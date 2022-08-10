As Time Goes By is researched and written for the Journal-Republican by the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.
100 Years Ago
Morgan’s Rainbow Division Band, formerly the famous old 168th, now in its third annual concert tour, will come to Bement in August. Way back in 1917, the U.S. Army’s 168th Infantry became a part of the famous Rainbow Division.
“Keeping up with Lizzie” featuring Enid Bennett will be playing at the Bement Lyric tomorrow night. This is a picture that is full of enjoyable, thoroughly clean, and carefree entertainment of the highest order. It is a remarkable true and clever picture realization of the popular book itself.
The John Robinson circus will visit Champaign on Monday, August 14, and with its regular performance will present a small regiment of 60 clowns that as an aggregation overstep the limits recognized by the other like contingent in the business. They run, walk, jump and tumble in the usual confirmation of course, but they also do other and more different feats just to abuse the patrons of the show. The entire affair is sure to please!
Thirty persons attended the rocking chair club picnic given at the Fairgrounds in Monticello last Thursday.
At the missionary convention held at the Bement Christian Church last Sunday a county organization was formed and plans made to make the convention rally and annual affair. More than 100 attended, which included towns near Bement as well as Moultrie and Macon County.
Weldon was visited by a disastrous conflagration causing an estimated loss of $25,000 and threatened to wipe out the entire north side of the business district last Tuesday. Two grocery stores were lost in the early morning blaze. With the assistance of the firefighting apparatus from DeLand, Clinton, Farmer City the blaze was extinguished.
Compiled by Roger Wisegarver
75 Years Ago
Committees for the coming year of the Roy Hamm Post 101, Monticello American Legion, were announced by the new Post Commander, Arnold Sievers.
More than 500 people attended the annual Piatt County 4-H Show and exhibit held at Forest Preserve Park. There were 213 entries placed by members of the 33 agricultural and home economics 4-H clubs in the county this year. Sylvan Franklin, a 12-year old from DeLand, walked off with the grand championship in dairy with his Jersey heifer.
Jack Morris was named president of the Monticello Community Club at the group’s annual picnic held at the Forest Preserve Park. More than 100 members and guests attended the picnic. The other officers will be installed at their meeting in September.
Monticello’s Teen Age League baseball team tied Cerro Gordo for the division Championship, but did so by losing to Ivesdale in the season final 10-5. Then they were ousted by Sadorus in the first round of the league tournament 8-6.
Playing at the Bement Theatre is “I’ll Be Yours” with Deanna Durbin, while the Lyric Theatre has Gregory Peck in “The Yearling”.
AD: The Piggly Wiggly has cantaloupes 15¢ each and Motts Jelly 2 for 35¢. Kash and Karry features peaches 3 lbs. for 25¢ or $3.99 a bushel. Craig’s in Bement has Forbes coffee – 4 one-pound bags for $1.00.
The American Legion is sponsoring a tent show featuring the Slout Players. They will represent six different three act plays each night.
Mr. & Mrs. Robert Howe of Mansfield celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary July 25th.
Mr. & Mrs. Kenneth Gale are parents of a daughter named Sharon Rae.
Compiled by Tim Maier
50 Years Ago
At its regular monthly meeting in July, the University of Illinois Board of Trustees approved the appointment of Frank Turok as superintendent of Robert Allerton Park and the 4-H Memorial Camp at Monticello. Turok will assume this position on September 1, 1972, and is replacing Fay Root, who is retiring on that date.
The citizens of Weldon will celebrate their town’s 100th anniversary at a birthday party at 10 am on August 25. The party begins a three day celebration with a full schedule of events.
Parkland College is offering a new non-credit course beginning fall quarter entitled “Understanding the New Feminism”. Offered in response to a growing interest in feminism around the nation and locally, the course will look at the thinking and writing of the new feminists as well as important issues such as family education.
Registration material for those students attending Cerro Gordo High School will be mailed soon from the high school office. The payment of text rental fees may be done any time before August 24. Freshman must have a physical and dental examination form completed before the first day of school.
Compiled by Jack Stiverson
25 Years Ago
Both Washington School and Monticello High School welcome new administrators for the 1997- 98 school year. Tony Cerveny is principal at Washington School which includes grades 5-8 and Michael T. Davis is the new principal for Monticello High School.
Bryant Cottage celebrated the 50th anniversary of its dedication as a state historic site Tuesday, July 29. The cottage is the site where, according to tradition, Abraham Lincoln and Stephen Douglass discussed plans for their debates during the campaign for the Illinois Senate in 1858. The cottage was built by local carpenter Aaron Yost in 1856 for Francis and Sarah Bryant.
Volunteers from the Bement Support Our School group recently pitched in to fill the newly installed kitchen cabinets in the home economics room at Bement High School. Working in the kitchen were Martha Postlewait, Becky Zucco, Jackie Fisher, Wilma Lyons, Wilma Fendley, Jill Lawson, Barb Hinton, Alyeen Camden, Gloria Hendrix and Bonnie Thomas.
Compiled by Deanna O’Reilly