bement American Legion honors 50-year members. Receiving 50-year pins were Wayne Foran, Brad Fristoe, Richard Ayers, Lester Eades, Wayne Redman, Keith Bell, Don Kitson, Warren Mulvaney, Kenneth Redman, Clem Brungardt, Francis Doty Walter Roux, Dean Shepherd, Ralph Siders Jr., John Funk, Robert Jones, Jim Crim, Ralph Clark, Paul Lamb, Robert Morgan, Russ Grady, John McHale, department commander Martin Conatser, and post commander Allen Kallembach.
Longtime public office holders Piatt County Sheriff Forrest Sawlaw and Piatt County Treasurer Clyde Foster will face no opposition for their party’s nomination in the March primary election. Sawlaw, a Republican, and Foster, a Democrat, were the only candidates to file petitions to get on the ballot for their respective offices. Sawlaw will be running for his fifth term as the county’s sheriff. Foster was first elected Piatt County Treasurer in 1974 and is running for his seventh term.
Joe and Barb Holbrook will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. The Holbrooks were married December 27, 1947.
Compiled by Deanna O’Reilly
