100 years ago
The new Presbyterian church in Bement has been completed and the dedicatory services will be held Sunday morning with Rev. J. In. Elliott, D.D. in charge. The congregation started in Bement in September 1867. In the evening a concert will be given by a large choir under the direction of Mrs. Robert Bower and Mrs. W. R. Camp. The Methodist and Christian congregations will be dismissed for the morning services in order to join the dedication.
Authorization for changing the location of the Cerro Gordo post office to the Smith room just west of The News building has been received. A new lease on the Smith building, now occupied by Phillips’ Grocery has been signed. The new space will give the post office people much more room.
The Johnson Oil Refinery Company has purchased the Grey property just west of the Cerro Gordo stockyards. The refinery will be constructing a new oil station at that location as soon as tanks and other apparatus arrived and are installed. Mr. J. R. Thompson of Macomb has moved here with his family and will be the manager of the new station.
Officer McQuay of Cerro Gordo arrested a young man at the I.T.S. Train station on information received from Milmine. He was taken to Monticello and placed in jail. The young man had been working with the Milmine hard road construction crew. It is charged that he ran away from a girl from Indianapolis and had been living with her in Milmine as man and wife. The girl is said to be underage. The girl’s father appeared in Milmine and initiated the arrest of the young man.
The operetta “Twilight Alley” will be presented by 70 children on the Cerro Gordo schools on Friday in the Knights of Pythias Hall. It is set in the scene of a tenement house located on Twilight Alley in New York City and the dramatic and comedic challenges the mother of a large family goes through due to such living conditions.
Compiled by Roger L. Wisegarver
75 years ago
Rotary International Director to address a conference. Ralph Dunne, director, will give the principal address of the annual spring conference of the 148th district at the Lyric Theatre.
Kirby Hospital will have an open house on May 12 to give the public an opportunity to inspect the facilities. The hospital has 32 beds, and eight bassinets in the nursery. Thirteen doctors of this area serve as staff doctors.
Dedication Plans for Bryant Cottage in Bement are announced. The cottage is a state historical memorial and will be dedicated July 29. This is where Lincoln and Douglas arranged their series of debates on July 29, 1858.
Richard Renner, a senior at Mansfield High School, won first place in the Piatt County essay contest sponsored by the Piatt County Medical Society. Kimble Foster and Dick Doss of Monticello were second and third.
Oscar Curry, a World War II veteran, has accepted a position at the First State Bank of Monticello.
As Mothers’ Day approaches, specials can be had at Hemphill’s Café, Gucker’s Drug Store, Fox’s department store, and flowers from McInnes Flower Shop.
At the Bement Theatre was “The Show Off” starring Red Skelton, while the Lyric had “Pursued” with Robert Mitchum.
AD: A&P featured potatoes 15 lbs for 73¢, oranges 45¢ a dozen, large grapefruit 4 for 29¢, and yellow onions 3 lbs for 19¢.
Larry Gregory of Cisco was attacked by a dog with rabies. All other persons who touched the dog are to have shots while all dog owners in Cisco are to keep their dogs inside till further notice.
April 29, a son was born to Mr. & Mrs. Robert Sumner of Monticello.
Compiled by Tim Maier
50 years ago
The annual free trash pickup held Saturday in Monticello was considered a tremendous success by project chairman Ron Wolfe. A total of 38 workers took part in the project with 12 being furnished by the city and the remainder furnished by 26 co-opting members of the Chamber of Commerce.
Piatt County’s total assessed valuation has increased by 17,427,606 according to a recent report issued by Piatt County Clerk Mary Shaw. This reflects an increased valuation of land, lots and personal property and a decrease valuation of railroads and capitol stock investments.
The Illinois Farm Bureau has warned its members that they should consider paying their 1971 personal property tax under protest. Harold Steele, President of Illinois Agriculture Association, said that should he United States Supreme Court declare the Illinois Personal Property Tax unconstitutional, payment under protest would protect the taxpayers’ rights to a refund of taxes paid for 1971.
Monticello Little League will open on Monday, May 23. Teams will play two games a night on Monday, Thursday and Friday. With the addition of Bi-Rite into the league, there are now eight teams.
Compiled by Jack Stiverson
25 years ago
In a special meeting Wednesday, May 7 the Monticello School Board voted unanimously to hire Michael S. Reeves of Pecatonica as the district’s superintendent to replace Steve Fager whose resignation was accepted Jan. 15.
Lincoln students in Karen Maguet and JoAnn Wright’s first grade class apply for their passports at one of the many displays at the Lincoln School Language Arts Fair.
Theme of the biennial event was “We are Global Learners,” and activities included storytelling, plays and readings.
Selby Clark of Bement will celebrate his 90th birthday on Sunday, May 25, 1997. An open house will be held from at the Masonic Temple in Bement. No gifts are requested. Mr. Clark and his wife, Lotha, have two children, Sam Clark of Monticello and Sonya Gans of Monticello. They have six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
The Monticello Railway Museum is offering rides on a train pulled by a steam engine locomotive on Saturdays and Sundays during the month of May. Barbara Mann of the Railway Museum reports that over 2,000 train enthusiasts have enjoyed the ride so far.
Compiled by Deanna O’Reilly
As Time Goes By is researched and written for the Piatt County Journal-Republican by the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.