As Time Goes By is researched and written for the Journal-Republican by the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.
100 Years Ago
Bement: The use of cigarettes by boys attending school has become so prevalent that the village boards of education instituted rules prohibiting the use or possession of cigarettes on school grounds.
February 11 through 17 has been designated as “National Pay Up Week”. Local merchants are encouraging patrons to straighten out old accounts this week.
Roads of Piatt County to use 35 cars of oil. The county purchased 350,000 gallons from the Standard Oil Co. Bement, Sangamon and Goose Creek townships purchased 280,000 gallons while Monticello, Willow Branch and Unity townships bought 550,000 gallons. Prices ranged from .0575 to .0613 cents per gallon.
A 10-gallon still with all its ingredients to run it was found in the old Barret house on Chestnut Street in the north side of the city Thursday evening when the fire department was called to extinguish a blaze breaking from the roof. Resident Virgil Cade warned firefighters to stay away as he said he stored dynamite in the upper rooms. However, the fire fighters found a still instead. During the excitement Mr. Cade disappeared.
S. A. Reeder, proprietor of the Open Inn, has closed out his stock of groceries so that he may put in more lunch counters. His Bement restaurant business needs more room and all his time.
AD - Miller and Son: “We will have a car of Apples on the Wabash tracks and West Washington Street crossing on Friday and Saturday. York Imperials for $1.50 and Ben Davis for $1.10 per bushel. Good sprayed fruit.”
DeLand: John Doss a farmer living southeast of town on Monday attacked J. B. Rinehart, Cashier of the First National Bank. Rinehart wore a pair of black eyes and several bruises on his face several days this week. Doss was charged with assault and battery.
Compiled by Mike Nolan
75 Years Ago
A goal of $3742 has been set for the 1948 Monticello Community Chest drive, as announced by Herb Bradly, drive chairman. This year’s goal is $716 more than the 1947 quota. All of the contributions will go to local activities and organizations such as Kirby Hospital, summer bible school, youth recreation center, all Scouts, Community House, and girls 4-H club.
Around $1,200 has been collected in Piatt County to furnish a car of corn to the Abraham Lincoln Friendship Train going to families in Europe. To expedite collection, the committee in charge of the Piatt drive decided to convert corn into cash at local grain elevators. The cash contributed, in lieu of corn, will be used to purchase a car or portion of a car of corn syrup from A.E. Staley Co. in Decatur. Rev. Krumpe says the county drive should end Feb. 7.
Mr. & Mrs. Homer Propst of Argenta have been hired to run the Piatt County Nursing Home. They signed a one-year contract. They will take over their duties of running the County farm and nursing home March 1. They have relieved Mr. & Mrs. Carl Perry.
Newman has won the Okaw Valley basketball tournament by beating Tuscola 32-29. Third place was Sullivan, a 37-31 winner over Atwood.
AD: Madden’s Hardware in Monticello has all appliances on sale; vacuum cleaners $59.95, toasters $6.69, heaters and stoves.
The Lyric in Monticello is showing “Tarzan and the Huntress” with Johnny Weismuller, while “Railroaded” starring John Ireland is at the Bement Theatre.
Mr. & Mrs. Enfer Evans and daughter Nina of Monticello called on her grandmother Mrs. Willie Morton and husband in Bement.
Joanne Furtney of DeLand has been chosen to receive the D.A.R. award. She is the daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Omar Furtney.
Compiled by Tim Maier
50 Years Ago
Mr. and Mrs. Gene Stratman of Monticello were among more than 400 farm builders and farm couples who attended a national farm business conference in Honolulu, Hawaii last week.
Winners in the recent Cub Scout Pinewood Derby racing competition were Andy Grigor, Scott Quattrone, Chris Heck, Ed Riley, and Art Riley.
Monticello defeated SJO 84-80 in a foul-ridden game Friday night. The Sages seemed to have the game in control when heavy fouling and poor ball handling allowed the visitors to close the gap in the final two minutes.
The Homer High School basketball jinx, which had plagued Cerro Gordo for more than a year ended Friday, January 26. Boosting a winning streak to 11 games, Cerro Gordo pulled away in the second half for a convincing 63-47 Little Okaw Valley Conference victory.
Fire caused a considerable amount of damage to two Monticello business firms, the Camp Creek Duck Farm and Monticello Lumber Company in separate incidents Sunday and Monday of this week.
Compiled by Cassie Kenton
25 Years Ago
Monticello City Council members created a new type of liquor license and also increased the number of another type of liquor license at their meeting Monday evening. The new “banquet facility license” allows banquet centers to provide alcohol for sale for consumption on the premises during a particular function such as meetings, receptions, parties, and reunions. No carryout will be allowed.
A new Solicitors Ordinance was approved by Monticello City Council members. The approved ordinance requires all solicitors and canvassers who go door-to-door in residential areas to register with the Monticello Police Department. Solicitors - those who sell wares, products, goods or services at retail from door-to-door - are required to pay a $10 fee. The term canvasser does include not-for-profit groups. Although they will not be paying the fee, they will be required to register with the police department before going door-to-door.
The annual Piatt County spelling bee was held at Atwood-Hammond High School Wednesday. Andrea Blaser, a 7th grade student at Washington Middle School in Monticello, emerged as the winner of the bee. Kyle Huisinga, a 6th grader from Washington, came in second place; Heather Williams, a 7th grade student at Cerro Gordo Jr. High was third; and Kaley Graves, a 4th grader at Lincoln School in Monticello, was fourth.
Compiled by Deanna O’Rellly
