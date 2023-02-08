Monticello, IL (61856)

Today

Rain...perhaps a rumble of thunder overnight. Becoming windy late. Low around 40F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain...perhaps a rumble of thunder overnight. Becoming windy late. Low around 40F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.