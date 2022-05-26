100 years ago
Fourteen freight train cars of the Wabash Railroad piled up near Cerro Gordo Sunday afternoon when a drawbar broke. Seven were empty; two were loaded with machinery and five with stone. The track was blocked for three hours and other trains were detoured on the Illinois Central to Lodge.
The DeLand High School seniors will present a home talent play entitled “Borrowed Money” on the evening of May 30. Its’ cast of fifteen has been practicing very hard for a successful presentation for you.
The fourth annual commencement of the DeLand Township High School will be held at the high school auditorium May, 31. There are 29 in the class this year, the largest class to graduate from any DeLand school up until now. Dr. H. A. Keck will be delivering the address, and professor Harry F. Merry will be directing the High School Orchestra and other music.
The first open-air concert of the season will be given by the DeLand Community Band on Main Street at 8 p.m., June 1. The grandstand is being raised some this year and the music should carry better. The concerts will continue every Thursday night and conclude with the annual Community Picnic in September.
Bob Harden of DeLand announces that his Sugar Creek Cream Station will be open every Thursday night concert and every Saturday night during the summer months. He is currently paying 20¢ for cream.
Dr. T. A. Baumann of DeLand is recovering slowly from an attack of rheumatism. He is in Rockford and will take baths and violet rays treatment.
The Piatt County Historical Society, of which Mr. W. F. Lodge is president, has organized an unveiling ceremony on Saturday, May 27 of the recently erected Abraham Lincoln bronze plaque which is mounted to a tall rectangular stone and placed in the west yard of the courthouse. This is the same type of stone and plaque that has been erected in the 15 other courthouse yards in 13 other Illinois counties to mark all the stops that Lincoln made on the Eighth Judicial District before his Presidency.
75 years ago
Virginia Edie, Bill Hayes took highest honors of Monticello High School class of 1947. Virginia is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. B.A. Edie and was named Valedictorian, having a 4.97 grade average. Bill Hayes was named Salutatorian with a 4.874 grade average. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Randolph Hayes.
Mrs. Ella Class of Monticello will celebrate her 99th birthday. Her sister Rebecca is 97. They came here in 1855 in a covered wagon from Peru, Ind.
The Allerton home, now owned by the University of Illinois, will become a study center by the University Extension Division. Director Robert B. Browne said he is considering expansion of small buildings to provide more facilities for the people.
Bob Jones has opened a new Shell service station in Bement. The new service station will accommodate every auto need.
Otto “Munch” Maier, a retired carpenter, has passed away at age 78. He leaves his wife Sally Ann, three brothers, and three sisters.
Showing at the Bement Theatre is “Margie” starring Jeanne Crain, while at the Lyric is “San Antonio” with Errol Flynn.
AD: Craig’s Market in Bement has hamburger for 39¢/lb., round steak 63¢/lb., and bacon 49¢/lb.
AD: Kintner’s in Bement has Swiss steak 59¢/lb., ground sirloin 39¢/lb., and sausage 49¢/lb.
Ina Mae Glasgow spent a week in New York City visiting her brother Leland who is associated with American Air Lines.
Wally Gregory, teacher and coach at Monticello, has accepted a position at the Mondamin Camp in North Carolina for the summer as sports director.
50 years ago
The Monticello and Sangamon Valley Railway Historical Society will officially open its operating steam railroad museum to the public on Saturday, May 27. The opening ceremonies will be conducted in the Society’s yard area at 10:30 a.m. with music for the program being furnished by the Monticello High School band under the direction of Gilbert Papp. The public is invited to attend the program. The first train will run immediately following the ceremonies and is scheduled to depart from the camp creek yard at 11 a.m.
Memorial Day services will be conducted at Monticello Cemetery on May 29 at 10 a.m. by Roy Hamm Post 101 of The American Legion. The address will be delivered by Father Cunningham of St. Philomena Church, Monticello.
On Sunday, May 28, from 2 to 4 p.m., a reception will be held in Washington School gym to honor Dwight Wilkey on his retirement as superintendent of the Monticello School unit. The public is invited to attend.
Bement Lions Club members are already hard at work on the annual chicken fry to be held on Saturday, June 10 in the Bement Forest Preserve Park, rain or shine! This is the event which produces the financial support for the activities of the club, both in the community and state-wide.
At a recent ceremony held in training Squadron Nineteen, Commander W.K. Peery promoted Ensign Robert C. Rubel to the rank of Lieutenant “junior grade.” LTJG Rubel is a graduate of the University of Illinois. He received a bachelor degree in psychology and received his commission through the R.O.T.C. program in 1971.
25 years ago
Monticello and Bement will be affected if Jones Intercable sells some of its Illinois cable service to Triax Cablevision. According to Stephen Tripe, Triax Cablevision’s regional manager, the deal has been approved and will be finalized by June 30.
Nine Monticello High School girls track athletes qualified to compete in the Illinois High School Associations State track Meet on Friday, May 23 and Saturday, May 24. They are Olivia Albaugh, Lexie Hilliard, Renee Davidson, Jessica Davidson, Madeline Brown, Kate Hill, Emily Geissal, Meghan Holmes, and Dawnn Payne.
The DeLand-Weldon school district recognized teachers and staff members for years of service to the district. Among those recognized was Shirley Clifton who is a cook for the district with 36 years of service. Also honored, among others, were district teachers, Philip Blazier with 27 years, David Eatock with 25 years, and Lauren Stoner also with 25 years.
A light rainfall on Monday, May 26 did not stop Piatt County residents from visiting area cemeteries to honor those who fought for their countrymen’s freedom. At the Soldiers Circle in the Monticello Cemetery, members of the Roy Hamm-Robert Burke American Legion Post 101 honor guard fired a salute in tribute to deceased veterans of all wars.
