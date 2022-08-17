As Time Goes By is researched and written for the Journal-Republican by the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.
100 Years Ago
A party of four automobile tourists from Sullivan went through DeLand last Wednesday morning. They were going to Bloomington, Peoria, Starved Rock and Havana. They were all planning to camp along the route.
The DeLand Community Band played at Camp Swigart last Sunday near Decatur. There was a fabulous turnout of people motoring to the camp from Monticello, Clinton, Leroy, Farmer City, DeLand, and Weldon.
Paul McNeman who works for Vern Zeiders south of the Bethel church, located between Farmer City and Mansfield was kicked in the face by a horse Saturday. Fortunately no bones were broken but his face was badly bruised.
The Hon. David Davis of Bloomington was in DeLand and awarded the contract to resident J. R. Kidd to build a barn on the Davis Estate land occupied by Guy Mawhinney. The new barn will replace the recently burned one, and will measure 24’ x 40’. Lumber will be furnished by the DeLand lumber company and will cost in the neighborhood of $3000.
The town of Weldon experienced a second fire when the residence of Ed Redding, the rural Route Carrier, was found to be on fire. Citizens formed a bucket brigade, and with the assistance of the chemical engine owned by the village, the fire was under control after the upper portion of the house burned. This was valiant work, as a high wind prevailed that caused the fire to be threatening to the hotel, newspaper office, café, opera house and the barbershop.
Compiled by Roger Wisegarve
75 Years Ago
Piatt County farmers and landowners have an opportunity to see development of a complete farm soil conservation program Aug. 21, says A.C. Kamm, Piatt farm advisor. This program will be held on the Still farm north of Cerro Gordo. Terraces, waterways, gulley control, pasture improvement, and contour farming will be shown. Implements will be provided by local dealers.
A tax levy ordinance of $28,230 to cover municipal expenditures for the coming year was passed by the city council. Speelman Elevated Tank Service will paint the water tower. The Clarke Addition in southwest Monticello will be getting a new sewer system.
This past week was rough for a lot of Piatt County families. A total of nine persons died or were killed in accidents in the county. Eleanor Lawyer of La Place was hit by a train, John Curry and son John, Jr. died in a truck accident. They were from Bement. Eugene Neff of Cerro Gordo, Mrs. Lincoln Anders, Charles Rambo of Bement, James Huston of White Heath, Lydia Coleman, and Elizabeth Pollock passed in Monticello.
Laverne Hammond of Monticello is in Washington, D.C. assisting University of Illinois professor J.G. Randall in the opening of private papers of Abraham Lincoln. This collection was willed to the public by Robert T. Lincoln, son of Abraham Lincoln.
More than 5000 people were in Ivesdale for the annual chicken dinner and homecoming sponsored by St. Joseph’s Catholic Parish. Most people stayed for the evening dance featuring Bill Oetzel and his 14-piece orchestra.
AD: Carpenter’s in Bement has 5 lb. bags of sugar for 48¢ and flour for 47¢. Kintner’s of Bement has ground beef at 39¢ a pound and pork chops 55¢ a pound. Mitchell Grocery in Atwood has beef chuck roast at 49¢ a pound.
Bement Theatre has “Saratoga Trunk” starring Gary Cooper, while the Lyric is showing “North of the Border”.
Ralph Wrench of Monticello will teach eighth grade at Mansfield. Wrench is the son of Mr. & Mrs. Robert Wrench, and is a World War II veteran.
Mr. & Mrs. Vince Greenarch of Lodge are the parents of a son born August 11.
Compiled by Tim Maier
50 Years Ago
The closing discussion of the August 8th meeting of the Monticello City Council set off more of a furor than anyone expected. It concerned the town whistle which blows at 7 a.m., noon, 1 p.m., 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. A decision by the council to turn off the whistle for two weeks came following a complaint registered by Dennis Rose. Both city officials and the mayor were besieged with phone calls requesting that the whistle be turned back on.
The first official day of practice for the 1972 Sages football and cross country squads will be Wednesday, August 23 according to head coaches Jim Schmidt and Gene Stratman.
There will be a total of 2,009 students attending schools in the Monticello Unit School District according to tentative enrollment figures released last week by the office of superintendent Don Pratt. A breakdown of the figures shows 145 students in the Cisco Grade School, 229 in White Heath grade school, 440 in the Lincoln Grade School, 575 in the Washington Grade School and 620 students in the High School.
The Monticello Merchants girls softball team will have two home games this week held at Forest Preserve Park. The girls have been playing good ball all summer, although they have had few home games because of the absence of a place to play in Monticello.
Compiled by Jack Stiverson
25 Years Ago
The swimming pool at Robert C. Burke Memorial Park has been closed for the rest of the summer. Superintendent of city services Floyd Allsop said part of the pool’s drain box had eroded and repairs will necessitate cutting a section out of the pool. A temporary patch did not hold. Allsop estimated the pool was losing 77,000 gallons of water a day from the leak.
The At-The-Woods Apple Dumpling Festival will be in Atwood Aug. 15-17. A classic car show opens the festival on Friday followed by activities on Friday, Saturday and Sunday including bingo, kids games, food, music, tractor pull, parade and apple peeling and pie eating contests. Fresh apple dumplings with homemade ice cream will be served each day.
About 60 children enjoyed “Splish Splash-water games” on Thursday, Aug. 7, at the Bement City Park. Fun in the Park is a new recreation program for children ages 8 to 12 sponsored by Bement Village Park and Recreation Activities. The programs are from 9 to 11 a.m. each Tuesday and Thursday, until Aug. 21 at the city park in Bement.
Compiled by Deanna O’Reilly
