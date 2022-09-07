As Time Goes By is researched and written for the Journal-Republican by the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.
100 Years Ago
Mrs. Susanna Corwin, daughter of Jacob and Catharine Thomas, was born Aug. 12, 1833, and departed life Aug. 29, 1922, at the age of 89 years and 17 days.
Members of the Ladies Aid of the Bement Christian Church met at the home of Mrs. J. H. Bowyer Wednesday afternoon to can apples, make apple butter and grape juice which will be sent to the Christian Orphans’ home at St. Louis and the Old Folks’ home in Jacksonville. Tenn. The 14 bushels of apples the women had on hand were picked up by a class of 10 boys Tuesday afternoon at the home of L. L. Bowyer.
The Chas. W. Clark company, who are laying this section of Route 10 of the state aid road have been laying off this. They finished the strip of to the east edge of town, nearly two weeks ago, but are now waiting on the finishing of the well which is being put down on the C. E. Vulgamott farm, southwest of town, which is to furnish water for the mile and a half strip still to be put down by this company.
Persons here were surprised at the news that Aaron Hufford of Cerro Gordo was married Saturday, August 19th, at Flora, Ind., to Miss Hester Brubaker, of that place. The bride is 64 years of age, and the groom is 75. The ceremony was held at the home of the bride’s sister, Mrs. Asa Brim, in Flora, and was performed by Rev. I. R. Beery, pastor of the Church of the Brethren. The marriage is the first for both parties and is said to be the culmination of a romance that began 30 years ago. The groom is a well-to-do retired farmer and had lived practically all his life in or near Cerro Gordo. About two weeks ago he went to Flora, Ind., to make his home, and the wedding followed.
75 Years Ago
The Monticello Township High School District has levied $90,000 for the fiscal year which is an increase of $35,000 over last year. The increase in the levy is due to teachers’ salaries and the hiring of busses, which two more were added this year. Also, the swimming pool which was closed last summer by the state board of health, will cost around $5,000 to reopen.
A farmhand on the Steve Varner farm three miles southwest of Monticello is charged with arson. He is allegedly charged for setting fire at 2 a.m. to his room, then came back and started another fire in the downstairs sleeping room. He was apprehended by Piatt Co. Sheriff T.C. Bennett at the Interurban station. The Varner’s had been in Argenta during this time.
High winds and rain went through Cisco, Cerro Gordo, Lintner, and Hammond, leveling fields, uprooting trees, smashing windows, and downing power lines. Heavy damage to the four villages and immeasurable crop loss was reported.
The American Legion Post 101 will be sponsoring a Fun Festival Sept. 8-9 in Monticello, featuring Jay Gould’s Million Dollar Circus and street carnival.
The White Heath Community Club is looking forward to the sixth annual homecoming Sept. 10. A chicken supper, then three splendid acts and a dance will be held afterward. Johnny Kelso, a 10 year old magician acclaimed to be one of the best in the country will perform, then the Harmony Kings, a quartet from Champaign, and the Paul Grove band from Tuscola.
50 Years Ago
It was announced Friday the formation of a new organization to help improve and maintain drainage in Piatt County. The charter was issued by Secretary of State John Lewis on August 8th was to the Sangamon Valley Watershed Preservation Association Inc. The purpose of the cooperation was listed as to preserve the drainage interests from damage which may be caused by the Oakley dam and to preserve Allerton Park from flooding.
The annual night practice will be held this Friday at 6:30 p.m. The freshmen will be introduced and will scrimmage. The sophomores will be introduced. Coach Jim Schmidtt’s varsity will then have the field from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.
25 Years Ago
Piatt County Animal Control has reported that for the first time since 1973, an animal in Piatt County has contracted rabies. Tracie Wesley of Animal Control said that on August 25, a Bement family’s cat killed a bat which tested positive for rabies. Wesley said that people who are bitten by a wild or domestic animal should contact Animal Control immediately.
Preschoolers through sixth graders decorate cakes at Allerton Public Library during the Team I-Read summer program. Each child participating in the program decorated and took home an eight-inch cake. Mr. Chong is the owner of Yen Ching, a new Chinese restaurant which recently opened at 215 W. Washington in Monticello. The Yen Ching menu features different styles of Chinese foods including Cantonese and Hunan style food.
Paul and Maxine Garver gave 30 years of outstanding service and devotion as manager of Cerro Gordo’s Brintlinger’s Funeral Home and retired on Aug. 1.
Brintlinger’s hosted a reception in their honor at the Cerro Gordo Church of the Brethren on Aug. 17. As managers of the funeral home, the Garvers greeted visitors and consoled families. They served 834 services during those years.