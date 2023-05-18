As Time Goes By is researched and written for the Journal-Republican by the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.
100 Years Ago
DeLand High School won the annual track and field meet of Piatt County held Friday at the Fair Ground Park. DeLand 131 pts., Monticello 41 pts., Bement 35 pts., Atwood 27 pts., Hammond 24 pts., Mansfield 19 pts., and Cerro Gordo 15 pts.
Wednesday morning May 16th the St. Louis “Good Will” boosters to the number of over 100 visited Monticello. They came in special cars, consisting of Pullmans, diners, office car and observation.
Found – auto truck license number 95029. Owner may have same by paying for this ad and reward to finder. Inquire at Bulletin Office.
There is one dairy cow for every five people in the United States, but these five people do not get all of the milk from one cow as some of the milk is exported.
Mary Frances Lynch entertained fourteen girls of her class … with a movie party. After the show they were taken to the confectionary where refreshments were served.
Allen Steele has resigned his position at the F. J. Mailander clothing store and is working at the Standard Oil Filling Station here.
Rains in the past few days have caused the Sangamon River to be out of its banks.
More than half a million cars and trucks have been sold in the first 120 days of the year.
-Compiled by Mike Nolan
75 Years Ago
The community building has been approved. A library and community building are in the plans. The managers say this does not necessarily mean that bonds to that extent will be issued. It is hoped that the bond issue can be kept within $80,000.
Monticello National Guard unit was activated at the drill hall. Captain Delmar Burgin is Commander. Commissioned as Second Lieutenants were Oscar Curry and Billy Eshleman, and seven enlisted men were inducted. The unit is the 123rd Infantry Regiment Cannon Company.
Thirteen sections of land in the new DeLand-Weldon school district have filed a petition seeking transfer to Monticello school district.
The body of Pvt. Robert Meece, son of Mr. & Mrs. Elmer Meece, who was killed in action on July 30, 1944, in France, is to arrive in Monticello shortly.
Hammond high school is to close, and its 45 students will be transported to Atwood high school.
Bement Theatre is showing “The Swordsman” and the Lyric is featuring “Wolf Call”.
Mr. & Mrs. Lyle Yockey had a son May 5 named Lyle Duane.
-Compiled by Tim Maier
50 Years Ago
Monticello’s track team smashed Arcola last week 102-24. Jeff Bailey won both hurdle races and took the long jump.
There will be a Mother and Daughter Banquet held at the White Heath Community Building, sponsored by the Council of Ministries which includes all three churches.
Call the National Bank of Monticello, day or night, at 6661 to hear the time and temperature!
A new chapter of American Business Women’s Association is being chartered in Monticello and is to be installed on May 16, 1973, at the Community Building.
-Compiled by Cassie Kenton
25 Years Ago
The Monticello City Council approved the Walden Ponds Estate annexation agreement 6-1 at Monday’s night city council meeting.
Also at the meeting, council members voted to change the street name running in front of Monticello High School from Jefferson Drive to Sage Drive. The street signs will be white with a purple border and gold lettering.
Erik Turngren has been selected as the May Senior of the Month at Monticello High School. Erik, son of Robert and Peggy Turngren of Monticello, has been involved in a number of extracurricular activities during high school, including golf, baseball, French Club, Lifesavers and member of the National Honor Society.
The State Street Salon will have a grand opening. The hair salon is located at 612 N. State Street in Monticello.
Three area mothers have received special gifts from area retailers as part of the Piatt County Journal-Republican’s Mother’s Day promotion. Readers were invited to write essays telling us why their mother is special. Winners were: Laurel Brown, mother Milly Brown; Natasha Pruett, mother Tammy Pruett; Debbie Chitwood, mother Grace Shofner.
-Compiled by Deanna O’Reilly
As Time Goes By is researched and written for the Journal-Republican by the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.
PCHGS Library hours vary month-to-month based on volunteer availability. Please check their Facebook page for current hours.