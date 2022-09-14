As Time Goes By is researched and written for the Journal-Republican by the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.
100 Years Ago
E. B. James holds the record for corn shelling in this part of the county He shelled seven different jobs on seven different farms, amounting to 3,000 bushels and traveled on the road eight and one-half miles and was at home at 6:30 p.m. the same day. The next day he shelled 4,350 bushels from 6:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. at home.
Films for the picture, “The Affairs of Anatol,” which was to have been shown at the Lyric theater Monday and Tuesday evenings of this week, failed to arrive, and many were disappointed, as this picture is said to be one of the best pictures obtainable.
Pete Bacupolos, who ran the Princess Confectionery here for some time has purchased Black’s Café. Pete enjoyed a good trade white he was located here and will be pleased to meet all of his old friends and patrons again. He is an expert candy-maker, and expects to make a variety of candies soon.
The hard road from Bement to Champaign will soon be completed. Work seems to be progressing slowly on the west end of Section 10.
Compiled by Deanna O’Reilly
75 Years Ago
The outlook for farm prices is reported favorable. Farm prices are at their peak. The next 12 months looks good, but livestock feeding operations are expected to return lower profits as both feed costs and prices of replacement cattle and lambs will be higher. The major uncertainty lies in the foreign situation. Foreign needs for U.S. goods will be great this year.
Cisco Home Bureau elected officers. They will meet Sept. 17 at the home of Mrs. Lyle McFeeters, the recently elected president of the bureau. Home advisor Lorennie Berry will show a major lesson on Short Cuts in Food Preparation and Home Pasteurization and Parliamentary Procedure.
Principals and coaches of the eleven schools of the Okaw Valley conference held the annual get acquainted dinner at Atwood High School. After the dinner the principals and coaches discussed the upcoming season.
At Bement grade school, the cafeteria in the basement of the school has been updated with new kitchen equipment. Three upper grade students help with cleanup duties.
The Lyric has “The Egg and I” featuring Ma & Pa Kettle. Bement Theatre has “Bringing up Father”, while the Clintonia in Clinton is showing “The Farmer’s Daughter” with Joseph Cotton and Loretta Young.
William Drake has taken over the farm implement business of Postlewait and son in Bement.
Compiled by Tim Maier
50 Years Ago
The Monticello Community Unit School District 25 will conduct a hearing, vision and speech evaluation of all 3 and 4 year-old children during the month of September. This evaluation is the beginning of an early childhood education program that will include the Piatt County schools of Atwood and Bement in October and Cerro Gordo and Deland in November.
This year, a record number of volunteers will be ringing neighborhood doorbells seeking contributions. September 13 marks the opening of the 1972 MS hope chest appeal of the mid-state counties unit of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Members of the Monticello Lion’s Club are in the process of making final plans for the annual chicken fry which is slated for this coming Saturday. The event will be held at the Forest Preserve Park Pavilion. In order to stimulate more interest in the event other than tasty chicken, the Lions have arranged for three groups to provide entertainment.
Saturday, September 16 is the day for all Monticello and area youngsters to get out that old fishing pole and head for Lodge as this date for annual Monticello Jaycee sponsored fishing derby.
Compiled by Jack Stiverson
25 Years Ago
Faith Christian School, the new school, located in the education wing of the Lodge Church of God opened its doors to eight students in kindergarten through fourth grade on Sept. 2. Theresa Peterson, teacher and administrator, taught at Sonshine Academy in DeLand which closed a year ago. She knew there were parents in the community who wanted an alternative to public school but were unable to home school their children.
Mr. and Mrs. Clyde Wood of Monticello will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. Clyde Wood of White Heath and the former Sara Bell of Seymour were married Dec. 7, 1947. Monticello High School students Drew Mitchell, Daren Burse and Justin Bettinger worked on a 1970 John Deere 120 tractor as a class project. They spent about a month taking apart the mower and carburetor, replacing the battery and front tires and rebuilding the mower deck. The tractor belongs to 4-H Memorial Camp and the director, Curt Sinclair, said the tractor wouldn’t even start before they completed the job.
Compiled by Deanna O’Reilly
