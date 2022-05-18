100 Years Ago
Commitment exercises of the Cerro Gordo High School will be held at the Church of the Brethan. There are 10 graduates this year. The address will be given by Dr. Herbert A. Keck, pastor of the first Methodist church of Champaign, on the topic “The Double Success.”
The Cisco Presbyterian Church held a special Mother’s Day service last Sunday. Rev. Humphreys of Springfield delivered the address, and Mrs. J. O. Cletcher sang.
Mr. Vere Holmes is in the County jail at Monticello having been arrested on the charge of transporting intoxicating liquor. Sheriff Ed Gale made the arrest as he stepped off the Springfield interurban south of Monticello.
The DeLand High School Orchestra and Band concert will be at Bethel Church south of Harris on May 18. A small admission for raising band funds will be received at the door.
The Piatt County Tuberculosis board will hold a free clinic at the DeLand Carnegie library this week.
Pouring of concrete for Route 10 has started on a stretch of the new hard road a mile east of Bondville and should proceed quickly now that good weather is due.
-Compiled by Roger L. Wisegarver
75 Years Ago
Organization Meeting of the city council is held. Mayor O.L. Kilton has announced the names of the committees. Recently sworn in city clerk A.R. Parsons and three new aldermen – Harold Dawson, Don Timmons, and Bill Burgess were elected and met with holdovers Ray Albert, Dr. Landers, and Harmon Rice.
Monticello Sages retained the Okaw Valley track crown by a half point. The star for Monticello was Alfred Gadbury, winning the 100- and 220-yard dash, and the broad jump.
Commencement will be May 30 at Monticello High School. Baccalaureate will be Sunday, May 25. DeLand will also have their baccalaureate in the DeLand Christian Church May 25.
The Country Charm Dairy has introduced wax milk cartons, calling them PAK O’CHARM. Bob Miller has been doing everything for two years to have the area be the first to have wax cartons outside of Chicago.
Rare lemming mice native of the Artic region have been found along the Sangamon River around Allerton Park. Donald Hoffmeister, assistant curator of the University of Illinois, has estimated there are more than 15,000 mice on 650 acres of grassland. They are good for the soil. The network of their burrows tend to retard the runoff of the surface water.
Bement Theatre has Humphrey Bogart in “Dead Reckoning”. The Lyric in Monticello has “Saratoga Trunk” with Gary Cooper.
AD: Kroger has $1 can sale going on. Evaporated milk 9 cans for $1, 12 oz. yellow corn 7 for $1, Bartlett pears 3 for $1.
Martha Tippett, four-year old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Darrell Tippett, trying to cross Grant Street was brushed by a car and thrown to the pavement. She was taken to Kirby Hospital for treatment.
World champion St. Louis Cardinals radio schedule is out. Announcers are Harry Caray and Gabby Street.
-Compiled by Tim Maier
50 Years Ago
A definite decision as to the Piatt County Board’s stand on the Oakley Dam and Greenbelt area will be made at the regular June 12 meeting of the Board, according to reports arising from last week’s meeting. The Board stated Tuesday that individuals desiring to make a statement concerning the project may do so at the next meeting in compliance with the board’s five minute, nine person limit.
All members of Monticello’s City Council were present when the group met May 9 in the municipal building. Councilman Barnes made a report on proposed tennis courts, to be constructed in the city park west of the swimming pool. Barnes made a motion to prepare specifications and advertise for bids after the next meeting. All voted in favor of the project. The council agreed to go ahead, as soon as possible, with needed repairs to Kratz Road. The road will be scarified, grated and primmed with final work to be completed later in the summer.
Movies will again be shown in the city park during the summer through cooperation of Allerton Library and the local Lion Club.
Several repairs have been made to the sewer lines in Lone Beech, but according to city engineer, John Ginger, none have been found which would be a large contributing factor to the water problem in that area of own. Repairs will continue on all breaks found during recent exploration of the lines.
-Compiled by Jack Stiverson
25 Years Ago
Bicyclists taking part in the second annual Sangamon River Valley Bike Ride enjoyed a rest stop at Lodge Park on Saturday, May 17. The event, sponsored by the Monticello Lions Club, attracted 170 riders, more than double the number of riders who participated in the inaugural ride last year.
The Kirby Hospital Auxiliary will hold its annual Super Spring Sale in the basement of the Monticello Community Building. Proceeds from the sale will be used toward the purchase of x-ray diagnostic equipment for the hospital. The sale will feature a boutique of newer items, along with household, clothing, jewelry and decorative items. Preparing for the Super Spring Sale are Marthaan Riegel, ways and means chairman, and Mary Ellen Dean, treasurer.
Charylene Taylor of DeLand is now associated with Country Companies Insurance Group in Monticello, working as Harold Vogelzang’s production assistant. Taylor has almost 20 years insurance experience and has been licensed 12 years.
The Cerro Gordo High School girls track team won the Little Okaw Valley Conference title for the first time since 1985.
-Compiled by Deanna O’Reilly
As Time Goes By is researched and written for the Journal-Republican by the Piatt County Historical Society.