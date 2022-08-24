As Time Goes By is researched and written for the Journal-Republican by the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.
100 Years Ago
Marion Koebel, of Bement, was taken to the office of Dr. Lamb, of Cerro Gordo, Saturday night at about 9 p.m. The young man had been severely beaten by strikers after he had been forcibly removed from an Eldorado streetcar and taken in an automobile to near the Antioch church, seven miles southeast of Decatur. After beating the young man and robbing him of all his money and valuables, the thugs left him in the cornfield where the beating had been administered.
The threshing ring two miles south of town, on the county line, enjoyed a pleasant day at the river Wednesday of last week. There were about 65 present and the dinner served consisted of an abundance of good things to eat, prepared as only a crowd of farmers’ wives know how to prepare them.
The first homecoming at White Heath was held. About 250 people were present, who had during the past years of their life lived in or near White Heath. The picnic was held in the schoolhouse yard. One of the features of the day was the arrival of C.S. Belman in his aeroplane. B.C. Bond of Mansfield, aged 93, was the oldest person present.
Compiled by Deanna O’Reilly
75 Years Ago
Monticello schools to start Sept. 3. Several changes have been made at the high school. Miller Bus Service has added an additional bus, making it a total of six. Chorus and band students will be offered a full period each day. Several classrooms have been freshly painted, with new cabinets and bookshelves. Washington and Lincoln grade schools will also open Sept. 3. Children in first and fifth grades have to have a physical.
Plans to operate the State 4-H Memorial Camp at Allerton Park were made by farm and home advisors for next year. Primitive type camping will be planned. A small lake will be ready next year and tents will house the campers. To help with financing the 4-H members will be selling various foods and doing farm chores and babysitting.
TB test results of a countywide tuberculin testing program were announced by Dr. A.D. Furry, medical director of the Piatt County TB association board. Of the 1,203 persons tested, mostly children, only one active case was found, and that person is now receiving treatment.
Football practice around the area starts Aug. 25. In Monticello, players will receive their equipment on Sunday at the gym. Coach John Freemuth said all players must bring padlocks with two keys and permits from parents and family doctors. Twelve lettermen are returning with Bake Merriman and Eugene Brown as co-captains. The first game is here Sept. 12 against Rantoul.
AD: Gucker’s Drug Store says they are ready to take orders for school books.
Bement Theatre has “The Beginning or the End” with Brian Donlevy, while the Strand in Tuscola is showing “It’s A Wonderful Life” with James Stewart.
Three young men from Bement have enlisted in the Army Air Corps: Glen Deering, Billy Hixson, and Harold Downs.
Mr. & Mrs. Harry Hilgendorf announced the engagement of their daughter Helen to Max V. Brown. A September wedding is planned.
Compiled by Tim Maier
50 Years Ago
Piatt County Clerk, Mary Shaw, has announced a schedule of nine village locations to facilitate registration of Piatt County voters in addition to regular office hours of the County Clerk at the Courthouse. From 2 to 7 p.m. Aug. 26, Mrs. Shaw and Velma Manuel will be at the Forest Preserve Park during the Mansfield homecoming celebration, on Saturday, Sept. 2, at the Deland homecoming. Persons may register from 1 to 6 p.m. with Mrs. Shaw or Clarence Smith on Tues Sept. 19 at the Atwood High School and Hammond at the Village Hall from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Russell Wilkerson will be present for registration. White Heath Community Hall will hold registration at the Village Hall in Bement from 6:30 to 8:30, Kaisers store in Monticello will be the designate location for Friday Sept 22 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct 3 voters may register at Village Hall in Cerro Gordo from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Cisco residents may register on Oct 5 at Cisco Town Hall from 6 to 8 p.m.
There will be a special teen swim on Thursday, Aug. 24 at the city pool. All teens age 13 to 19 are invited to swim from 9 to 11 pm. There will be no admission charge.
The 18th annual Piatt County Trailblazers show will be held Saturday and Sunday August 2 and 27 according to officials of the club. The event will be held at the Trailblazer grounds, located two and one half miles north of Monticello on Rt. 47. First on the agenda will be a chicken fry held Saturday with serving beginning at 5 p.m. A horse show will begin at 7 p.m. on Saturday and the rodeo will be held on Sunday beginning at 2 p.m.
Compiled by Jack Stiverson
25 Years Ago
Burned on Halloween night three years ago, the Ashby property in Bement is now slated for demolition. Neighbors say children have been playing in the house which is infested with vermin and insects. The property owner has no funds to complete the demolition. The owners will deed the property to the village and the village will assume the cost, which is higher than the value of the property. Mayor David Cox noted there were some financial risks, but added, “I’m willing to run the risk in the interest of public safety.”
Piatt County Board voted Tuesday to approve a preliminary plat for the first phase of Long Grove subdivision, located on County Farm Road across from Allerton Park. Landowner Danny Carroll has proposed 19 lots for the first phase of the subdivision. The Monticello High School cheerleaders will sponsor a cheerleading clinic from 5 to 6 p.m. Friday for children in kindergarten through fourth grade at the Washington School gym.
Compiled by Deanna O’Reilly
