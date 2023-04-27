As Time Goes By is researched and written for the Journal-Republican by the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.
100 Years Ago
The State Bank of Bellflower was wrecked early Wednesday morning. The thieves only secured $50 in coins as they were unable to blow the safe. The attempt was made after the telephone lines were cut.
The first bass to be weighed and recorded in the Rod and Gun Club contest … was brought to the Champaign fire department Sunday by H. G. Moore, who is employed by the First National Bank. The fish weighed two pounds. It was caught at the mouth of Camp Creek near Monticello.
Tonight, the Mansfield Band made their first appearance in the Town Hall in Mansfield. Interspersed with the band selections was music by the White Heath Orchestra, piano solo by Miss Mae Warren, trombone solo Russell Curl and saxophone duet, Mrs. W. E. Peck and Miss Josephine Young.
Two counties in the state show one percent or less of Bovine Tuberculosis. The two counties are Piatt and Shelby.
Mary Ann Scott and Harold Beaman were issued a marriage license in Piatt County. Going to Champaign to get married they found since the license was not from Champaign County they could not be married there. The entourage motored to Caldwell Siding on the county line on the Piatt side. The ceremony took place there on the side of the road.
Church members will, no doubt, be interested in the announcement of the Monticello Electric Light Co. that arrangements have been made to air every church in town to secure a Hoover suction sweeper without cost.
M.E. Guild Potato Party. The price of admission to the meeting was two potatoes and each guest was given a potato and various things were cut out of the potatoes. Mrs. Elizabeth Cole received the prize for cutting a man rowing in a boat and received a bag of potato chips.
A Zephlin type of air ship bearing the numerals N. C. 1 passed over Cisco Friday morning, making the flight from Belleville to Rantoul in 2 hours and 15 minutes.
All banks of the county will close at noon every Thursday from May 1 to November 1.
Compiled by Mike Nolan
75 Years Ago
A Piatt County-wide fly control campaign is getting underway, Farm Advisor A.C. Kamm announced this week, with “clean-up” being the number one job. Kamm expects to enlist civic and rural organizations to eliminate disease spreading flies and other winged pests.
Seven people were named to the new 12-grade Monticello unit school district. Monticello has Jack Morris, Noel Pike, Francis Lynch, and Reuben Anderson. White Heath posted Kenneth Rudisill and Dale Alexander, while Lyle McFeeters of Cisco was named.
Fourteen members of the Monticello Senior Girl Scouts made an educational trip to Chicago. The Scouts split into two groups, each taking a different tour. The first group attended a luncheon and style show while the second group visited a Model Finishing show and a demonstration at the Fred Astaire dance studio.
County schools are starting baseball, with Bement and Monticello posting victories.
AD: Mitchell’s grocery in Atwood has Kellogg’s Corn Flakes for 19¢, cherries 2 cans for 29¢, and 25 lb. bags of flour for $1.79.
Atwood Meat Market is featuring wieners for 49¢, pork steak 55¢ a lb., and grapefruit 6 for 25¢.
The Lyric has “Red Stallion” and Bement Theatre has “Saddle Pals” with Gene Autry.
Dean Hall of Cisco underwent an emergency appendectomy at Decatur and Macon Co. Hospital.
The A&P grocery in Monticello is closing April 24.
Compiled by Tim Maier
50 Years Ago
Monticello won its first golf match of the season with a 236-243 win over visiting SJO. Kevin Wait fired a 41 to edge teammate Greg Swango by one stroke for medalist honors.
The prices of food continue to be of unusual concern to many family food buyers. Some believe that farmers are getting too much for their products. Others think that supermarkets or some other “middlemen” are taking too much. Typical families now spend $500 - $700 per person each year for food.
Students in the E.M.H. program at Lincoln School, under the direction of instructor John Heider, have begun a Pre-Vocational Development Work Program called Lincoln Lawn Service. The program will provide summer lawn services to the community.
Compiled by Cassie Kenton
25 Years Ago
State Street in Monticello is to be nominated for a listing on the National Register of Historic Places. The homes which line north State Street make up a collection of the most beautiful older homes in the area. The homes display a wide range of architectural styles on such a large scale as to make the street unusual. You’ve got Queen Anne, Colonial Revival, Georgian Revival, Arts and Crafts, Tudor Revival, Gothic Revival, and vernacular building styles and there’s a uniformity of large scale. It’s unusual to find homes that size.
The homes are almost estate-like, taking up half a block or a block. Keddy Hutson, a member of Monticello’s Preservation Commission, said. “We’re doing this primarily to increase public awareness, civic pride and tourism.”
The Student Council at Washington Middle School in Monticello hosted their first Senior Citizens Day at the school on Friday. Those attending enjoyed a free breakfast, a band and chorus concert, and a tour of the schoo1 and classrooms. The Piatt County Museum will host its first ever U-Drive Barn Tour. The experience will be a great way for people to view a way of life that is rapidly disintegrating.
Twenty barns are scheduled to be on the tour, with other special attractions accompanying the day. The entire route of the tour is about 75 miles long if people choose to visit every barn. Maps of the route will be available for a donation at the museum.
Compiled by Deanna O’Reilly
