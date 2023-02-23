As Time Goes By is researched and written for the Journal-Republican by the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.
100 Years Ago
Earl Pittman, star witness in the Opal Arthur murder trial, who was brought here from the Chester Penitentiary and later taken to the Joliet Penitentiary, has been granted parole.
The athletic show staged by the Roy Hamm Post 101, American Legion, was largely attended by the Legion Boys. Several fast boxing bouts entertained the crowd until a late hour.
Mrs. Lula Silvernail gave women of the area a real treat last week by the cooking demonstrations sponsored by the Aristos flour at the Lyric Theater. Mrs. Silvernail has a charming personality and everything told was of practical value and can be used by the average housewife.
Moma: Earl Totten shelled corn on Saturday. Frank Totten and Bob Wright shelled corn Monday.
White Heath: Wm. Alexander shipped a car load of hogs to Indianapolis on Tuesday.
Bucks Pond was the mecca for hundreds on Sunday as the ice was in the finest condition for years.
Bement: From school notes we find that several members of the second year class in typing have qualified for the forty word diplomas.
The home of Charlie Sullivan on the Dilatush farm southeast of the city was place under quarantine at noon on Wednesday. Mrs. Sullivan has the smallpox. There are 17 members staying in the house. All of these will be vaccinated and others who have visited the house in the last several days.
Compiled by Mike Nolan
75 Years Ago
The Monticello city council reduced the municipal tax levy for the next fiscal year by $2,810 and passed an amendment to the liquor ordinance. The playground and band budget were trimmed. The liquor ordinance provides that a tavern owner found in violation of a city or state liquor law will have their license suspended for not more than 30 days.
Rev. Robert S. Kieser, pastor of the Argenta Presbyterian Church, with his seeing-eye dog “Prue”, will speak in the family fellowship program at the Monticello Methodist Church. In addition to introducing the audience to his dog, he will read from his braille bible.
The local Girl Scouts are showing rapid progress. A total of 105 girls are enrolled as well as 31 adult Scout leaders. This is an increase of 26 girls. Credit for much of the increase is given to Scout leaders.
The 1948 Red Cross fund drive in Piatt County will begin Feb. 23. The goal this year is $4,500. The goal in Monticello is $1,400, says Joe Bennett, chairman of the drive.
Monticello will host a nine-team heavyweight grade school sectional basketball tournament Feb. 26-28.
“Magic Town” with James Stewart is at the Lyric. “Brute Force” with Burt Lancaster is playing at Bement Theatre.
AD: Nel Macs in Monticello has lettuce 10¢ a head, 10 lbs. of sugar 89¢, and bacon 69¢ a pound. Carpenter’s in Bement has tomato soup 10¢ a can, pascal celery 19¢, and sweet potatoes 19¢ a pound.
Monticello upset Tuscola 45-33 behind the 14 points of Loren Tate.
Mrs. Dean Valentine and daughter Loretta Sue returned home from Burnham Hospital.
1948 Dog Tags are now available. All dogs without tags will be destroyed.
Compiled by Tim Maier
50 Years Ago
Future plans and requirements for the Monticello Fire Department and the Monticello Rural Fire Protection District were discussed by members of the city council and trustees of the fire protection district last Tuesday evening. After considerable discussion, both groups ended with the thought that combining the two districts would be best for everyone concerned.
Three Sage wrestlers advance to sectional: Bart Vezina, Jerry Syfert and Mark McClure.
A new 4-H Club, The Sneeky Snoodles, was formed Tuesday evening at the home of Mrs. Harvey Snell. Mrs. Paula Heath and Mrs. Snell presided at this first meeting with ten members.
Compiled by Cassie Kenton
25 Years Ago
Vintage Street Sweets has recently opened its doors at 206 W. Washington in Monticello. Opening on the afternoon of Valentine’s Day, the old-fashioned candy store features sweets of all types. Gen Koetemann, one of the owners, said that in addition to chocolates, jelly bellies and other candy, the shop has other “sweet” merchandise such as jams, coffees, teas and cocoas. Gift items such as stuffed animals, tins, and tiny three-dimensional paper tote bags are also available.
Monticello High School’s wrestling season concluded last weekend as Sean Phillips and Ross Combes competed at the individual portion of the IHSA State Wrestling Tournament. Phillips finished just shy of placing in the state tournament and Combes ended his wrestling career at MHS with the third-place medal and All-State recognition. At the tournament, it was announced that Monticello assistant coach Jerry Kelly will be inducted into the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Hall of Fame on April 19.
The Bement American Legion Albert Parker Post 620 donated $2,000 to the Bement Veterans Memorial. Additionally, the Knights of Columbus of Ivesdale donated $200 to the project Groundbreaking for the memorial is expected in May.
Compiled by Deanna O’Reilly
