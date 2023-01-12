Monticello, IL (61856)

Today

Cloudy and windy with a few snow showers scattered about the area before midnight. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy with a few snow showers scattered about the area before midnight. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Higher wind gusts possible.