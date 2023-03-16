As Time Goes By is researched and written for the Journal-Republican by the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.
100 Years Ago
The Modern Woodmen held their regular meeting Wednesday evening with a large number present.
After the meeting, lunch and cigars were served.
The first car load of brick for the new Pepsin Plant arrived.
The commercial geography class of Mansfield High School visited the Farmer City Grain Co. operations and went on top of the tall elevator and gazed over the city of Mansfield and vicinity.
Hammond: Dr. Lewis hauling brick, preparatory to building a two-room addition to his office. He will install an X-RAY machine.
During the windstorm Sunday night, the chimney on the west part of the Opera House was blown down. A large plate glass window at the Mailander clothing store was broken.
Cerro Gordo: an explosion of gas ignited from a spark from a cut out switch controlling the motor blew out the glass windows and door of the new pump house. Alderman Haley who pulled the switch had his hair and eyebrows singed but escaped without injury.
Muddy roads bring queer vehicles to town. More horses and buggies were seen in Monticello last Saturday that has been seen here at one time for many moons because of muddy and almost impassible roads.
Compiled by Mike Nolan
75 Years Ago
Monticello and Atwood will hold separate elections March 20 to establish unit schools in their areas. These elections are scheduled following approval by Macon and Douglas Counties’ survey committees. Monticello will take in Cisco and White Heath, plus 22 sections of Colfax Township in Champaign County. Five sections of Scott Township have been omitted. Atwood has agreed to boundary lines between Arthur, Atwood, Hammond, and Lovington.
Mansfield area voters rejected the proposal to annex their school districts with Mahomet. There was action on a new petition filed in Piatt County last week calling for a unit system for Mansfield and part of the Bellflower area in McLean County.
The possibility of parking meters in Monticello received favorable consideration at the city council meeting. The subject will be reopened within the next two weeks.
The local Girl Scouts will celebrate the 36th year of the founding of the Scouts by Juliette Low with a birthday party in Kratz Hall. During Girl Scouts Week, a movie short will be shown at the Lyric, courtesy of the managers of the theatre, Mr. & Mrs. W. E. Simmons.
The State grade school heavyweight basketball tournament will be held in Monticello on March 13, 15, and 16. Monticello’s Little Sages will open against East Peoria.
Showing at the Lyric is “News Hounds” starring the Bowery Boys. The Bement Theatre has “Golden Earring” with Ray Milland.
AD: Piggly Wiggly has chickens 69¢ a lb., bacon 65¢ a lb., and chuck roast 49¢ a lb. Nel Macs is featuring celery 2 stalks for 29¢, apple butter 25¢, and Crisco 3 lbs. for $1.19.
V-Roy, one of the country’s best magicians, will perform March 15 at the Bement High School gym.
Compiled by Tim Maier
50 Years Ago
Monticello High School music students participated in the IHSA State Contest held at Millikin University. Receiving superior ratings for solos were Jay Hartman, Marcia Walters, Jane Eaton, Ron Miner, Debbie Norton, Julie Williams, Jerilee Kinzie, Marsha Welch, Gloria Gadbury and Jane Williams.
The DeLand American Legion Post 102 celebrated its 54th birthday with a potluck dinner on Sunday evening. There were approximately 50 members in attendance from DeLand, Seymour, Monticello and Lodge.
The newly reconstructed Old Bagdad Town at Rockhome Gardens will open for the season on May 1.
The Mothers of World War II of Bement met in the home of Mrs. Verne Purcell in Monticello for a day of sewing. A potluck dinner was served at noon.
Compiled by Cassie Kenton
25 Years Ago
Schools in Piatt County were not in session on Monday, March 9 due to a combination of rain on Sunday night, followed by approximately 2 to 4 inches of wet drifting snow which started falling around 6 a.m. Monday. The combination caused commuting motorists to slide off roads and into ditches. The snow was followed by temperatures in the single digits.
The Monticello Junior Woman’s Club recently honored two of their members. Paula Douglas was voted Junior of the Year. Douglas organized the successful 1997 Jolly Shop, which provides an opportunity for children to purchase inexpensive gifts for family members at Christmas time. Janet Nixon was awarded Outstanding Junior Service for her contributions to the club as 1997-1998 president.
Rita Hatfield of Cisco shares some of her favorite handbags which are being displayed at Allerton Public Library this month. Hatfield has been collecting beaded and mesh bags for about 10 years. She has approximately 100 of the purses and many are antiques. She has bought them throughout the United States on vacation trips.
Compiled by Deanna O’Reilly
As Time Goes By is researched and written for the Journal-Republican by the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.