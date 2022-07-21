As Time Goes By is researched and written for the Journal-Republican by the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.
100 Years Ago
Members of the Piatt County Shorthorn Breeders Association of Monticello made plans for their annual Calf Club County sale. This will take place at the Monticello Fair Grounds the first week in October.
The Piatt County Farm Bureau announced that the County wool pool is being collected and loaded at Monticello July 21. Several farmers are bringing together their homegrown wool to have blankets manufactured.
Ed Williams’ Stock Company, Orpheum Vaudeville, will appear for one week starting July 31 on the Wabash Railroad property in Cerro Gordo. Plays and vignettes will be performed under the big tent. Admission has been set at the bargain prices of 15¢ and 35¢, including War Tax.
The Weldon Springs Chautauqua will be held for at least one more year. It had been thought that it would be abandoned due to declining interest, but the Clinton Chamber of Commerce reaffirmed that they would support having it.
The Mansfield Women’s Club had installed a large brick oven on the northwest side of the Mansfield City Park. The park is used quite frequently by tourists and many other social events of the village, and the oven may be used free by all.
Compiled by Roger Wisegarver
75 Years Ago
The Chamber of Commerce will hold a meeting on July 31, says Robert Carlock, the executive secretary. They will be discussing Lemon Day, parking problems, greeter service, new industry, and a plan to eliminate fraudulent solicitations.
C.C. Austin, newly elected president of the Monticello Rotary Club, has announced new club committees. The committees are: aims and objects, service, programs, classification, fellowship, public information, luncheons, music, youth service, and special projects.
Watt Jones has been named the new band instructor at Monticello High School. Jones is a University of Illinois graduate. He replaces John Norman, who will continue to supervise vocal music.
The state liquor commission sustained the ruling in denying a license to operate a third tavern here to Peter Bacopulos. He has appealed the local decision to have only two taverns.
City employees of the waterworks and street department were given a raise to 85¢ per hour. Supervisors George Allen and Robert Webb had an increase to $45 per week.
Playing at Bement Theatre is “Make Mine Music” with Nelson Eddy, while “My Favorite Brunette” starring Bob Hope is at the Lyric.
AD: Craig’s Market in Bement has Corn Flakes for 10¢ a box, Wheaties at 15¢, and Post Toasties at 10¢ a box. Carpenter’s Semi-Self Service features Lux detergent for 29¢ a box, Ivory Snow for 35¢, and Chiffon Flakes for 33¢.
Four-year-old Milton Strack broke his left arm playing on a teeter-totter at his home. He was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in Decatur for medical treatment.
A daughter was born to Mr. & Mrs. John Whitlow of Cisco on July 11 at Decatur and Macon County Hospital.
Mavis Matson and Mrs. Jean Simer have been hired to fill two teaching vacancies at DeLand High School.
Compiled by Tim Maier
50 Years Ago
On Thursday evening July 20, a concert featuring students of the Monticello, White Heath and Cisco schools will be presented on the lawn of the Monticello High School. These young musicians have been participating in the vocal and instrumental program of Unit District No. 25 for the past six weeks.
Piatt County’s ordinance concerning the closing hours of taverns and clubs within the county was changed by the Piatt County Board. These liquor and beer serving institutions will now be able to remain open an hour later each evening. New hours will be from 6 a.m. until midnight Monday through Saturday.
The Hott Memorial Center for Continuing Education used by the University of Illinois for conference groups, is not making future conference commitments until further notice. Economic reasons were cited for the decision.
Compiled by Jack Stiverson
25 Years Ago
Cafe Cody is applying for a Class B License, which allows beer, wine and liquor to be served on the premises. The city has five Class B licenses available; one is being used by Sage City Cafe. Members of the Liquor Commission are Charlie Hardy, Dan Crispin, Renee Fruendt and mayor Jim Ayers.
An extensive renovation project at the First Presbyterian Church in Monticello has been on-going this summer. The project has included stained glass window renovation, the replacement of other windows, painting of the sanctuary, the refinishing of floors, painting of the bell tower, replacement of two boilers, new lighting and roof insulation. Much of the work is energy related and is expected to pay for itself in seven to eight years.
Jason M. Randall of Monticello has enrolled at MacMurray College in Jacksonville for the fall semester and will play football with the Fighting Highlanders while pursuing his education. He is the son of Mike and Mary Kay Randall of Monticello.
Compiled by Deanna O’Reilly