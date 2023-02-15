As Time Goes By is researched and written for the Journal-Republican by the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.
100 Years Ago
Bonnie Cox, former White Heath girl, is singing the lead role, Maid Marion, in the Grand Opera Robin Hood production in all the principal cities of Florida.
Monticello Board of Education and the PTA have purchased a moving picture machine, combing also stereopticon (a slide projector that combines two images to create a three-dimensional effect) which is to be used for the benefit of the public.
Piatt County autorists paid $47,449.25 in automobile license fees last year according a report from the Secretary of State Miller.
L. E. Rhodes of Farmer City was in DeLand selling Fuller Brushes.
E. E. Garver was injured by a train near Linter and as a result had to have several toes amputated.
At the meeting of the Atwood School Board Monday night, we understand that the matter of giving permission for a Klu Klux Klan meeting in the high school gym was brought before the board, and the permission to hold is given.
On Tuesday of this week Miss Gardner of the Art Institute of Chicago will deliver the second of a series of lectures on art at the Monticello High School Building.
See the new 4 and 6 cylinder new “Buick” now on display at C. H. Doss at Monticello.
Cerro Gordo: I. D. Heckman won more blue ribbons than any other exhibits at the Macon County Farmers Institute at Decatur. He won six first and three second place prizes.
75 Years Ago
Piatt County’s carload of corn syrup will join the Lincoln train today at Decatur enroute to needy people in Europe. Rev. Krumpe says over $5,426 was received in Piatt County.
Boom in Births Means Changes. The biggest boom of all right now is the enormous baby crop in the United States. More than 26 million babies have been born since 1940. What this means is more industries, business, and manufacturers will be needed. The country will need more schools and houses. Last year 3.37 million babies were born.
Establishment of a 12-grade Community Unit School District in Bement was approved Jan. 31 by voters in all districts. The plan at present is to operate grade schools in Bement, Milmine, and Ivesdale along with the high school in Bement.
Donald Moody of Hammond won first place among contestants in the corn growing contest sponsored by the Pioneer Hi-Bred Corn Company in DeWitt, Piatt, and Macon counties, and the west half of Champaign county. Moody is a vocational agriculture student at Hammond High School.
AD: Jones Hardware in Bement has gas and coal stoves. Pierson Grain & Supply has coal, feed grain, and clover seed in Pierson Station.
Bement Theatre has “The Farmer’s Daughter”, while the Lyric is showing “Song of the Thin Man”. The Kendall in Farmer City has “Possessed” with Joan Crawford.
The Frank Gray home in west Mansfield was destroyed by fire.
A stork shower was given for Mrs. June Kelley at the home of Mrs. Chas Norton Jr.
50 Years Ago
Ruth Roberts was crowned Valentine Queen of Pi Zeta Chapter, Beta Sigma Phi last Saturday evening when the sorority held a “Queen of Hearts” ball at the Monticello Community Building.
The Reverend Alan L. Newhall has just been appointed associate minister of the Monticello United Methodist Church.
At the Mansfield Village Board meeting held Feb. 5, a new ordinance was passed, abolishing the existence of inoperable motor vehicles within the corporate limits of the village.
Rex Kallembach, son of Mr. and Mrs. Rex Kallembach, Monticello, was honored for attaining Eagle rank, at the Troop 122 Court of Honor held in the Community Building.
25 Years Ago
Friends and family members of the late Virgil Lee Bensyl, along with representatives of the Illinois State Police, local government officials, and community residents gathered Friday to dedicate Bensyl Commercial Park on the north side of Monticello. Lee Bensyl was a Monticello resident and an officer with the Illinois Department of Criminal Investigation who died in 1988 as the result of injuries he sustained in the line of duty.
Archers will be happy to know that an indoor range has recently opened in Monticello. John Evans and Randy Milton are the owners of Evans Archery and Indoor Range located on the square in Monticello. The facility is above the Stage Department Store. Entrance is on State Street, through the door on the west side of Stage.
Ryan Ritter, 21, of Monticello brought home the gold medal for team USA in sparring, in his division, at the 1998 Goodwill Martial Arts Games in Cancun, Mexico. Ritter was appointed as a member on Team USA when he placed in the top three of his division in sparring at the nationals in Swanton, Ohio. Team USA, Congress of Martial Arts, represented the United States in the World Games held in January. Ritter earned his black belt at the Shorin Ryu Martial Arts Academy in Monticello under the direction of Jerry Sample.
