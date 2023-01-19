As Time Goes By is researched and written for the Journal-Republican by the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.
100 Years Ago
Mansfield businessmen entertain. Entertainment began with a four-round boxing match, two wrestling bouts, Reardon and Hendricks performed Clog dancing and then the Business Men’s basketball team performed.
G. L. Burgess of Bement, paid $45 for a Macon County Prize winning young turkey. The gobbler weighed 40 pounds.
White Heath Bank elects officers: W. L. Alexander President, Vice President James Reid, Cashier Verne Purcell, Assistant Cashier Earl DeLand.
Postmaster Harris has made an additional improvement at the post office by opening up a window for parcel post packages. The old window being too small. It was a much needed improvement.
The movie fans of Monticello and vicinity have a great treat in store for them at the Monticello Opera House next Thursday and Friday nights. The greatest show ever filmed, “When Knighthood was in Flower” with gorgeous costumes and Rich in Romance makes it a picture that you will never forget.
-Compiled by Mike Nolan
75 Years Ago
Petitions for a public referendum to decide for or against the organization of a Community Unit School District, embracing substantially the same territory as is now included in Monticello Township High School District No. 168. Petitions are in circulation throughout the school district and some territory in Champaign County.
Dale Alexander of White Heath, Ralph Wright of Bement, and Harry Cox of Cerro Gordo are the newly elected directors of the Piatt Co. Farm Bureau.
Fraternal Masonic Lodge No. 58 is making plans to celebrate its 100th birthday. The committee appointed to make arrangements and plan a program for the celebration is Burl Edie, Cliff Ahlrich, W.E. Baird, Dale Robinson, and Kenneth Bauman.
DeLand High School won its third straight Piatt County basketball tournament, beating Atwood 38-18. Ed Norfleet led DeLand with 11 points. Monticello beats Hammond 41-33 for third place, paced by Rich Gadbury’s 11 points.
The Lyric is showing “Tomorrow Is Forever” with Claudette Colbert. The Bement Theatre is featuring Cary Grant in “Notorious”.
AD: Atwood Meat Market has sliced bologna 45¢ a lb. and fresh ground beef 49¢ a lb. Carpenter’s Grocery in Bement has cube steaks 69¢ a lb. and picnic hams 49¢ a lb.
Mr. & Mrs. Richard Ayers of Bement are parents of a son born January 13, naming him James Leslie.
Jud Doss, son of Mr. & Mrs. Dwight Doss, has been very ill with the measles.
Eddie Williams, son of Mr. & Mrs. W.F. Williams, has had chicken pox and measles, and is reported doing much better.
- Compiled by Tim Maier
50 Years Ago
The 40th Annual Meeting of the shareholders of the National Bank of Monticello was held at Allerton House last Tuesday. Robert Heath of J. R. Heath & Son, was elected to the Board of Directors. In addition to Mr. Heath, eight of the directors were reelected: C. M. “Chick” Finson, E. A. “Arkie” McCraw, R. R. “Dick” O’Dell, Elmer F. Oehmke, John Stoddard, Wendell B. Trenchard, Vincent T. Walsh and William M. Welsh. Another highlight of the meeting was the approval by the shareholders of a 50% stock dividend.
Councilman C. W. Barnes headed the January 9 Monticello City Council meeting in the absence of Mayor O’Dell. Recreation Director Tom Young presented plans for the softball diamond which include advertising for bids on the fence. The Council voted to purchase three sections of aluminum bleachers, each having five rows and 27 feet in length. They will be set on concrete pads of 10’ x 30’ each.
Mrs. Firman Hendrix of Cerro Gordo, Past Department President of the State American Legion Auxiliary, will be the guest speaker at the Piatt County Republican Woman’s Club. This will be at the Cerro Gordo Methodist Church. Cerro Gordo Township Republican Women will host this meeting.
The Cisco Evening Women’s Club met in the home of Mrs. Marilyn Sago. The club previewed a special film during their program, “Big Baby Review.” It was filmed in 1949 and “stars” many of our Cisco citizens.
The Daisy Mays 4-H Club met in the home of their leader, Mrs. Dave Lampert. Member Sarah Doty photographed the officers who had been elected, being President: Robin Lampert, Vice-president: Karen Riegal, Secretary: Teri Walden, Treasurer: Laura Edbrooke, Reporter: Tara Schnell, Music: Sarah Sturmon, Photographer: Sarah Doty, Recreation chair: Becky Bachman, Scrapbook: Melody Lampert & Cherri Wright.
Approximately 80 people attended the annual Fireman’s Dance last Saturday evening at the Allerton House. Vern Kuetermeyer and his band provided the music for the dance.
- Compiled by Roger Wisegarver
25 Years Ago
Michelle Hyde purchased the former newspaper building next to her Barnyard restaurant in Cerro Gordo and completely renovated it. Hyde purchased the Barnyard three years ago. It was then the B & B Cafe owned by Bill and Betty Ballinger of Hammond. In fact, this particular building has been a restaurant various times as Norbo’s, owned by Robert and Norma Jean Morr and also as Snoke’s Cafe. Renovation work was done by Dan Bates of Ivesdale and also Brett McNamara. The restaurant will now seat 66 people and the older part has been made into a private room for rent to groups.
Ed Norfleet will be honored just before tip-off of the DeLand-Weldon varsity game. After completing his last year in a DeLand uniform in 1948, Norfleet went on to play basketball at Illinois State University and in the United States Army. Norfleet officiated high school and college basketball games for 25 years. He officiated at three state tournaments and twice officiated the Class 2A state championship game. Norfleet and his wife Betty currently live in Monticello.
Lydia Giddings has recently opened a beauty shop called “Final Touches” in her home at 603 E. Center in Monticello. Final Touches will offer haircuts for women, men and children. The shop will have Scruples hair care products for sale.
-Compiled by Deanna O’Reilly
