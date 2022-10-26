As Time Goes By is researched and written for the Journal-Republican by the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.
100 Years Ago
Don’t forget the big masquerade, Friday, at the K of P Hall, given by the Ladies Auxiliary. Admission, masked, 10¢; unmasked, 20¢.
Dr. H. V. Donovan has moved his office to the rooms over the Drug Store in Cerro Gordo.
A scarlet fever sign has been placed on the home of Mr. and Mrs. N. O. Stotts, of Mansfield, as one of the children has the fever.
Another car of Early Ohio potatoes has been received at the Pollard Store in Cerro Gordo. They were sold in a short time and the demand continued so the Pollards ordered another car at once. They are expected to arrive the later part of this week. The potatoes are put up in two-bushel bags and sell for $1.85 from the car.
The Chas. W. Clark Construction Company finished laying the hard road at 10:00 Sunday morning [in Cerro Gordo]. This completes the road, and with the exception of two small strips, the hard road is continuous from Decatur to Champaign.
Geo. E Dobson and Walter Snoke are building an oil station at the east edge of town, along side the new hard road in Cerro Gordo.
Compiled by Deanna O’Reilly
75 Years Ago
Senators are interested in the Piatt County soil plan. Members of the Senate Agricultural Subcommittee meeting in Peoria are looking for ideas on a long range national farm program, according to Piatt Co. spokesman Bert Downey, A.C. Kamm, and Lynn Clarkson. Developed by the Piatt USDA council in cooperation with farmers of the county, the plan was recently amended to include a parity income plan when farm incomes fall below a defined standard.
The Monticello Chamber of Commerce will conduct a labor survey to seek the amount of unemployment and the number out-of-town workers in the city. The local Boy and Girl Scouts will hand out questionnaires to every citizen. They are gathering information to see if industries might want to locate here.
Monticello’s Little Sages garnered second place in the state grade school softball tournament held at Forest Preserve Park here. Ron Davis pitched stellar softball, and his teammates provided great hitting. In the championship game against Jacksonville, the Sages couldn’t get the key hit, leaving 12 men on base in the 5-2 loss.
The Cisco Home Bureau met to hear a presentation on Nutrition in Relation to Soil given by Mrs. Don Zindars and Mrs. Cyril Noecker.
In Okaw Valley football, Arcola and Oakland are undefeated in conference play in 1st place. Monticello won its homecoming game 26-0 against Arthur while Oakland beat Bement. Tuscola beat Cerro Gordo 19-0, Arcola over Sullivan 20-0, and Newman beating Atwood.
The Bement Lions Club is sponsoring the annual Halloween functions including business window decorating, the parade, and costume judging.
The Lyric is showing “Black Gold”, while Bement Theatre has “Undercover Maisie”.
Miss Barbara Hampton was crowned Queen of the 1947 Bement Homecoming.
Mr. & Mrs. Robert Fox are parents of a son named Richard Allen, born Oct. 17.
In the want ads, Kathryne Valentine has two milk cows for sale.
Compiled by Tim Maier
50 Years Ago
Monticello High School’s Marching Sages will participate in the second Illini marching band festival on Saturday, October 28 at the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana. The festival, a spectacular parade and show, is believed to be “the biggest thing of its kind in the nation” by Prof. Dale Kimpton, head, extension in music, U of I Division of University Extension.
The annual Monticello Community Chest Drive has rounded into full swing this past week and the outlook for making the goal is good according to a report from Judy Fruendt and Jane Healy, co-chairmen of the 1972 drive. The goal for 1972 totals $5,975. This is $200 higher than last year’s goal.
Brent Hawn scored two touchdowns, threw for another and Brad Dawson scored three times as Farmer City-Mansfield Blue Devils topped Deland-Weldon 57-0 last Friday in Sangamon Valley Conference games. The win gives the Blue Devils a 6-0 conference mark and left the D-W Eagles at 0-6.
Compiled by Jack Stiverson
25 Years Ago
Allerton Library in Monticello hosted a reception on Sunday, Oct. 19, to celebrate its “Century of Service” to the community. The library opened its doors in July of 1897. Scott, Chuck, and Tony Bales are the new management at Bulldog Lanes, Inc. in Bement. The three brothers have purchased the bowling alley from Rick and Donna Harris. The three brothers bought the building in honor of their brother Tom. “He always wanted to own a bowling alley, but he was killed in a car crash two years ago,” said Scott. “We plan to get a dedication plaque to hang just inside the door.” Monticello High School architectural drafting students visited the Best Western Hotel construction site in Monticello on Thursday. Construction manager John Trapani explained the area which will be glassed in outside the swimming pool room at the hotel, and MHS teacher Kevin Rumple said, “We were here a few weeks ago. This gives students a good opportunity to see a structure like this being built in different stages.”
Compiled by Deanna O’Reilly
As Time Goes By is researched and written for the Journal-Republican by the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.