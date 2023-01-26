As Time Goes By is researched and written for the Journal-Republican by the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.
100 Years Ago
Dr. C. O. Cline is to appear on the program of the American Osteopathic Association in New York. He will give demonstrations on techniques of the treatment of the upper Dorsal Spine.
Ed Williams of Monticello and Clint Harper butchered for Jerry Carr Thursday.
AD - 25 Bars of Dove Soap for $1 offered by W. H. Bruhn East Side Grocer Monticello.
The Blue Bus Line of Decatur will start operating a service from Decatur to Champaign Thursday.
Have just received my spring shipment of New Gossard Corsets. Will be pleased to have you call and be fitted. Mrs. Robert Savage over Hazzards Grocery.
The 2nd Annual County Boys Basketball Tournament will have three classes this year. Class A, four-year high schools with indoor courts include Atwood, Bement, DeLand, Mansfield and Monticello. Class B is four, three or two year schools without an indoor court and includes Cerro Gordo, Cisco, LaPlace and Hammond. Class C will include seventh, eighth or ninth grade students under the age of 17.
Big mass meeting boosting hard road was attended by 150 people at Mansfield. The purpose of the meeting was to determine the location of the road between Champaign and Bloomington.
-Compiled by Mike Nolan
75 Years Ago
New school law to be topic of community club panel. The consolidation of county schools is underway. Some of the new proposals are: Ivesdale, Bement, and Milmine; Monticello, Cisco, and White Heath; Cerro Gordo and LaPlace; DeLand and Weldon; Galesville and Mansfield.
Monticello grade schools will reopen on January 19th because of severe diseases over the last couple of weeks. For twelve days, the grade schools have been closed. Supt. William Baird said school officials were satisfied with the needed layoff.
DeWitt-Piatt County farmland sold for $309,480. This was called the largest sale ever conducted in the DeLand-Weldon area. The 680 acres averaged $454.45 an acre.
Approval of a large 12-grade Community Unit School District was registered by residents of the Cerro Gordo and LaPlace area, which will establish a new school district. This will be the second unit put together under the State’s new Community Unit Law.
Bement Theatre is showing “Sinbad the Sailor”, while the Lyric has “Trail Street”.
AD: Oehmke’s has head lettuce 2 for 29¢, grapefruit juice 19¢ a can, sliced bacon 79¢ a lb.
Herman Wood moved last week to the Ora Pike farm southwest of Monticello.
Mr. & Mrs. Jasper Burton of Bement are parents of a son born January 14.
Ed Norfleet holds the scoring lead in Sangamon Valley with a 15.4 average.
-Compiled by Tim Maier
50 Years Ago
Joe’s Service Garage, owned and operated by Joe Haggerty and located on Route 10 and Highway Avenue in DeLand, was completely destroyed by fire last Friday. It was engulfed by flames when firefighters from Weldon, Mansfield and Monticello helped the DeLand fire department battle the blaze.
General Telephone is to spend $107,000 of its statewide $58,000,000 new construction budget in the Mansfield exchange during this year. This will provide for the elimination of multi-party telephone service for approximately 87 rural customers. This improvement will require installation of 37 ½ miles of buried cable that will require 3,273 hours expended by construction crews. Removal of existing poles and aerial wire will be done after the new facilities are in use.
Monticello High School students taking Communication Journalism are getting practical experience in the newspaper business. As part of their journalism class they produce a monthly high school newspaper known as “The Scribe.” The four-page tabloid is printed by the Piatt County Journal-Republican and began in 1970. Those currently participating in this publication are MHS teacher Mr. Warren Sager, and students Mark Cloud, Greg Swango and Sally Whalen.
Effective January 1, 1973 William C. Glasgow was appointed Public Defender of Piatt County. He was born in Monticello, attended Monticello schools, attended Illinois Wesleyan University, attended the University of Illinois College of Law, and graduated in 1972. He was admitted to the Illinois Bar in May 1972 and began practicing law with his father in June 1972.
The Cisco Wildcats played the Monticello Sages for 3rd place in the County Tourney last Wednesday. The Sages won giving them 3rd and Cisco 4th place. Bement took 1st place with DeLand-Weldon taking 2nd place.
-Compiled by Roger Wisegarver
25 Years Ago
Reserve Army Recruiter, Jim Glauser, spoke with Kelly Weatherall’s American History class at Monticello High School on Thursday while students Lindsey Terven and Jake Lieb displayed Confederate and Union army uniforms. Glauser is part of a unit that recreates Civil War battles. He was an extra in the movie “Gettysburg.” Using an array of props, Glauser describes living circumstances and customs during Civil War times.
Monticello High School grapplers recovered from a dual meet loss to Mahomet Seymour to take the team title at the LeRoy Invitational on Saturday. Monticello had 13 wrestlers place, and Coach Larry Albaugh felt that this was the best effort this year for the squad. The Sages had three division winners: Scott Poling, Bret Hodson and Ross Combes. Others placing were John Feeney, Sean Phillips, Nathan Beecue, Denver Stickrod, Luke Feeney, Brian Hicks, Nathan Romine, Jeremy Menacher and Ryan Baxter.
Don Horne of rural Cerro Gordo displayed his hand-made wooden toys for the four-year-olds of Cerro Gordo Pre-school at Hope Welty Library Friday. Horne carved a whale while the group watched. He explained that in the late 1800s, parents and grandparents made toys such as dolls, rocking horses, pull toys, a Noah’s Ark set with animals, wagons and horses for their children.
-Compiled by Deanna O’Reilly
