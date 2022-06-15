100 Years Ago
The Woman’s Auxiliary to the American Legion of the Kelso M. Garver Post is a new organization in Mansfield with 14 charter members making the prospects for a large auxiliary here. The auxiliary will meet in the Legion rooms.
The streets of Mansfield were oiled Monday, which was a great relief to the citizens and put the streets in fine shape for our Chautauqua.
A revival meeting starting on June 11 will be conducted at the Centerville Methodist Church in a large tent by evangelist P. Haymond Powers, who recently held a meeting in DeLand. He is known for his direct preaching of the Bible and letting the chips fall where they may. This revival will be supported by seven Methodist churches in surrounding towns.
Sixteen people will be received into membership at the Cerro Gordo Methodist church on Sunday. A very moving program consisting of memory work and music have been arranged to accompany the service format. The general public is cordially invited to be present.
The proposed county livestock show was endorsed by the Short Horn and Swine Breeders Association’s of Piatt County at a joint meeting held in Monticello. The officers in charge of the county show our Charles Baker, Milmine, Pres.; George Hirsch, DeLand, vice presidents; and J. C. Tippett, Monticello, Sec. The tentative date has been set for the first week of October.
-Compiled by Roger Wisegarver
75 Years Ago
The annual summer playground program will get underway announced by Dwight Wilkey. Assisting Wilkey are John Freemuth and Wilma Sumner. They will be teaching beginning swimming during the eight-week program. Plans are for night softball at Forest Preserve Park as well as softball, baseball, and girls’ handicraft at Washington School.
The city waterworks plant is being discussed at the council meeting to go on fully automatic. Alderman Harold Dawson, chairman of the waterworks and fire department, says that the equipment purchased years ago would eliminate the necessity of having men there 24 hours a day.
Roland Salyers has been named a member of the Piatt County Board of Review by Judge B.E. Morgan. Alva Reed of DeLand and Harry Bickel will also serve on the board.
Mrs. Sadie Blanchard of DeLand observed her 99th birthday June 8th. Friends gathered at the open house with many gifts, cards, and flowers.
Karleen Kratz and Donn Piatt were married at the Presbyterian Church. Mrs. William T. Lodge was matron of honor while best man was Stephen Kratz. The couple went to New York City on a two-week wedding trip.
AD: Fox’s has pajamas, robes, and jackets for Fathers’ Day.
AD: A&P is featuring lemons 39¢/dozen, cantaloupes 2 for 45¢, and oranges two dozen for 39¢.
AD: The Tylac Inn says come in for a good meal or takeout.
At the Lyric is “Boomtown” with Clark Gable while “Landrush” with Charles Starrett and Smiley Burnette is at Bement.
The new addition to the White Heath Café is nearing completion and new fixtures will be installed.
Mr. & Mrs. Delbert Stanley of White Heath are parents of a daughter born June 7.
James Daily, 69, of Cerro Gordo has passed away. He was an employee of the Wabash Railroad.
-Compiled by Tim Maier
50 Years Ago
A number of events are being planned for the Monticello Chamber of Commerce July 4th celebration. The Soap Box derby event is planned to be held at the corner of Washington and State beginning at 8:15 a.m. Other events include a cycle parade, a swimming and diving meet, and the tug of war and sack race events. An art show will also be held.
The Piatt County Head Start program will begin June 19 at 9 a.m. at Lincoln School. Mrs. Jan Miglin will again be the teacher and will be assisted by two teachers aides and volunteers. A breakfast and hot lunch will be provided for the children under the supervision of Mrs. Effie Brown. Approximately 22 children are anticipated for the program. Field trips and educational outings are planned for the children.
The Piatt County Farm Bureau has scheduled their annual golf tournament at the Monticello golf course on Friday, June 23 for both women and men. Tee-off is at 8 a.m. Co-chairmen are Chalmer Hinton, Bement; Joe Huisinga, Deland; and Jim Rankin, White Heath.
-Compiled by Jack Stiverson
25 Years Ago
The Monticello Gateway Inn is now under construction. A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday, June 11, at the site on the north side of Monticello at the Interstate 72- Route 105 interchange. When complete, the hotel will have 40 rooms; an indoor 30 x 50 ft. swimming pool; a banquet center which will seat 200 along with a conference room for 16; and a continental breakfast sunroom for 40.
The family of the late Robert Harper, a Piatt County Board member for 20 years, planted a tree in his honor at the Piatt County Nursing Home. Mr. Harper had served on the County Board’s nursing home committee throughout his tenure on the Board.
Luke Feeney, a member of the Monticello chapter of FFA, won first place in the State FFA Public Speaking Finals held in the Prairie Capital Convention Center in Springfield June 10-12. Feeney has just completed his junior year at Monticello High School. He is the son of Pat and Marilyn Feeney of rural Monticello.
Pleasant Ridge Farm will have its Grand Opening and Tour of their new barn and riding facility on June 21.
-Compiled by Deanna O’Reilly
As Time Goes By is researched and written for the Journal-Republican by the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.
As Time Goes By is researched and written for the Journal-Republican by the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.