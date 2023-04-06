As Time Goes By is researched and written for the Journal-Republican by the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.
100 Years Ago
Nels Larson, aged 83, for more than 50 years a farmer of Piatt County, died at the home of his daughter in Cerro Gordo. Nels Larson was born in Sorby, Sweden in 1840. He was reared in the Lutheran Faith and continued in this through his entire life. He came to this country during the fall of 1867 and settled near Galesburg. He worked on a farm there for about a year. After this he moved to Bement and worked for Wm. Burgess about 18 months. In 1870 he entered the employ of William Voorhies and worked for him about a year and a half. After this he operated rented land in Cerro Gordo and Unity Townships. He has lived in the vicinity of Bement for about 54 years.
Ed McQuillen met with a painful experience Friday when his team ran away, demolishing a storm buggy, throwing Ed out, breaking a rib and injuring his chest, causing pneumonia to develop.
An unavoidable accident happened a mile south of Monticello when Mrs. Clarence Buckingham of Jacksonville was struck by an automobile driven by Mrs. John Dighton who was driving towards Bement. Mrs. Buckingham is a member of the D.A.R., and quite interested in his historical things, saw the Lincoln-Douglas marker erected near the Kratz place. She alighted to look at the marker and at the same time a team was driven out of the Kratz driveway. She, fearing the team, stepped back and right in front of Mrs. Dighton’s automobile. Her left leg was broken above the knee and a fracture of the skull was also sustained.
Ad: Case 22 X 36 lightweight threshing machine. It has 57 shadow teeth arranged in 12 rows. Although the machine is classified as lightweight, it has not attained this lightness at the expense of strength, cast iron has been largely replace by pressed steel parts. Rudisill Bros. Garage $975.00
Because of the lack of funds only one mail delivery will be made for the period intervening between April 1, 1923, and July 1, 1923. Please do not call at the post office for mail. H. P. Harris Postmaster
Mansfield woman dies at her home as the result of burns. She was burning trash and cleaning off the garden when her skirt caught on fire.
Cerro Gordo: Workman have been loading the Clark Construction Co. machinery, which was stored here this past winter, onto cars, and it will be shipped to Paxton where the company has 18 miles of roads to build.
Cerro Gordo: William Hall has opened a harness repair shop in the Blickenstaff building. This is in addition to his shoe shop.
A bill of exception was filed containing 6,000 pages in the Opal Arthur case who was condemned to death for the murder of Charles Martin which were connected to the defendant’s appeal to the Supreme Court.
Piatt County number and spelling contests will be held next Saturday at Monticello. The number contests will be held in the morning commencing at nine o’clock. The spelling contests will be held in the afternoon, commencing at 1:30.
Compiled by Mike Nolan
75 Years Ago
J.C. Tippett, 75, retired county editor, prominent citizen and mayor twice, and circuit clerk has passed. In 1914, he became secretary, manager, and editor of the Piatt County Republican until his retirement in 1945. His three sons, Darrell, J. Herrick, and James C. Jr. have continued operations. He married to the former Mattie Jamison of Monticello.
Estimates from an architect from Champaign and an engineering firm from Decatur say that the town hall is structurally sound and can be remodeled for $100,000. The finance committee has been in conference with the corporation taxpayers and believes such an endeavor can be accomplished.
Eleven petitions have been filed by candidates seeking seven posts on the new Monticello unit school district. Five candidates have filed for the Atwood unit school district.
A new fire station will be built in Atwood to serve the towns of Atwood and Garrett and the rural area.
AD: Craig’s in Bement has Old Judge coffee 45¢ a lb., flour 10 lbs. for 89¢, and Oxydol for 33¢. Carpenter’s has Jell-O 7¢ a box, sugar 5 lbs. for 45¢, and apricots 29¢ a can.
The Lyric is showing “Killer McCoy” while “The Ghost Goes Wild” is at Bement.
Mr. & Mrs. Everett Luttrell of Milmine have a new daughter named Sally Leona, born March 29.
Mr. & Mrs. J.P. Maier celebrated their eldest son’s sixth birthday March 26.
Compiled by Tim Maier
50 Years Ago
Navy Lieutenant Robert C. Rubel received his “Wings of Gold” after months of intensive ground and inflight training.
Illinois Power Company announced recently plans to build a 450,000-kilowatt fossil fueled generating unit at its Havana Power Plant.
Monticello Music Boosters to host an “All You Can Eat” Spaghetti dinner Thursday, April 12 at the Washington School Gymnasium with a suggested donation of $1.00 for children and $1.50 for adults.
Gladys Lynch was hostess to the Mothers of World War II in her home on Tuesday, March 27. A potluck dinner was held at noon.
Compiled by Cassie Kenton
25 Years Ago
Construction has begun for the FS Fast Stop at Bensyl Commercial Park in Monticello. A groundbreaking ceremony was held at the site. Doing the honors were John Hendrix, president of the FS Board of Directors; Bob Duncan, vice president; Stuart Wilson, retail specialist with Growmark; Rich Vanderpool, general manager of Piatt County FS; Peggy Mueller of Piatt County Farm Bureau; and Jim Ayers, mayor of Monticello. The project includes a Fuel 24 station, convenience store and Taco Bell.
The artwork of eight Lincoln School students is being sent to exhibits in Japan and Springfield. Works which will be sent to the International Children’s Art Exhibit in Niigata, Japan are from Brynnan Webster, David Norfleet, Cameron Magsamen and Corbin Sebens. Children whose works are being sent to the Illinois Education Association in Springfield are Bess Lanker, Trena Montgomery and Anna Molloy. Not pictured is Lindsey Cresap. Art instructor is Angela McDonald.
The third annual Sangamon River Valley Bike Ride, sponsored and organized by the Monticello Lions Club, will be held Saturday, May 16. The bike ride attracted 80 riders its first year, and 85 riders last year. Bicyclists will be eligible for door prizes which include two 10-speed bicycles.
Compiled by Deanna O’Reilly
