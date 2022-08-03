As Time Goes By is researched and written for the Journal-Republican by the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.
75 Years Ago
The Piatt County Farm Festival is to be held August 5. Farm folks of Piatt Coimty will gather at Lodge Park for a day of picnicking, old-fashion visiting, and sports activities.
The main objective of the annual picnic is to have a good time. There will be many sports events for both men and women.
Piatt County American Legion Auxiliary has installed Mrs. Edith McCutcheon of Cerro Gordo as president at the July meeting in Hammond. Other officers were installed, and a musical program followed the meeting. Refreshments were also served.
Bement 4-H girls are to be State Fair representatives of Piatt County at the State Fair on August 8th & 9th. They will put on a foods demonstration entitled, “A Dairyland Lunch”.
Over 130 Monticello Rotarians and their wives gathered at the high school cafeteria for a banquet honoring Harry Combes. Mr. Combes was humble, saying he owed Monticello much, but owed his parents even more. His parents Mr. & Mrs. Harry Combes Sr. enabled him to get an education during the Depression.
Combes will take over the head coaching job at the U of I this fall.
Monticello reclaims 1st place in the Teen Age Baseball league as they beat Bement. Tuscola also beat Cerro Gordo.
The Eastern Illinois tournament is slated to begin August 6. The teams from the South Division play their counterparts from the North Division.
George Raft stars in “Nocturne” at the Bement Theatre, while “Cloak and Dagger” is at the Lyric.
AD: Gucker’s Drug Store is taking orders for school books and supplies.
Detasslers wanted in Tuscola. Must be 5 feet 4 inches in height and will receive 70¢ per hour.
Families on East Washington St. in Monticello gathered July 29 on the Lawn of the Albert Maier home for their annual picnic.
Johnnie Jordan celebrated his 3rd birthday. He is the son of Mr. & Mrs. Paul Jordan of Mansfield. Guests were Mr. & Mrs. Ed Ruch, Roszella Jordan, Rosanna & Fred Jordan, Mr. & Mrs. Bill Jordan, and Billy Joe.
Compiled by Tim Maier
50 Years Ago
Members of Monticello’s City Council spent nearly three hours July 25 discussing plans and problems of the community. The tennis courts continue to be a matter of debate. University asphalt has done preliminary work on the courts and has made plans to surface them by the end of July. However, as of July 25, the school board had not signed a contract with the City Council on the verbal agreement of placing the courts on school property and the agreement of the school to share in the cost.
Piatt County residents purchased a total of 12,831 in series E and H United States saving bonds in June, according to C.N. Finson, volunteer county chairman of the savings bonds committee.
The initiation of negotiations to acquire right of way needed for construction for 21.1 miles of Interstate 72 in Macon and Piatt counties from southwest of Oreana to north of Monticello.
Over 600 persons attended Saturday’s annual Republican picnic at Forest Preserve Park in Monticello and saw Congressman William Springer receive a special award for his years of service to the citizens of his county.
Compiled by Jack Stiverson
25 Years Ago
Ashley Elizabeth Mulford, a senior at Monticello High School, returned July 8 from a Rotary Youth Exchange (RYE) in Brasilia, Brazil. Mulford was sponsored by Monticello Rotary Club, District 6490. She is the daughter of Lori and Dwain Bitter of rural Monticello, and Scott and Marlene Mulford of Springfield. She stayed with two families during her exchange and attended private schools. She is fluent in Portuguese and conversant in Spanish.
“Strange Amusements “ opened in the old DeLand Locker on Fourth Street. It features pinball machines, a pool room and a snack shop. The business will also be available to rent for private parties.
A 3-on-3 basketball tournament will be held Saturday at the Washington Grade School blacktop to raise money to assist longtime Monticello basketball coach Terry Reed in his fight against lymphatic cancer. Reed must fly to California every month to receive a special injection that is helping stop the cancer.
Compiled by Deanna O’Reilly
