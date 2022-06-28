As Time Goes By is researched and written for the Journal-Republican by the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.
100 Years Ago
The W. C. T. U. (Women’s Christian Temperance Union) of Cerro Gordo will meet at the Methodist Church on next Tuesday afternoon at 2:30 o’clock.
A sizable group numbering 15 went to Winona Lake, Indiana this week to attend the annual conference of the Church of the Brethren. This popular recreation and assembly location features an 8,000-seat auditorium which was built and funded by a number of churches for the Billy Sunday evangelistic meetings.
The American Legion at Bement will put on a two-day Fourth of July celebration in Bement, July 3 and 4. The anticipated big crowd is certain to enjoy the planned shows, carnivals, exhibitions of all kinds, day and evening fireworks, and the dance.
The town of Atwood has done it again. Something over 500 people attended their second annual farmer’s picnic as farmers from Douglas, Moultrie and Piatt counties flooded in. It was a great success with all the speakers, band music, spirited races, horseshoe pitching contest, swell ball game, fried chicken and everything.
The East bound Interurban car last Friday evening struck and killed a cow belonging to Shively Brothers as the crossing in Cerro Gordo. The gate to the pasture was left open and “Bossie” wandered out onto the I. T. S. Tracks. The animal weighed about 1,400 pounds.
Compiled by Roger Wisegarver
75 Years Ago
Plans for Lemon Day are now completed. Lemon Day is the first of a series of promotional activities the Chamber of Commerce designed to stimulate trade so people throughout Central Illinois can find bargains and services equal to any place else.
Masons Fraternal Lodge No. 58 A.F. & A.M. have elected Kenneth Bauman Worshipful Master. Also elected were W.E. Baird Senior Warden, Dale Robinson Junior Warden, Bob Moffitt Treasurer, and Dean Berry Secretary.
Bement Café is sold to Leon Gallagher. Mrs. Opal Christman has sold the Christman Café. She has operated the café for 3 ½ years. Gallagher of Ivesdale took possession last Wednesday.
Four local boys win firsts in state agricultural contest in Champaign. Frank and Charles Hoffman in the grain division, John Stoerger and Frank Lubbers in the dairy division.
Robert Hemphill, owner of Hemphill’s Café, has suffered a heart attack. He was taken to Kirby Hospital in serious condition.
Mr. & Mrs. D.E. Shonkwiler of Bement have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.
Monticello remains undefeated in Eastern Illinois Teen Age Baseball, beating Bement 12-3. Rich Gadbury and Bill Isenburg combined for five hits while Dick Tippett homered and struck out 15.
AD: Nel-Mac’s has bacon 59¢/lb., fruit cocktail 45¢ a can, and fresh apricots 24 lbs/$3.49. Piggly Wiggly has fryers 63¢/lb., ham 59¢/lb., and T-bone steak 75¢/lb.
News from Galesville is Mary Colmer and Tommy McCall have chicken pox.
Miss Irene Hopper becomes the bride of Willard Sumner on June 1 in Monticello.
Mr. & Mrs. Payne Harris stopped to visit his mother, Dr. Mary I. Senseman. Mr. Harris is a physician in the Air Force.
Compiled by Tim Maier
50 Years Ago
Work began this week on what will possibly be a year-long extensive remodeling project at the National Bank of Monticello. C.N. Finson, President of the local institution stated, “The purpose of this project is to expand out present banking facility into adjoining buildings and to modernize the bank building in its entirety.” The present build was built in 1926 and remodeled in 1956.
According to various news reports, the VioBin plant in Monticello will merge with the A.H. Robins Co., a Richmond VA pharmaceutical firm within the next few months. The Robins Co. has agreed in principle to acquire the local plant for an undisclosed number of A.H. Robins common shares.
The Piatt County Health Improvement Association is offering one $200 medical scholarship to a deserving student who is a resident of Piatt County. The money will be paid to the school of the student’s choice. If the course is completed, 50 percent must be returned by one year after graduation. If it is not completed, 100 percent of the money must be returned.
Ad: Celebrate the Fourth of July weekend with a ride on the steam train at the Monticello and Sangamon Valley Railroad Museum. Follow the I-72 frontage road past the Duck Farm to the railroad. Trains run daily noon through 5 p.m. and till dark on the weekend of the fourth if traffic warrants. See a variety of old steam locomotives, passenger cars, and freight equipment.
Compiled by Jack Stiverson
