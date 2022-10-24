MONTICELLO — A Piatt County man who allegedly pointed a gun at a sheriff’s deputy and refused orders to put it down, prompting the deputy to fire his weapon, appeared in court Oct. 17.
Marc Thompson, 39, was arraigned on charges of possessing a gun without a firearm owner’s identification card, aggravated assault, aggravated unlawful restraint and domestic battery stemming from a Sept. 17 incident at his home in Atwood.
Piatt County State’s Attorney Sarah Perry said sheriff’s deputies were sent to the house just before 2 a.m. after Thompson’s wife reported that she and four children were locked in a bedroom because Thompson had a gun.
The call followed Thompson allegedly grabbing his wife by the wrist, twisting her arm, shoving her to the floor and repeatedly hitting her head on the floor.
His wife reported that he had been drinking and that she saw him get a gun, prompting her to lock herself and the children in a bedroom and call 911.
Perry said a deputy arrived about 2:15 a.m., identified himself as an officer and told Thompson to come out of the house.
Thompson allegedly yelled threats at the deputy, told him to leave and paced around the house.
Perry said when Thompson came out of the house onto the porch, he ignored repeated orders to show the deputy his hands. He allegedly raised a gun in the direction of the deputy and the deputy fired at Thompson but missed him.
Perry said Thompson went back in the house and continued to yell threats at the deputy.
Meanwhile, other deputies had gotten the children out the bedroom window.
Perry said Thompson continued to go back and forth in the house as officers tried to get him to come out peacefully.
Perry said he eventually told officers he was putting the gun down and coming out. However, when he came onto the porch with items in his hands and again refused to show deputies his hands, he was shot with a Taser and taken into custody.
Perry said Thompson’s wife said she could hear the exchange between her husband and deputies. At one point, he told her to come out of the bedroom because it was all over, and when she cracked the door, she saw him aiming the gun at the door and retreated back into the bedroom.
Deputy back on duty
Sheriff Mark Vogelzang said the deputy who fired the shots that missed Thompson was given a few days off, then returned to light duty before resuming patrol about a week later.
Illinois State Police are looking into whether he was justified in using his weapon, but Vogelzang said he had no real concerns about the deputy, who’s been on the force for four years.
“Any time anyone goes through a traumatic event, you want to make sure they are good to go back to work ... that they are healthy both mentally and physically,” Vogelzang said.
Thompson appeared Oct. 17 before Judge Dana Rhoades and was read the charges and the possible penalties. He asked for time to be able to hire an attorney and was told to return to court Nov. 21.
The most serious of the offenses is the possession of a gun without the FOID card, Perry said, carrying penalties ranging from two to five years in prison upon conviction.
Perry said Thompson had no known previous convictions.