As Time Goes By is researched and written for the Journal-Republican by the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.
100 Years Ago
Monticello is to be treated to a style show with living models at the Opera House put on by the retailer Linn and Scruggs of Decatur.
“If you want fruit next summer and fall, spray now” is the word put out by the Farm Bureau. The dormant spray – lime sulfur or oil emulsion should be on the trees as freezing has passed and before buds open to kill the San Jose Scale.
Color of election ballots was announced. In the election to be held on the thirteenth day of March, 1923. Democratic Party ballots will be yellow and Republican ballots will be green.
Last year the boys and girls of Piatt County in Club Work produced 4,650 pounds of pork, raised 19 pigs, 907 chickens, 39 ducks, 1 lamb, one square rod of strawberries and made 333 garments.
There are two new Lincoln stamps. A three-cent stamp bearing the portrait of Lincoln and a $1 stamp showing a view of the Lincoln Memorial are now being sold.
Aster Dighton of Monticello was chosen as the president of the freshman class of the University of Illinois.
All water rents due and unpaid on the 10th day of March 1923, will be certified against the property with 10% additional as penalty. C. P. Watts, City Clerk
-Compiled by Mike Nolan
75 Years Ago
Plans for Monticello school unit change were filed with Charles McIntosh, County Superintendent of Schools, for the purpose of voting for or against the five sections of land in Scott Township in Champaign County. Also, the Atwood area schools have filed to consolidate with Hammond, rural Arthur, and the Lovington area.
The Township Hall is being considered to be the Community Center. Russell Brown, chairman, has proposed that the building be renovated into a two floor community center with ample space for a library, auditorium, meeting rooms, and a youth center.
Eleven men will be candidates for seven seats in the Bement Unit School District with the election Feb. 28. Voting will be held in Bement, Milmine, and Ivesdale.
Okaw Valley basketball standings have Newman in 1st, Tuscola 2nd, and Sullivan 3rd.
The Bement Theatre is showing “Wife Wanted”, while “A Likely Story” is at the Lyric.
AD: Kintner’s in Bement has Old Dutch Cleanser 3 for 28¢, grapefruit juice 19¢, Maxwell coffee 49¢. Rawson’s in Cerro Gordo has Cream of Wheat 30¢, canned peas 2 for 29¢, and apple butter at 19¢.
Jim Lieb of Bement has begun work as a policeman in Champaign.
The Junior Woman’s Show in Mansfield will hold a style show March 5 at the high school.
Mrs. Callie Valentine spent a few days near White Heath to help her daughter, Mrs. Harry Perry with the children who have measles.
-Compiled by Tim Maier
50 Years Ago
A.H. Robbins Co. has acquired the VioBin Corporation of Monticello. VioBin was founded in 1935 and now has approximately 85 employees.
Monticello High School students have been selected as Outstanding Teenagers of America for 1973. Nominated by their principal, these include John C. Ahlrich, Paul Burns, Mary Feeney, Scott Myers and Gloria Gadbury.
Members of the Christ Lutheran Church held their second anniversary service in the nearly completed church on Rt. 47 last Sunday.
The 80th anniversary meeting of the Monticello Women’s Club was held in the ballroom of the Community Building with Mrs. Norman Larson, president, presiding.
-Compiled by Cassie Kenton
25 Years Ago
Customers of Monticello Drugs were invited by the store to donate two items to the Piatt County Ecumenical Food Pantry and become eligible to purchase one of six Beanie Baby Princess Diana bears. Carol Stiverson is one of the six lucky customers given the opportunity to purchase the bear.
Mary Lou McPheeters of Monticello and Doris Gufaston of Monticello had their picture taken with actor Henry Winkler at the Highback Marina & Camp Resort in DeBary, Fla. in mid-February. Winkler was at the resort making a movie called “Water Boy.”
Ian Eades of Monticello accepted the American Rabbit Hound Association Beagler Hall of Fame Award for his late father, Randy Eades. This is the highest award given to individuals by the ARHA and was presented at the annual Hound of the Year banquet in Elberfeld, Ind. To be inducted into the Beagler Hall of Fame, individuals must accumulate 100 points based on what positions you have held and what your hounds have accomplished. Randy Eades, along with his father Ronald Eades, brother Mike Eades, and friend Fred Hausmann owned Sangamon Ridge Kennels. Their hounds have won Big Four Titles 17 times.
- Compiled by Deanna O’Reilly
