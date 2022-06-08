As Time Goes By is researched and written for the Journal-Republican by the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.
100 Years Ago
Coming to DeLand, June 10 and to Mansfield, June 12 will be J. B. O’Neill’s Shows under the big tent featuring a number of new, startling features. Acrobatic Champions, Flying Trapeze, Frolicsome Clowns in absurd and comical stunts, along with Juggling Artists supreme. Admission: Children 28¢, Adults 40¢ including war tax.
A trip around the greater part of Piatt County inspecting 27 wheat fields by State Entomologist Prof. W. P. Flint and County Agent J. W. Watson, reveals facts regarding the chinch bug situation. Chinch bugs were found over the entire county this year, and may be here more or less permanently. Another harmful insect known as joint worm was also found in nearly every wheat field. Applying barriers of creosote to the crop is recommended as a deterrent.
Reports of the Chicago live stock markets are now being broadcasted several times daily by radiophone by the Chicago Daily Drovers Journal. The reports, which are furnished by the U. S. Bureau of Markets and crop estimates, are transmitted on 485 meter wavelength, in accordance with government regulations.
The Monticello American Legion will be hosting a pavilion dance at the Fair Grounds Park of Monticello Wednesday evening, June 21. Dancing will be to the music of LaVernway’s Orchestra.
Mr. Chris Beuggert has opened a new Shoe Repair Shop in the room over Locher’s Drug Store in Cerro Gordo. New and old friends alike are invited to call.
-Compiled by Roger Wisegarver
75 Years Ago
Piatt County Agricultural Conservation Program has been temporarily suspended. John W. Schable chairman of Piatt Co. ACP Association said because of uncertainty of the present appropriation bill now before Congress. The actual bill passed by Congress is $135 million less than first proposed.
Judge Vera Binks of Henry County, the only female judge in Illinois, will be the guest speaker of the newly organized Monticello Business and Professional Women’s Club.
Sixty-two students of Monticello High School achieved honor roll distinction. Thirteen of these students had straight A’s.
Formal opening of the Country Charm Dairy in its new home at the corner of Marion and Market Streets will be held this weekend, says owner Bob Miller.
Monticello’s teenage baseball team won its first game 3-2 over Cerro Gordo. Dick Tippett fanned 14. Rich Gadbury and Bill Isenburg drove in runs.
This weekend “Stallion Road” with Ronald Reagan was at the Lyric while “Cinderella Jones” was at Bement.
AD: Kroger has bread 2 for 25¢, sugar 10 lb/94¢. Carton of cigarettes $1.69.
AD: Kaiser’s weekend special is children’s dresses $1.79.
A daughter was born on May 31 to Mr. & Mrs. Ellsworth Valentine.
Mr. & Mrs. R.B. Weddle went to LeRoy to visit Mr. & Mrs. Leo Stayton and grandson Mike.
Monticello native Sam Grabb, Jr. stationed in Kodiak, Alaska called his parents. He said the temperature was 85 above zero.
-Compiled by Tim Maier
50 Years Ago
Members of the Monticello Chamber of Commerce heard plans for the Illinois Power Nuclear Power Plant and Lake at Clinton at its regular monthly meeting. Chelsea Mary introduced Jerry O’Grady who reported on Illinois Power’s plans for a nuclear plant and cooling lake to be located near Clinton. O’Grady first described the proposed cooling lake which would run from Clinton to a point near Farmer City. The lake would cover approximately 5,300 acres, with 130 miles of shoreline.
Secretary of State John Lewis announced today that behind the wheel driving tests will be conducted at 125 downstate driver examining stations each Wednesday during daylight hours, effective June 14. This will include the exam station at 1004 E. High in Monticello.
The Monticello Jaycees will sponsor their annual junior sports jamboree this coming Saturday, June 10 at the Monticello High School athletic field.
There will be a public meeting to review the plans for the routing of Interstate 72 through Piatt County on Wednesday June 14. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. and will be in the south room of the Monticello Community building.
-Compiled by Jack Stiverson
25 Years Ago
Navy Airman Joseph A. Randall, son of George P. and Carolyn J. Randall of Monticello recently completed a six-month deployment to the Mediterranean Sea while serving with fighter squadron 32, embarked aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt.
The Monticello Office Supply will open Monday, June 16. Judy Fruendt of Monticello has purchased the business from Champion Office Supply. Nancy Champion will remain with the business as a salesperson. Also joining the sales staff is Iola Tate. Monticello Office Supply will offer a full range of office supplies and office furniture.
Four supporters of the Bement School District received Very Important Volunteer awards during an ice cream social at Bement School. Recipients of the first annual Very Important Volunteer award for Bement Schools are Ruth Bell, Ayleen Camden, Dorothy Doty and Gayle Corum.
Race fans can get an upclose and personal view of the fast lane as the John Deere Pontiac makes a pit stop at Heath’s Inc. on Bridge Street, Monticello. The John Deere Pontiac is a replica of Chad Little’s NASCAR Winston Cup stock car.
Compiled by Deanno O’Reilly
As Time Goes By is researched and written for the Journal-Republican by the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.