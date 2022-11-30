As Time Goes By is researched and written for the Journal-Republican by the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.
100 Years Ago
Allen F. Moore was reelected Congressman from the 19th district by 8,067 votes according to the official figures just made public. From Piatt County 2,252 voters selected Moore. Moore’s total votes was 39,596, Meeker 31,529, and Hefner, socialist, 765.
The young married folks’ class of the Bement Methodist Episcopal Church enjoyed the first bobsled party of the season Monday evening. There were 16 in the party that journeyed to Monticello and then attended the theater.
Monticello defeated Bement today in a hard-fought game. Monticello piled up 17 points in the first quarter. Bement came back strong in the second quarter that succeeded in making only six points. Rain fell during the first half of the game adding to the muddy condition of the field. About 200 automobiles passed through the gates at Bement High School.
Mr. Ivan Woods of Hammond, tenant on the J. H. Mitchell farm, is the champion corn raiser of Piatt County. He has this year husked and cribbed 980 bushels from a 10-acre patch of corn. This amounts to 98 bushels per acre and is an extraordinary yield.
Mr. Walter Casey of Mansfield is opening a cleaning and pressing PANTITORIUM in the room vacated by Jones the tailor. He solicits your work and will deliver all articles under a guarantee of first-class results.
Compiled by Roger Wisegarver
75 Years Ago
Monticello will be host to 300 high school music students at the second annual Piatt County Music Festival on Dec. 5. Bands and chorus classes from county schools will offer a variety music program under the leadership of county music instructors.
Mrs. Mary Shaw was elected president of the Wesleyan Service Guild at its regular meeting at the Methodist church.
Hearing tests will be given to all children in the Monticello schools, says Supt. William E. Baird. The class in audiometry from the U of I will cooperate in conducting this program.
Bement will hold its football banquet on Dec. 1 in the high school gym. This year, guest speakers will be U of I head basketball coach Harry Combes and Dyke Eddleman. The Home Ec. class will serve the food.
At the Lyric is “Song of the South”, while Bement Theatre has “The Guilt of Janet Ames” with Rosalind Russell.
AD: Lauterborn’s grand opening at 112 W. Washington – Appliances and supply store.
First State Bank of Monticello says it’s time to begin your 1948 Christmas Savings Club.
Basketball has arrived and all county schools have started the ’47-’48 season.
The Cosmos Club annual Thanksgiving dance will be held at Kratz Hall. Ralph Yancey and his orchestra will provide the music.
Compiled by Tim Maier
50 Years Ago
The long awaited time has finally arrived with a jolly ho-ho-ho. Santa Claus will be in Monticello this Saturday. The old gentleman will arrive at 2 p.m. according to the Monticello Junior Women’s Club. Santa’s house has been erected at the Lieper Furniture property across from the Dairy Queen to accommodate the rosy-cheeked visitor. The City’s decoration has also been put into place.
Members of the Piatt County Board, in their regular session last week, voted by a 5-1 margin to withdraw as a plaintiff in the injunction to halt the development of Springer Lake, formerly known as the Oakley Reservoir.
The Monticello High School bands will present their first concert of the year, Monday, Dec. 4 at 8 p.m. in the Washington Gymnasium. Known as the winter concert, the evening musical entertainment will feature both the varsity band and the concert band.
The Piatt County Historical Society will hold its annual meeting and election of officers for 1973 on Dec. 3, 1972. The meeting will be held at the Allerton Library at 7:30 p.m. Following the business meeting Tommy James will speak on “Pill Hill” a fascinating chapter in area history. Mr. Keith Sculle of the Illinois Historical Site Commission will also speak.
Compiled by Jack Stiverson
25 Years Ago
Seven Monticello students were named to the Illinois Music Educators Association all-district band and chorus after auditioning for the honor. The band of 150 members and chorus of 300 performed Saturday at Braden Auditorium on the Illinois State University campus. Monticello students participating were Lauren Bordson, Kathryn Traub and Evan Smith, high school chorus members; Meghan Holmes, Andy Watkins and Meri Holmes, high school band members; and Mark Clodfelter, junior high hand member.
The Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society held its annual meeting and banquet. Officers are Thelma Tuggle, president; David Bowman, vice president; Kay Gilbreath, treasurer; Kathleen Foster, secretary; Robert Bodman, liaison; Joanna Wade, George Lindsley & Dick Skagenberg board members. The evening also included door prizes, donated by area individuals and businesses. Speaker was Larry Stoner, president of Monticello Main Street, Inc.
Kristine Whitlock, 19, has been selected as a semi-finalist at the 1998 Miss Illinois USA Pageant. She is the daughter of Patsy Whitlock of Cisco and John Whitlock of Mattoon. She is a freshman at Parkland College. Previous honors include: honor roll, a scholarship for being 1996 Miss Piatt County Queen, and senior athlete scholar.
Compiled by Deanna O’Reilly
As Time Goes By is researched and written for the Journal-Republican by the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.