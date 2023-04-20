As Time Goes By is researched and written for the Journal-Republican by the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.
100 Years Ago
Ad: W. E. Smith Company has very good carpet beaters that will almost operate themselves. Priced at 20 and 30 cents.
Several farmers sold their corn last week for 70 cents a bushel.
While Dr. R. M. Finfrock of Bement was taking a barrel of coal oil into the basement last Friday morning, the barrel slipped and fell on his left foot crushing it and breaking two bones.
Eva Scrimanger Pickens obtained an annulment of her marriage with Loren Perkins of DeLand on the grounds of her not being divorced from her husband, Carson Scrimanger now living in Kentucky. Mrs. Scrimanger also filed her bill for divorce from Mr. Scrimanger.
Dr. Caldwell’s Pepsin Syrup Co. is erecting two more buildings. One building for employees and will be equipped with club rooms, locker rooms, cafeteria, gymnasium, shower baths – other building for officers.
Atwood plans big street improvements.
The village with a population of 1883 according to the 1920 census is planning a $60,000 road and street improvement.
The crochet club of Cisco met in the home of Mrs. Lena Rogers Wednesday. Fancy work and chat occupied the day, and a delicious dinner was served at noon.
The village of Garrett located on the C. I. & W. Railroad figures directly in the road improvements. Garrett gets an eighteen-foot concrete road connecting the village with Ocean-to-Ocean highway. Why should Garrett get an eighteen-foot roadway and Atwood only a nine-foot road?
Compiled by Mike Nolan
75 Years Ago
The city council has rejected parking meters in the downtown area. The Monticello city council also voted to stay on Central Standard Time.
Bela Stoddard beat out C.C. Austin for a township school trustee position in a special election to replace George Stanley, who moved away. Stoddard will serve the remaining three-year term.
The 1948 cancer fund campaign in Piatt County is now in progress, announced by Richard O’Dell. The goal is $1,500 this year. The drive will be completed May 1.
The Anderson sisters have recently joined the nursing staff at Kirby Hospital. Isabel and Hilda Anderson of Greenview will start immediately.
AD: Rawson’s in Cerro Gordo has peaches 28¢ a can, apple sauce 19¢, and tomato juice 25¢ a can.
Moore’s Store is featuring coffee for 55¢, margarine 1 lb. for 39¢, and fruit cocktail 31¢ a can.
At the Lyric is “The Arnello Affair”, while “Road to Rio” is at the Bement Theatre.
Mr. & Mrs. Harry Perry are the parents of a new son born April 10.
Mr. & Mrs. Willard Sumner have a new son born April 10.
Compiled by Tim Maier
50 Years Ago
With an excellent turnout of 1,558 voters visiting the polls in Monticello’s city election Tuesday, Democratic candidate Marshal “Mitch” Mitchell won the three-way race for mayor of this city.
Less than 50 percent of the eligible voters visited the polls in the Sangamon Township election April 3, with a total of 29 votes being cast in the two precincts. Republican K. Max Olson bested his Democratic opponent, Charles Wood.
Charles W. Alexander, a senior at Monticello High School was recently notified that he is to be featured in the Seventh Annual Edition of Who’s Who Among American High School Students 1972-1973, the largest student award publication in the nation.
Compiled by Cassie Kenton
25 Years Ago
General Cable Corporation has announced plans to expand production at its Monticello manufacturing facility. The expansion will utilize 120,000 square feet in the existing facility to produce aluminum building wire and cable for commercial wiring applications and residential service entrance wiring. The plant currently employs 100 associates and when the expansion is complete, employment is expected to reach 130.
Participants in the Jump Rope for Heart at White Heath Grade School raised $1,346 for the American Heart Association. The six top pledge collectors received a special medallion for their efforts: Codie Swan, kindergarten, $100; Jared Knick, third grade, $100; Kyle Koester, fifth grade, $141; Allison Knick, fourth grade, $100; Whitney Vanderspool-Snell, second grade, $150; and Travis Huisinga, second grade, $200.
Compiled by Deanna O’Reilly
