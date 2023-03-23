As Time Goes By is researched and written for the Journal-Republican by the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.
100 Years Ago
Hammond: by a vote of 124 to 38 a $12,000 bond issue for an auditorium and gymnasium to be added to the existing school.
Mansfield: Blue Ridge Township opened its new library in the Legion Building last Saturday.
James Wood, section foreman at Lodge, recently resigned after 22 years of service for the Illinois Central Railroad.
The Royal Welsh Singers will appear at the M. E. Church in Monticello. The group consists of a baritone, tenor, contralto and a pianist. Tickets are .25 and .35 cents.
Madame Marie will have an experienced marcel operator at her Beauty Shop in Monticello every Friday.
Bement: Miss Jewel Lux made 172 calls at the homes of sick children. It is believed that if it had not been for her close attention, there would have been days when more than half the students would have been absent.
Wm. House (Hardware, Furniture, Undertaking business in Mansfield) delivered a truckload of furniture to Mr. and Mrs. Ward in Gibson City Friday.
Compiled by Mike Nolan
75 Years Ago
Monticello’s Little Sages garnered third place in the State tournament. The Sages lost to Lexington 31-30 in the semi-finals, and then beat East Lynn 40-15. The Little Sages were coached by Dwight Wilkey.
Delmar Burgin of Monticello has been appointed the Commanding Officer of the proposed National Guard unit here, according to William T. Lodge. The activation date for the unit has not been set definitely.
Monticello’s annual Easter egg hunt will be held at the Forest Preserve Park north of town on March 27. The hunt was started last year by the Earl Self family. The high school homemaking class will boil and color the eggs. Over 300 prize eggs will be redeemable from local merchants.
A county-wide war on rats will be launched in an all-out two day offensive April 2-3. A highly effective poison, red squill, will be used county wide. Grain elevators and locker plants are the best targets to destroy the rodents.
The Lyric is showing “Gone With The Wind”, while at Bement they are showing Bob Hope in “Where There’s Life”.
AD: A&P has oranges 8 lbs. for 49¢, grapefruit 10 lbs. for 45¢, and lettuce, 2 heads for 29¢. Carpenter’s in Bement has Easter hams. Pork & beans- 2 cans for 25¢, Kellogg’s Rice Krispies- 2 packages for 27¢.
Mr. & Mrs. Max Platz of Monticello are parents of a new daughter named Susan, born March 14.
DeLand high school has won the district 31-29 over Heyworth and will face Bloomington.
Bob Hemphill, owner of Hemphill’s Cafe, was taken to Kirby Hospital with a heart attack.
Compiled by Tim Maier
50 Years Ago
A merit system providing for the employment of deputies in the sheriff’s office was adopted by members of the Piatt County Board last Tuesday.
About 800 persons gave a hearty welcome Sunday afternoon to the Cerro Gordo High School basketball team as the Broncos returned home from the State basketball tournament for Class A schools in Champaign held during the weekend.
Mr. and Mrs. Cornelius Sebens of Monticello will celebrate their fiftieth wedding anniversary with an open house on April 1 at their home.
Roy B. Belcher of Royalton has been hired as Superintendent by the Bement School Board to replace Mr. J.E. Hargrave who is retiring.
Miss Minnie Susan Buckingham of the Cerro Gordo and Oakley rural area has been listed in “Who’s Who” of the International Scholarly Community.
Compiled by Cassie Kenton
25 Years Ago
Visitors of the Piatt County Farm Safety Day, held at the Kratz Farm in rural Monticello, watched an extrication in a simulated farming accident involving a “victim” trapped beneath a tractor. Firefighters who are also Farm Medic providers with the Monticello Fire Department and Monticello Fire Protection District 2, along with personnel from Kirby Ambulance Service, provided the demonstration.
Other activities at Farm Safety Day addressed such topics as power line emergencies and safety with lawn mowers, power tools, farm chemicals and grain bins. The event was organized by Piatt County Farm Bureau.
Marine Pfc. Jason M. Stewart, son of Dwight M. Stewart of Atwood, recently was promoted to his present rank while serving with Marine Corps Detachment, Keesler Air Force Base, Miss. Stewart was promoted based on sustained superior job performance and proficiency in his designated specialty. The 1997 graduate of Atwood-Hammond High School of Atwood, joined the Marine Corps in June 1997.
Monticello High School students in French 12 class visited with Lincoln School third graders to talk about the country, its language and culture.
Compiled by Deanna O’Reilly
