As Time Goes By is researched and written for the Journal-Republican by the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.
100 Years Ago
The Carnegie Library of DeLand has the new addition of the World Book, a simple encyclopedia in 10 volumes. It is written in simple language, and has nearly 1,000 pages including color plates and maps, as well as 5,100 pictures. It is a great resource for young people especially.
New Piatt County officers took up their duties Monday after the tenure of the old officers expired. The new officers are: County Judge M. R. Davidson; County Superintendent of Schools Charles McIntosh (reelected); Sheriff George Lindsley; County Clerk Harvey Fay (reelected) and county treasurer William Piatt Smith.
The annual election of officers for the following lodges of DeLand have been held: DeLand Masonic Lodge No. 812 A. F. & A. M.; DeLand I.O.O.F. Lodge No. 740; the Rebekah Lodge and the Royal Neighbors Lodge.
AD - C. E. Moore, “The Shoe and Suit Man” of Cerro Gordo, now has available for your Christmas gift giving house slippers, shoes or rubber footwear. Also in stock are new style sport coats for men at $4.50.
In line with the Illinois Agricultural Association and other farm bureaus in Illinois, the executive committee of the Piatt County Farm Bureau has endorsed the new Illinois Constitution which is to be voted upon Dec. 12.
Elmer Burnam, son of Mr. and Mrs. Roland Burnam of Osman, fell beneath a Wabash freight train in Mansfield earlier this week. Both feet were so badly mangled they were taken off above the ankles after he was removed to the hospital in Bloomington. Mr. Burnam is about 25 years old. He had served overseas in the world war and saw much service.
-Compiled by Roger Wisegarver
75 Years Ago
Piatt County’s top 4-H members will be honored at a banquet on Dec. 15, by the Monticello Chamber of Commerce. Awards will be given to the 4-H boys and girls for their outstanding work this year. The 4-H Club Committee chose the outstanding members of Piatt County. Dr. W. E. Carroll of the U of I will be the guest speaker.
At a special election in the DeLand and Weldon areas, the voters favored the new community unit school district by a 4-1 majority. The location of a new school is still being discussed.
The Monticello high school P.T.A. presented a Christmas program at the high school. Tableau scenes of the Nativity and Christmas songs were featured. The high school choir, under the direction of John Norman, sang Christmas carols.
T. R. Lovett of Pontiac, a veteran of both wars, has been named as manager of the new Piatt County Service Company. Mr. Lovett has vast experience in the field of farming and foods.
The Lyric is showing “Fun on a Weekend” while the Bement Theatre has “Honeymoon” with Shirley Temple.
AD: Bowman Hardware has a variety of toys, gifts, and appliances for Christmas.
Gucker’s Drug Store has perfumes, candy, wallets, tobacco products, and electric razors.
Mr. & Mrs. Treamie Mooney have a new son born Dec. 4.
Mr. & Mrs. Hammon Adams of Bement have a new son born Dec. 4.
The American Legion is sponsoring the annual Country Store Benefit at Kratz Hall Dec. 19.
Compiled by Tim Maier
50 Years Ago
Members of the Monticello City Council, in their regular session last Tuesday, voted to hold an open house for the general public at the site of the new sewage plant. Mayor O’Dell commented that he and perhaps some of the council would like a chance to make a tour of the installation before it was put into use. After some discussion, the group decided to hold the open house in order to give the citizens a chance to see exactly what their taxes are paying for.
Associate Circuit Judge John Shonkwiler has been appointed to replace Circuit Judge Burl Edie who retired December 1. Shonkwiler was appointed a full circuit for the 6th judicial circuit last Thursday by the Illinois Supreme Court.
Cub Scout Pack 41 was recently organized in White Heath under the sponsorship of the White Heath school PTA. The 20 boys that came to the organization meeting have been divided into three dens. Adult leaders of the pack have been attending training sessions for the past month. The den meetings will be held every Thursday at 3:30 p.m. and the pack meeting will be held on the third Wednesday of each month at 7:30 pm.
Maroa defeated Cisco’s eighth grade team 46-35. The seventh graders were winners 31-23. Cisco is at home Dec. 7 hosting Chestnut.
The annual free movie for Monticello and area youngsters will be held Monday, Dec.18 at 7 pm at the Lyric Theatre according to reports from officials of the Monticello Chamber of Commerce, sponsor of the event. The free movie will kick off a full week of evening open hours for most Monticello retail business.
The sleet and freezing rain that hit Illinois added another dimension to an already frustrating harvest season. In response both corn and soybean cash markets were strong and future markets went up nearly their limit across the board on Monday. The icy blast followed a siege of wet weather that has already delayed harvest of both crops.
Monticello came from behind to top Unity 54-48 in a home game Friday night. The cold shooting Sages fell behind 27-18 with less than a minute left in the first half. The game was even closer than the score indicated as Monticello led by just 2 points with 21 seconds left.
The conference meeting of coaches, athletic directors and principals selected sites for spring sporting championships, Monticello will host the golf meet and Unity the varsity track meeting. The conference voted to keep baseball in the summer instead of moving it back to spring. The next official conference meeting will be Aug. 13.
Compiled by Jack Stiverson
25 Years Ago
A portion of John Heider’s collection of Christmas tree pins is currently on display in the showcase at Allerton Public Library. Heider has been collecting the tree pins since the 1950s and many of the manufacturers of the older pins are no longer in business. Heider has around 300 tree pins, from all around the Midwest.
Terry Vantine of White Heath drives a big orange truck for a living and for the past month, he has had 20 pen pals who are all five years old. Vantine drives for Schnieder and is a Trucking Buddy to the kindergarten class taught by Jenna Branch at White Heath Grade School. “I try to write them a letter a week. I usually send a postcard from the city I’m in,” said Vantine. “I also try and send literature from each state.” “Schneider donated a model truck with lights and sounds, a stuffed cow wearing a Schnieder t-shirt, and some rulers and pencils to give to the kids,” said Vantine. “The biggest thing though is routing us with loads so we can see the class sometimes.”
Doty Jewelers is holding a Stag Nite (Men Only) with door prizes, refreshments, free gift wrapping and 30 to 50% savings.
Compiled by Deanna O’Reilly
