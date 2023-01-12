As Time Goes By is researched and written for the Journal-Republican by the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.
100 Years Ago
New International Implement Store at Bement opens, S. M. Postelwait and Son.
Deland basketball quintet coached by Coach Short will face Bement who comes here confident after defeating Maroa and Atwood.
Youth involved in hunting accident near Cerro Gordo. John Fulk was accidently shot in the thigh when he and Nell Wood were out hunting. Nell was having trouble reloading his repeating rifle when John came over to help him. The gun accidently discharged as John approached him.
AD - “Red Crown Service Station in Cerro Gordo”: I am now prepared to do all kinds of automobile work. I specialize on Fords, and Ford parts. $.75 per hour.
AD - 50 good cigarettes for 10 cents, Bull Durham Tobacco
Lee R. Scott of White Heath was recently appointed road patrolman on Route 10 hard roads. He is now patrolling from Monticello to Champaign and from Champaign to Savoy. His duties include making shoulders are kept up to grade and ditches are running slowly.
January Clearance Sale at the “Palace Clothing House.”
Compiled by Mike Nolan
75 Years Ago
Monticello grade schools, Lincoln and Washington, will close down until Monday, Jan. 19 due to an epidemic of communicable diseases. Absences mounting to about 45% made the school board hold a meeting and they decided to close schools for a 12-day period. The high school has not been materially affected and will remain open.
Clarence Bollenbach, a World War I veteran, is marking his 25th anniversary with Burgess and Cline Insurance Agency. Mr. Bollenbach is active in the American Legion and all community enterprises such as director in the Deep Rock Co., and the Piatt County Loan Association.
Seven men were named for seats on the Board of Education of the new DeLand-Weldon Community Unit School District. They were Dr. Marvel, Don Lisenby, and Carl Kingston of Weldon, C.C. Trigg, P.E. Fonner, R.H. Gantz, and Ervin Husinga of DeLand. A president will be elected within 10 days.
Miss Maxine McCormick has been appointed chief nurse for the DeWitt-Piatt County Health Unit. She is a graduate of the Presbyterian Hospital School of Nursing in Chicago.
The Bement Fire District boasts a new 500-gallon per minute fire truck and a 250-gallon per minute pumper. They are now a class “A” fire district.
The Lyric is showing “The Bachelor & the Bobby-Soxer”. Bement Theatre has “Dear Ruth” with William Holden.
AD: Kroger has sugar 10 lbs. for 89¢, bacon 75¢ a lb., and Kroger bread 2 loaves for 29¢. The A&P is featuring 10 lbs. of potatoes for 75¢, red delicious apples 2 lbs. for 25¢.
Miss Mary Ann Powell of Pekin, and Eugene Stratman were married Jan. 3 at the Methodist Church by Rev. T.P. Krumpe.
Mrs. Ralph Harvey, who has operated the Harvey dime store in Mansfield, is closing the store. It will reopen later under new management.
Compiled by Tim Maier
50 Years Ago
Ervan Nibling of rural route, Monticello, topped the 180-bushel mark in the annual corn growing contest sponsored by FS Services, Inc. Nibbling produced a yield of 183.07 bushels per acre. He planted FS 860 seed corn on May 5 in 38-inch rows. Harvest population was 25,000 plants per acre. He and 90 other top producers were honored during the awards dinner in December at Peoria. He won a pair of binoculars for his efforts.
Over 12,000 sq. ft. of long vacant or under-utilized space in downtown Monticello buildings will be renovated in two phases per a plan revealed at the last meeting of the Monticello Rotary Club. The presentation was given by Charles “Chick” Finson, Francis Anderson and Keith Hutson. The buildings involved are the Tatman and Lauterborn buildings located between Raycraft Drugstore (northeast corner of Washington and State Streets to about mid-block on north side of the square).
Mr. Lynn Crook retired on Jan. 2 from Bus Service, after providing bus transportation to the Bement school district for 27 years, having started in earnest in 1946. David and Julie Hamilton have now taken over the business.
AD - Immediate opening for an experienced typist. Prefer someone with a couple years of typing in the business office. Other office machine experience helpful, but not necessary. Contact the personnel department at Americana Nursing Centers, 121 N. State Street, Monticello.
The first two 950,000 kW generators at Illinois Power Company’s nuclear power station near Clinton, will use General Electric Company boiling water reactors for the needed steam supply. It is projected that the first generator will be in operation in 1980. In 1970 the announcement was made to build the plant and in 1972 came the announcement that the plant is to use nuclear fuel.
Mr. and Mrs. Garel Spainhour of Monticello have recently purchased the Monticello Dairy Queen in part ownership with Mrs. Vernal Spainhour of Clinton and T. A. Spainhour of Cheyenne, Wyoming. Garel and his wife Karen will operate the business located on the southeast corner of Monticello’s square.
Compiled by Roger Wisegarver
25 Years Ago
Ten census enumerators will visit every residence in Monticello, getting information which will give the town an official U.S. Census count before the year 2000 when the next regularly scheduled census takes place. Jane Rasmas, Special Census Supervisor with the Bureau of The Census has been working with census clerk Sherry Huddleston of Monticello and crew leader Rick Russell of Monticello.
Every Friday, in place of practice, the Lady Sages basketball team visits with nursing home residents. “We call it Senior Sages,” said head coach Monica Hall. “It’s just to get the girls to realize they have a responsibility to the community, to get away from the ‘me, me, me’ thinking of this generation.”
Piatt County Service Co. last week donated $817 to the Piatt County Toy and Gift program to be used for the organization’s gift distribution next Christmas. Betty Lacy, treasurer of the Toy and Gift Program, accepted the check from Lynn McKibben, marketing manager for FS. From Dec. 1 through Dec. 25, 1997, one cent per gallon on every gallon of gasoline sold through Fuel 24 was donated to the program. In addition, FS donated $10 in the name of each applicant for approved Fuel 24 applications.
Compiled by Deanna O’Reilly
