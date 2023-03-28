MONTICELLO – The $4.5 million upgrade to Monticello High School’s baseball, softball, soccer and football fields is ahead of schedule, Superintendent Adam Clapp told the school board.
On March 20, crews began installing the turf on the football field, Clapp said.
“It was too windy, but on Tuesday and Wednesday, they started installing the turf and get all of the way to the end, basically, the curve of the track and started trimming the area,” he said. “It looks nice. Wind is actually the biggest factor in installing turf. I figured it would be rain or snow, but it’s actually the wind and since it was out of the south, they have been unable to install turf heading toward the south. They installed turf to the north and when the wind lays down, they will install it to the south.”
They will also work on the soccer field as well, as conditions allow.
“We are about two to three weeks away from the soccer field being turned over to us for practice and game play and so that is exciting,” he added. “Th blessing with the winter weather this year is that they were able to do all of the excavation and rock work at the football field simultaneously with the soccer field.”
The football field should be finished in a couple of weeks, about a month sooner than anticipated, Clapp added.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the soccer field is tentatively planned for April 19, just prior to the Monticello High School girls’ soccer match with Bloomington Central Catholic at 4:30 p.m.
Clapp said the school board, community, the Monticello soccer teams, and local youth programs will be encouraged to attend.
Clapp said district officials and city officials have had a few discussions about what practice times would be available for local youth teams and leagues.
“It’s going to be really neat to see community teams out there as well as our own,” he said.
Clapp praised ATG Sports, based in Festus, Mo., and R & K Excavating for their work on the project.
“They have involved us in every step of the way, communicating about whatever issues come up and we are really happy with the way that process has worked out,” he said.
Work will start on the baseball and softball fields once the season ends for the respective teams. Those fields should be ready by fall.
Class sizes
Currently, there are 135 second grade students who will be moving onto third grade next year. This year, there are five sections of third grade and six sections of second grade.
“If we continue with five sections of third grade, that will put us around 27 students per class and we are going to be adding a section of third grade next year,” Clapp said. “We will have to re-arrange some rooms but we feel it is necessary to keep our class sizes around 23 students.”
There are also six sections of fourth grade and those students will be moving onto fifth grade. It is anticipated that a teacher from the fourth grade will move into a fifth grade section.
Special education
“We have talked about an increase in our special education numbers, and the more significant needs for those students,” Clapp added.
Clapp is recommending adding another special education teacher.
“By adding a special ed position, we are going to be able to increase the number of minutes and supports not only for our core curriculum, but for the special education learning as well.
Middle school sidewalk
The board approved construction of a sidewalk from the Monticello Middle School to the Pregame Sports Complex located next door.
Clapp said that currently, a number of students walk from the middle school to Pregame Sports after school, and they walk through the grass near a retention pond or berm or along Monticello Road.
The City of Monticello has agreed to provide the labor for the project. The school is responsible for materials. Pregame Sports is responsible for about 10% of the materials that will be on their property.
The cost to the district will be approximately $18,000.
The project is expected to be completed in late summer or early fall.