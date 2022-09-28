As Time Goes By is researched and written for the Journal-Republican by the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.
100 Years Ago
All wool suits made to order for $22. Every garment is accurately cut, richly trimmed and superbly tailored. The finest clothes that human skill and 50 years of experience can produce at rock-bottom prices offered at S. F. Tapscott, sole local dealer of Herald Tailoring Co., in DeLand.
Chas. Baker of Milmine, president of the county Live Stock Show, to be held at Monticello, says that farmers are taking a great deal of interest in this first annual county show.
Held in conjunction with the Farm Bureau picnic, added attractions are the pigs, calf and poultry clubs and Shorthorn sale. Horse-shoe pitching will draw the best pitchers in the county.
The Cerro Gordo News job printing department has been a very busy place the past 10 days. Besides the regular run of printing, the office has turned out 800 telephone directories for the local company.
E H. Jackson, of Oakley, had eight animals at the State Fair, at Springfield, last week. He captured eight ribbons on these animals two of which were first, and two awarded for championship of the class and of the state.
Compiled by Deanna O’Reilly
75 Years Ago
The House Sub-Committee in Springfield will hear Piatt County’s soil conservation plan, which has been in operation in this area for over a year. Piatt Farm Advisor A.C. Kamm said the hearing will give us an excellent opportunity of giving Congress a good program that works and increases farm income.
The Bement Grain Company has purchased the Voorhies Co-Operative Grain Co. elevator and equipment and will take possession on Oct. 1. The Voorhies Co. will continue to operate the elevator and office.
New elevator equipment and a new feed house will be erected. Henebry and Moore of Bement and Marshall of Voorhies will continue with the company.
The Milmine Church of God is holding its annual homecoming Sept. 28. It will be an all-day service, with a basket dinner at noon. In the afternoon, several groups will perform: Betty Hammond, the Brewer Sisters, the Dudly Duet, and the Mt. Pleasant Trio with Rev. McDaniels from W.L.B.H.
The Atwood James Reeder American Legion Post 770 is sponsoring a community fish fry at the new Legion Home. Fish dinner will include a variety of salads, coffee, soft drinks, and fish sandwiches. This event will be held Oct. 1.
Another busy football week in the Okaw Valley conference. Sullivan and Arcola got their first wins of the year. Monticello was shut out for the second time by Normal University High. Bement also won its first game of the season 9-6 over Shelbyville.
AD: Rawson’s in Cerro Gordo has pudding for 5¢, soup is 3 for 25¢, and chili is 19¢ a can. The Piggly Wiggly is featuring a giant can sale of fruits, juices, and vegetables.
The Lyric is showing “Boomerang” with Dana Andrews, while the Bement Theatre has James Cagney in “13 Rue Madeleine”.
A son was born Sept. 10 to Mr. & Mrs. Don Rhoades of Monticello.
Agnes Seymour, Joyce Cook, and Martha Ann Young were chosen as cheerleaders at Monticello High School.
Compiled by Tim Maier
50 Years Ago
The class for adults who wish to prepare for the General Educational Development Test (GED) for the High School Equivalency Diploma will be offered at the Monticello High School beginning Thursday, Oct. 5. The class will run 13 weeks and extend from 6:30 to 9 p.m. in room 113 in Washington Elementary School. Tuition will be $10 plus $4 for a textbook. Mrs. John Strack will be the instructor.
More than 200 area youngsters between the ages of 8-13 are expected to match punting, passing, and place kicking skills in local competition of the national punt, pass, and kick contest which will be held this Saturday at the Monticello High School athletic field.
Monticello homecoming events get underway Thursday evening with a bonfire and pep rally at the athletic field beginning at 8 o’clock. It is tradition for the gym decorations to be opened to the public for viewing after the bonfire and all day Friday. The decorations this year will be especially pleasing to youngsters and oldsters alike. “Comic and Cartoon Festival” presents an interesting challenge to Frank Mula’s 115 art students.
Compiled by Jack Stiverson
25 Years Ago
The first ever hazardous waste collection in Piatt County was held Saturday, Sept. 20. Preliminary reports from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency show that 6.6 percent of the county’s households (or 408 households) participated.
John Logan Giffin of Monticello is being recognized for the work he has done with the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society. Thelma Tuggle, president of the Society, said Giffin’s large amount of typing and computer work has resulted in the production of a large book of material from old newspapers and other sources for the Resource Room which will enable family seekers to learn the stories behind the statistics of their search.
The structure of the Best Western Monticello Gateway Inn was completed last week by Doug Taylor Construction Company. Construction manager John Trapani expects the hotel to be completed and open in December.
The Monticello Golf Club marks their 75th anniversary. Carl Miglin, president of the club, is sharing club history with other members by reviewing minutes of long ago meetings.
Compiled by Deanna O’Reilly
