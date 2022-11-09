As Time Goes By is researched and written for the Journal-Republican by the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.
100 Years Ago
George Opal Arthur, 29, was found guilty of the murder of Charles Martin, a garage mechanic from Monticello, last Friday by a jury in the Piatt County Circuit Court. The verdict of the jury carries with it the death penalty. The verdict was reached after five hours deliberation by the jury. A motion was made for a new trial, hearing on which motion will be granted Nov. 27.
“The Microbe of Love,” a delightful comedy drama will be presented by home talent at the high school auditorium in Bement next Wednesday.
The Cerro Gordo American Legion Post No. 117 will celebrate Armistice Day on Nov. 11 with a ceremony planned for the afternoon and evening.
Rev. W. E. Olmsted, pastor at the Bement Presbyterian Church for the past five years, tendered his resignation last Sunday, to take effect Nov. 26. He has been called to a new church in Beaver Dam, Wis.
Radio sets such as Crosley and Amrad were advertised as being available by mail order (Parcel Post or C. O. D.) from W. H. Foote in Sadorus.
Compiled by Roger Wisegarver
75 Years Ago
The annual election of Piatt County’s AAA community committees will be conducted by mail this year, says John Schable, the county AAA committee chairman. Ballots will be cast during the period of Nov. 7 to Nov. 22. All the voter has to do is mark the ballot sent to them and return it by mail.
A Cisco area farmer has lost both legs above the knees as the result of a corn picker accident. A physician had to be called to assist in loosening his legs. Linnie Tartar is in critical condition.
A large crowd lined the streets around the square for the annual Halloween parade to watch 250 local children and adults. The participants were judged on the football field and given awards.
Arcola defeated Atwood to clinch a title share. Bement beat Cerro Gordo and Monticello lost to Newman, setting up the Armistice Day clash between the two rivals, Bement and Monticello.
The Lyric is showing “Singapore” with Fred MacMurray, while the Bement Theatre has “Never Say Goodbye” starring Errol Flynn.
AD: Fox’s department store has Clipper Craft men’s suits for $35 to $43.75.
The Western Auto has an assortment of space heaters for your auto.
Bob and Neal Abner have purchased the Texaco service station. Both men are veterans of World War II.
Mr. & Mrs. William Brown of near Monticello had a son born Oct. 30.
J. Wilbur James of Mansfield has been elected president of the newly organized Piatt County Service Company.
Compiled by Tim Maier
50 Years Ago
Plans have been announced by local and county American Legion organizations concerning the annual Piatt Co. Veterans Day observance which will be held Saturday Nov. 11 in Monticello. Roy Hamm Post 101 of Monticello will sponsor its annual firing squad ceremonies at 11 a.m. Saturday on the north side of the city square. The annual Piatt County program and parade will be held Saturday evening on the south side of the city square, rather than at the high school athletic field as has been the custom in the past.
Approximately 83 percent of the registered voters in Piatt County visited the polls in Tuesday’s general election, with the Republican party carrying every race by a good margin. The actual number of voters casting their ballot was 7,794 out of 9,307 registered voters in the county.
The fall sports banquet will be held at 6 p.m. Nov. 13 in the Washington School gymnasium. The purpose of the banquet is to honor Varsity, Sophomore and Freshman football squads, cross country squad, managers, and cheerleaders. There will be no main speaker, with the program consisting of coaches of each squad introducing players and representatives from the Jaycees presenting most valuable awards.
It took Cerro Gordo High School 40 years to win a football championship. The big moment came last weekend when Bill Estes’ undefeated team clinched at least a share of the Little Okaw Valley Conference title with a 20-0 victory over Villa Grove. Cerro Gordo’s last title team was in 1932 in the Cenois Conference.
Compiled by Jack Stiverson
25 Years Ago
Jack Weisenborn of Monticello, president of the Emergency Telephone Systems Board in Piatt County, was named Monticello’s Outstanding Citizen for 1997. Weisenborn has been involved in the process of bringing an enhanced 911 system to Piatt County since 1991. The system went on-line in July of this year.
For Dale and Pearl Comerford of Cerro Gordo, one of the main topics of conversation the last couple of weeks has been the IHSA football playoffs. The Comerfords have three grandsons on three different teams, and all three teams survived the first round of post-season games. The boys are Brad Carrell, quarterback and inside linebacker for the Casey-Westfield Warriors and the son of Sue and Terry Carrell; Pat Meharry, a defensive lineman for the Tolono Unity Rockets and son of Theresa and Brian Meharry; and Doug LeCrone, starting lineman for the Monticello Sages and the son of Danny LeCrone and Julie and Doug Huisinga.
Footage of the Monticello Railway Museum will be included in a 12-part History Channel series on rail-roading in America. A Monticello Railway engine is shown at the beginning of each segment.
Compiled by Deanna O’Reilly
