As Time Goes By is researched and written for the Journal-Republican by the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.
100 Years Ago
Final arrangements were made, whereby William Dighton II, President of the Pinus Medicine Company will erect a new building. This will give them a splendid laboratory site with daylight from three sides.
Monticello’s oldest woman, Mary Medaris, dies at home at the age of 96.
John R. Andrews has resigned his position in the accounting department of the Pepsin Syrup Company to become general manager of the Greater Harvey Minstrels, a large theatrical company now touring in the west and which he has acquired a half interest from Mr. Harvey. The company travels in two private cars built for them in the Pullman shops, and Mr. Andrew and family will occupy nearly one of the private cars “Monticello” which is equipped and furnished as a modern apartment on wheels.
A roundup of automobile owners who have neglected to secure their 1923 license plates from the Secretary of State was begun Friday.
Monticello Gun Club shoot that was to have been held last Thursday was postponed on account of snow and rain.
Voorhies: Cecilia Farrel of Baird school won a gold medal in the fifth-year number contest in Monticello, Saturday.
Cleve Conrad, who has operated the Farmers Elevator for several years, has accepted a position in the store recently bought by W. S. Armsworth. Arthur Gissinger will operate the Farmers Elevator in the future.
Bement: Mr. and Mrs. R.C. Wright left Saturday morning in their automobile for Los Angeles, California. The latest word received says that they have found only good roads. They met in Missouri motorists from California who said the roads were good all the way. They expect to reach Los Angeles in two weeks’ time.
- Compiled by Mike Nolan
75 Years Ago
The civic center plan got an okay vote at the annual Monticello town meeting and legally dedicated the town hall, better known as the “opera house” for use as a community center. Chairman E.J. Hawbaker said that petitions would be circulated seeking a vote on a proposed $100,000 bond issue to fund the project.
The Monticello Chamber of Commerce will sponsor an employee-employer dinner meeting. The principal speaker will be John W. Mock of Evanston, well known sales training counsel for corporations and associations.
Dr. F.W. Keele is receiving congratulations upon completion of his 50th year as a dentist in Monticello. After the Kratz building fire of 1914, he moved upstairs of the city building.
The swimming pool at the high school may be reopened after being closed August 1st due to the pool not meeting state health department standards.
The DeLand Fire District has a new fire truck. DeLand now has a new building, truck, volunteer firemen, fire siren, and protective coats and helmets for the firemen.
“Good News” is at the Lyric, and Bement Theatre is showing “High Conquest”.
AD: Kroger has coffee 1 lb. for 49¢, bread 2 for 27¢, and 5 lbs. of sugar for 44¢.
Agatha Hegarty has been named president of the Monticello Business and Professional Women’s Club.
J.K. Felts, history teacher at Monticello high school, will attend a meeting of social science instructors in Springfield.
Mr. & Mrs. Warren Merrick are parents of a daughter named Vicki Lynn on April 2. Her other siblings are Mary Sue and David.
- Compiled by Tiim Maier
50 Years Ago
Miss Keila Gregg, senior, and daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Gregg, received the 26th annual National Arion Award given by the Cerro Gordo High School Band to its outstanding senior member.
A 29-year-old Indiana man, Robert Gruelich, was found dead in Allerton Park by Piatt County authorities last Wednesday. Cause of death has been listed as unknown.
The ladies of the surrounding areas will meet Thursday at 1 p.m. at the Deland Baptist Church for prayer. Mrs. Miriam Peterson of Monticello will be leading the prayer group.
Mrs. Treva White is shown reading a birthday greeting from President and Mrs. Nixon, one of the many cards she received on April 1, her 85th birthday.
- Compiled by Cassie Kenton
25 Years Ago
Approximately 100 Bement residents took advantage of the opportunity to let village officials know what’s good - and bad - about their town during the village’s first town meeting on Thursday, April 2. Comments from the audience prompted discussions on police patrol, littering, dogs in the city park, storm sewer blockage, the cable television system, GTE billing practices, the parking of semi trucks in the village, curfew times for teenagers, a new village hall along with a fire truck bay for the north end of town, and future development.
Page after page of information on war veterans buried in Bement Cemetery now fills a book amassed by the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society. Betty Varner and Linda Redmond completed the book in January after nearly two years of research. “Veterans of Bement Cemetery” features obituaries, biographical information, pictures, census records, articles and family histories of nearly 525 veterans buried in Bement.
Captains for the 1998 Monticello High School baseball team are seniors Nathan Beccue, Justin Moore and Will Piatt.
- Compiled by Deanna O’ Reilly
