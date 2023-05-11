As Time Goes By is researched and written for the Journal-Republican by the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.
100 Years Ago
The state fish car was in Monticello stocking the Sangamon River with bass, blue gill, and perch. They also put some in the river at Mahomet and White Heath. About 6,000 game fish were distributed among these places.
The quarantine was lifted Wednesday from the home of W. T. Phillips. They were quarantined for scarlet fever.
Miss Laura Kratz expects to leave June 12 on a three-month tour of Italy, Greece, France and England. The party will be under the direction of Lorado Taft, from the sculptor and art division of the bureau of University Travel.
Mr. and Mrs. Alva Saltsgarver were going to town Saturday evening when the horse they were driving became frightened at a motorcycle and upset their storm buggy.
There is one telephone it seems for every eight inhabitants in the United States, including every man, woman, and child. This means practically every one of us … can have a talk, ear to ear … with practically anyone of our 110,000,000 fellow-citizens old enough to talk.
The roof of the home of W. A. Medaris on East Washington Street was destroyed by fire Saturday evening.
The Bement interurban station was held up Friday morning about 1 o’clock. The robbers covered the night clerk with a gun, and he was ordered to lie on the office desk while they took cash from the cash drawer amounting to $17. They then ordered him to open the safe but he told them he did not know the combination, so they took the phone from the wall and disappeared. After going to a neighboring house where the alarm was given, the blood hounds from Decatur were called but no trace of the robbers could be found.
Compiled by Mike Nolan
75 Years Ago
American Legion Post 101 will be sponsoring this year’s “Firecracker Festival” to be held at Forest Preserve Park July 1-5. There will be an array of entertainment with dance bands, free acts, and a carnival. The fireworks will be massive.
A special election will be held to issue $100,000 in bonds to renovate the opera house into a community center.
The Country Charm Dairy will be having a silver dollar surprise. Real silver dollars will be in ice cream, red paper will be under the lift tabs on milk – when turned in, the tabs are good for a silver dollar. Any silver dollar with a date before 1880 will be worth 2 to 5 dollars in trade.
Arcola has won the Okaw Valley Track Championship.
There will be a style show at the Monticello high school put on by the Home Economics class.
“Relentless” is showing at the Lyric, while Bement Theatre has “Killer McCoy” with Mickey Rooney.
AD: McInnis Flower Shop has roses $5 a dozen, carnations $5 a dozen, and orchids at $3.50 each for Mother’s Day.
Joan Hilgendorf and Floyd Remmers were married April 24 at the Methodist parsonage.
Compiled by Tim Maier
50 Years Ago
An increase in the number of liquor licenses within the city limits drew a considerable amount of discussion at the most recent meeting of the Monticello City Council. Ultimately, a third license was granted.
Lt. Arthur Wilkinson is back in Bement for a visit after a two-year’s duty in Vietnam.
On Friday, May 4, runners from the Illinois Track Club will leave the Allerton Park Gate House for a run to the office of Gov. Dan Walker in Springfield.
The ladies day golf winners on Tuesday, April 24 were Kay Wilkey and Ardiath Finson. There were ten golfers who participated in a “Criers Tourney”. No bridge was played.
Compiled by Cassie Kenton
25 Years Ago
The village of Bement broke ground Saturday for a memorial to veterans who have served in the armed services from the French-Indian War through the present day. When completed, the memorial will feature over 2,000 names engraved in granite as a lasting reminder of veterans’ service to their country. The memorial will feature the names of veterans from Bement, Milmine and Ivesdale areas. Conducting research to collect the names are Sharon Zindars, Cheryl Gadbury, Gene Corum, Bob Bodman, and John Gadbury.
Three Royal Arch Masons received 50-year pins and certificates from George W. Kyle, District Deputy Grand High Priest of the Fifth Western District of the Royal Arch Masons of the state of Illinois; recipients Robert W. Jones, James E. Grim, and Ted E. Davies.
Two pet grooming businesses have recently opened in Monticello. Dog in Suds, dog grooming, owned and operated by Caroline Powers Arnold is located in Arnold’s home at 217 E. Grant; entrance is on Hamilton Street. And, Hair of the Dog, recently purchased by Leslie Glickman of Monticello is located at 220 W. Washington. Hair of the Dog offers grooming for dogs and cats, therapeutic grooming, flea education and prevention.
Compiled by Deanna O’Reilly
