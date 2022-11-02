As Time Goes By is researched and written for the Journal-Republican by the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.
100 Years Ago
Benjamin Zink Mattox, railroad worker, was instantly killed Saturday morning in the train yards of Bement near the coal chute. That morning, the men were spiking ties and the spikes had been thrown between the railings of one track. Mattox stepped over to pick up a spike, not noticing a string of boxcars being pushed in his direction. With spike in hand he stood to resume his work and the railcar struck him in the chest, knocking him backward under the rail car.
The DeLand High School has received the renewal pages of the Nelson Loose-leaf Encyclopedia last week. These pages which are sent out every six months, aid in keeping the encyclopedia on an up-to-date advisory for all students who find occasion to use them.
The new High School Band of DeLand, which was recently organized, will have its first practice next Monday. A part of the new instruments has already arrived, and the remaining have at least been shipped.
A campaign to discourage the sending of small cards and envelopes through the mail during the holiday season is being made by U.S. postal authorities. “The small cards and envelopes put a burden upon the carriers,” a clerk said.
The road oiling for this season has been finished for Goose Creek Township. The third application on the main road between DeLand and Monticello was put on this week, and the road should be in good shape all winter.
Compiled by Roger L. Wisegarver
75 Years Ago
The casketed remains of Technician Fifth Grade John D. Salyers, 28, believed to be the first of Piatt County’s war dead to be returned from overseas will be sent to Monticello in a few weeks. He was killed in action on Jan. 7, 1945, in Belgium. Funeral services are incomplete, but interment will be in the Monticello cemetery. He is the son of Mr. & Mrs. Roland Salyers.
A dinner meeting of the Monticello Chamber of Commerce will be held Nov. 6. Principal speaker will be Nicholas J. Ziener, manager of the organization service department of the Illinois State Chamber of Commerce, speaking on the topic of what the Chamber of Commerce means to your community.
W.B. Hayes, a Champaign real estate agent and a Lieutenant Colonel during World War II, will be the guest speaker at the Monticello Community Club Ladies Night dinner. He will give members and guests a talk on his experiences.
Kirby Hospital has just placed its new modern laundry in operation. This modern laundry includes a washer of 45-sheet capacity, extractor, tumble dryer, a 48-inch and 56-inch mangle. Hot water and steam are provided by a new fuel oil high-pressure boiler.
Arcola beat Oakland 18-0 for sole possession of first place in the Okaw Valley. Elsewhere, all other wins were also shutouts; Atwood, Monticello, Tuscola, and Sullivan were all victorious.
AD: Craig’s in Bement has pork chops 63¢ a pound, ground beef 43¢ a pound, and beef roast 49¢ a pound. Carpenter’s has picnic hams 53¢ a pound, hot dogs 49¢ a pound, and chuck roast 47¢ a pound.
The Lyric is playing “Hit Parade of 1947”, while the Bement Theatre is showing “I’ve Always Loved You”.
Mr. & Mrs. Paul Craig of Cisco gave a wiener roast in honor of their daughter Karen’s 6th birthday.
Mr. & Mrs. Edison Ard and daughter Shirley moved to a home they recently purchased on N. Piatt St. in Bement.
Annie Dilatush has sweet cider for sale. Place your order early.
Compiled by Tim Maier
50 Years Ago
In one of the shortest meetings of the year last Tuesday, The Monticello City Council made only three motions and transactions. The first item heard on the agenda was a discussion concerning the covering of the open ditch located between Marion and Livingston Streets. It was noted that two businesses, Stroal Ford and Piatt County Service Company have agreed to pay their share of closing the ditch.
The Monticello Lions and Rotary organizations will hold a joint ladies night dinner meeting next Thursday evening at the Community Building. Featured speaker at the meeting will be Jim Banes of Decatur, who recently served as a basketball official at the 1972 Olympics. Barnes is a cage official for both the Big Ten and Big Eight conferences and last year was chosen to work the NCAA Tournament Finals.
Crime is on the increase. Learn how to protect yourself when alone. A special program on self-protection for women will be presented by Illinois State Trooper Ron Haring Thursday evening, upstairs in the Farm Bureau Building. This program is free and open to the public. Everyone is welcome.
The Deland homecoming board met Friday along with representatives from several local organizations to begin preparation for the Deland homecoming. The date of the Deland homecoming has always been the first Saturday in September and they chose to keep this date September 1.
Compiled by Jack Stiverson
25 Years Ago
Ray Moefield worked last weekend getting ready for the hundreds of visitors who drive by his White Heath home to view the display of jack-o-lanterns. Moefield said friends and family, along with every kid in White Heath, help him carve between 300 and 600 pumpkins for the display. The Moefield home is located on the west edge of White Heath. Donations are accepted and used to purchase candles for the jack-o-lanterns.
Racing is a family tradition for brothers Darrell and Chris Dick. Darrell is a 1984 graduate of MHS and works at Kill Smith’s Auto Parts in Urbana. He has two children April, 11 and Tim, 9. Darrell races in a 1992 Firebird. Chris graduated from MHS in 1990 and works at Overhead Doors of Macon County. He and his wife Amy and daughter Alexis live in DeLand. Chris races a 1980 Buick Regal.
Air Force Senior Airman Kevin D. Frazier has arrived for duty at Yokota Air Base in Tokyo, Japan. Frazier is a biomedical equipment repair journeyman assigned to the 374th Medical Support Squadron. He is a 1993 graduate of Cerro Gordo High School and the son of David and Rhonda Frazier of Cerro Gordo.
Compiled by Deanna O’Reilly
As Time Goes By is researched and written for the Journal-Republican by the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.