As Time Goes By is researched and written for the Journal-Republican by the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.
100 Years Ago
Mansfield: there was no school at the high school last Friday as workmen were changing seats from the old building to the new building just finished.
Farm labor scarce, as it appears that county farmers cannot count on the usual immigration of Southern Illinois farm hands to help them with the seasonal crops.
Mrs. Alvin Perry of Seymour is the first to report on baby chicks. She has 195 hatched on February 22. Mrs. Eva Sprague of Monticello reports taking off 180 little chickens and another batch on the way.
Notice is hereby given that any person or persons trespassing on the grounds of the Monticello Golf Club will be prosecuted. Signed: Board of Directors
Last Friday night over 300 persons saw the Passion Play pictures given at the Community High School auditorium under the auspices of the Monticello Community Club.
Jesse McBride completed the deal for the purchase of the Weldon Record. Mr. McBride has had some experience working for the DeLand Tribune from time to time.
Quips: Charles Ferguson says that it would be impolite to refer to Senator Clapper as the farm BLOC HEAD.
Compiled by Mike Nolan
75 Years Ago
The Civic Center project is favorable by several committees involved. Building and finance committees plan to remodel the Township Hall into a community center. E.J. Hawbaker was named chairman and Roland Salyers vice chairman. The floor which is the auditorium will be leveled for the Allerton Library. The basement will be a youth recreation center. The second floor will be an auditorium.
In grade school basketball tournament action, Monticello’s Little Sages defeated Cerro Gordo in heavyweight sectional play. They will play East Peoria in the first round of the State tournament.
A 4-H rally will be held at Monticello high school in observance of National 4-H Week featuring a mixer, games, and songs. 4-H pins will be awarded to those who finished their projects last year.
Tolono beat the Sages in regional play 64-57. Loren Tate had 14 points and Bill Sprague chipped in 13.
AD: The A&P has oleomargarine 33¢, lard 2 lbs. for 53¢, and 10 lbs. of sugar at 89¢. Oehmke’s is featuring strawberries 29¢ a pint, golden delicious apples $2.59 a bushel, and oranges 39¢ a dozen.
The Bement Theatre is showing “Odd Man Out”, while the Lyric has “The Sea Wolf”.
Mansfield grade school is having the operetta “White Gypsy” with a cast of 80.
Mr. & Mrs. Lee Chumbley of White Heath are the parents of a son born Feb. 27 named Orville Ray.
Rev. George Miller, pastor of LaPlace Brethren Church, has passed away.
Compiled by Tim Maier
50 Years Ago
Deland-Weldon entertains American Field Service students from Tunisia, Norway, Germany, Brazil, the Netherlands, Columbia, Japan and New Zealand.
Dr. Gregory Barnes of Monticello visited the sixth grade room at White Heath Thursday. Fifth and sixth grade students heard him discuss his experiences in Africa.
Saturday night, ten couples, members of the Piatt Promenaders Square Dance Club went to Arthur to dance with the Arthur Allemanders.
Members of the Piatt County Board voted unanimously Tuesday morning to amend the present county liquor ordinance to allow the sale of beer and liquor between the hours of 12 noon and 10 p.m. on Sundays in the county.
Compiled by Cassie Kenton
25 Years Ago
Two Republicans and one Democrat are seeking their party’s nomination in the March 17 primary for the office of Piatt County Clerk. The winner of the Republican primary contest between Pat Rhoades and Ann Wildman will face the lone Democrat candidate, Tim McAlpin, in the November general election. Judy Greene, Piatt County Clerk since 1978, is not seeking re-election.
The Monticello High School’s Spanish Club banquet ended with the traditional piñata. It also featured “The Dancing Amigos,” a folk-dance group from Champaign. The banquet and The French Club’s annual Mardi Gras dinner on Feb. 24 were part of the school’s participation in Foreign Language Week. Language teachers are Linda Davis, French, and Barbara Bell and Susan Trusty, Spanish.
Sharel Manning, of Monticello, has ridden her Honda Pacific Coast 800 cc motorcycle in 47 states. But no ride has been more important than the one she will take on Sunday, June 21. On that day Manning will ride as part of the Pony Express Tour ‘98 Ride for Breast Cancer Research. The tour is sponsored by the Women’s Motorcyclist Foundation, Inc. WMF donates 100 percent of the money to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.
Compiled by Deanna O’Reilly
