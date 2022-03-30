100 years ago
Goose Creek Township held their election last Tuesday and 338 votes were cast. The straight Republican ticket won, with an unusual number of scratched ballots. The only close contest was for the office of Commissioner of highways with M. F. McMillan defeating W. E. Leischner. Other offices elected were Town Clerk, Assessor, Justices of the Peace (two positions), Constable, Library Directors (two positions) and Poundmaster.
The Kendall Theater of Farmer City will be featuring two vaudeville acts from Chicago this week. Also appearing will be a two reel, comedy called “THE SHEIK.”
The officers of the DeLand High School Alumni met and appointed the respective committees to make arrangements for their second annual reunion. It is to be held before the closing of school.
Bids were received by the State Highway Department at Springfield last Friday for all the remaining sections of road on Route 10 in Piatt County, except the strip from the south limit Monticello to the foot of the hill this side of Camp Creek. Four types of payment were bid on including the preferred 7 inch thick concrete. Jensen & Schaefer of Pekin was the low bid on concrete of $1.55 per square yard.
In the Grammar School number contest held in Monticello, Elsie Moore, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. George Moore of Cerro Gordo, won first place. She was awarded the Gold medal as the best in the county.
— Compiled by Roger L. Wisegarver
75 years ago
The Piatt County Board of Supervisors just elected four supervisors. They were Roy Jones of Monticello Township, Harry Bickel of Goose Creek Township, William Folk of Cerro Gordo Township, and Don McKinley of Willow Branch Township. In special local balloting, two Piatt townships will keep “wet” status. Monticello Township voted for keeping outside the city wet. They currently only have one tavern. The other was Goose Creek Township, which has one tavern in DeLand.
Mr. and Mrs. Darrell Tippett and daughter Martha spent Sunday with Mrs. Tippett’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. G. F. Burton in Hoopeston.
Mrs. Robert Dietsch, an employee of the Dr. W. B. Caldwell Co., has the distinction of being Monticello’s first and only English war bride.
Plans for the “Spring Reversal” to be held at Monticello High School are now complete. Tickets for the event may be obtained at the door or from the ticket committee. Tickets are $1.30 per couple, or 80¢ for a single admission. Mendel Riley and his “Men of Note” from Champaign will furnish the music.
AD: Easter flowers of every description can be purchased at McInnes Flower Shop. Roses and orchids are $7.50 a dozen. Kroger’s has 20 oz. loaves of bread – 2 for 25¢, picnic ham 45¢ a pound, sliced bacon 57¢ a pound, and fresh eggs 42¢ per dozen.
The Lyric has “Gallant Bess” with Marshall Thompson, while at the Bement Theatre it was “Dick Tracy”.
Mr. and Mrs. Charles O. Kyle will observe their 50th wedding anniversary with a family supper and open house on Easter weekend.
— Compiled by Tim Maier
50 years ago
Piatt County Treasurer Louis Foltz was named chairman of the Piatt County Republican central committee Monday evening at a meeting of the county precinct committeemen. Foltz will replace P.E. (Doc) Fonner of Deland, who announced his retirement last week after serving 30 years as head of the local party.
Police and possible police training were the prime topics of discussion at last Tuesday evening’s regular meeting of the Monticello city council. A representative from the regional commission of law enforcement addressed the council. He commented that the council and city is responsible for acts committed by improperly trained police officers.
Piatt County states attorney C.E. Corbett has announced the appointment of Lawrence Eaton as assistant state attorney. The appointment by Corbett and oath by Eaton were filed Monday morning in the office of county clerk Mary Shaw.
You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown by Charles M. Schultz will be presented by the Monticello Thespians on April 14th and 15th. The play under the direction of Miss Barbara Skiles, speech and English teacher at the high school, is scheduled for 8 o’clock each evening in the high school auditorium. The cast is Mike Feeney as Charlie Brown, Paula Bachman Lucy, Tina Turock Peppermint Patty, Allen Tindle Linus, Mike Sheldon Schroeder and Scott Myers as Snoopy.
— Compiled by Jack Stiverson
25 years ago
Tom Dixon, administrator of Kirby Hospital in Monticello was named “Rural Health Worker of the Year” based on his outstanding contribution of major significance to rural health in Illinois, in particular his health clinic in Weldon.
Dr. George G. Green, one of the first doctors after WWII for John & Mary E Kirby Hospital has passed away. Surviving are his wife, Charlotte, a 55 years; son George; four daughters, Gretchen, Betty, Beth, and Cheryl.
After two years of repairs the Nickel Plate Road Engine 587 will be pulling weekend passenger trains at the Monticello Railroad Museum in May. This was a mainline steam locomotive which ran for years between Frankfurt, IN and Charleston, IL. It weighs a substantial 146 tons and is coal-fired. It was built in 1918 in Pennsylvania.
Ronnie “Butch” Smith of Mansfield being held for the fatal shooting of his wife Susan K. Smith has pled not guilty in the shooting. He is being held in the Piatt County jail without bail. His trial is to start in July.
— Compiled by Roger L. Wisegarver
As Time Goes By is researched and written for the Journal-Republican by the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.